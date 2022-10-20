ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dallas 137, Memphis 96

MEMPHIS (96) Aldama 2-4 3-3 8, Bane 4-11 4-4 14, Adams 1-3 0-2 2, Konchar 2-4 0-0 5, Morant 6-12 8-8 20, Clarke 4-7 0-0 8, LaRavia 2-6 0-0 6, Lofton Jr. 2-4 0-1 4, Roddy 5-12 2-2 12, Tillman 3-4 0-0 7, Chandler 0-2 0-1 0, Jones 3-8 2-3 10, Williams Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-79 19-24 96.
Milwaukee 125, Houston 105

HOUSTON (105) Martin Jr. 6-11 0-1 14, Smith Jr. 5-15 0-0 13, Garuba 2-3 1-2 6, J.Green 6-19 6-6 22, Porter Jr. 5-15 6-7 18, Eason 4-9 0-0 11, Marjanovic 1-2 1-1 3, Sengun 4-9 1-2 9, Christopher 1-5 1-2 3, Hudgins 1-1 0-0 3, Mathews 0-1 1-1 1, Nix 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 36-93 17-22 105.
Cleveland 128, Chicago 96

CLEVELAND (128) E.Mobley 7-9 2-2 16, LeVert 4-12 3-4 14, Allen 4-6 0-0 8, Mitchell 10-19 8-9 32, Okoro 1-5 0-0 2, I.Mobley 1-1 0-0 3, Osman 5-8 3-3 15, Stevens 0-1 0-0 0, Love 5-9 0-0 15, Wade 2-3 0-0 5, Lopez 6-7 0-0 12, Neto 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 48-85 16-18 128.
Boston 126, Orlando 120

BOSTON (126) Brown 4-16 3-4 12, Tatum 14-21 8-9 40, Vonleh 1-2 0-0 2, Smart 2-11 1-1 6, White 10-17 2-3 27, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Hauser 3-4 0-0 9, Williams 3-3 4-4 13, Kornet 0-0 1-2 1, Brogdon 4-10 4-5 13, Pritchard 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 42-87 23-28 126.
Indiana 124, Detroit 115

DETROIT (115) Bey 5-16 8-8 20, Bogdanovic 5-16 2-2 16, Stewart 2-10 6-10 11, Cunningham 8-19 2-2 22, Ivey 6-13 3-6 17, Livers 3-6 0-0 8, Duren 3-3 0-0 6, Diallo 0-2 0-0 0, Hayes 2-4 0-0 5, Joseph 3-6 2-2 10. Totals 37-95 23-30 115.
INDIANA STATE
Doncic, Mavs have fast start, rip Griz 137-96 in home opener

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic dribbled behind his back before an alley-oop pass to new pick-and-roll partner Christian Wood for a one-handed dunk. Moments later the Dallas superstar delivered his final assist to Tim Hardaway Jr. for a punctuating 3-pointer in a home-opening party for Mavericks.
DALLAS, TX
Mitchell scores 32 points, Cavaliers roll past Bulls 128-96

CHICAGO (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, and the Cleveland Cavaliers pounded Chicago 128-96 Saturday night in the Bulls’ home opener. Mitchell just missed a triple-double with nine rebounds and eight assists, after scoring 31 in his Cleveland debut. The three-time All-Star whose arrival from Utah in a blockbuster trade sent expectations soaring also made four 3-pointers.
CHICAGO, IL
After a scuffle, Heat hold on to top Raptors 112-109

MIAMI (AP) — A scuffle inspired Toronto, and the Raptors' response forced the Miami Heat to work a little harder to secure their first win of the season. Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, Max Strus added 20 off the bench and the Heat topped the Raptors 112-109 on Saturday night.
MIAMI, FL
George scores 40 as Clippers beat Kings 111-109

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Paul George scored 40 points to help the Los Angeles Clippers hold off the Sacramento Kings 111-109 on Saturday night. It marked George's 20th 40-point game of his career and fifth with Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nichushkin scores winner, Avalanche beat Golden Knights 3-2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin’s third-period goal held up as the winner for the Colorado Avalanche in a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night. Shortly after Nichushkin pushed Colorado’s lead to two goals, Vegas’ Chandler Stephenson cut the deficit to one. But Colorado goaltender Alexandar Georgiev was clutch down the stretch by stopping the final eight shots he faced to help the Avalanche bounce back from a home loss to Seattle the night before.
COLORADO STATE
Spurs hand 76ers third straight loss to open season, 114-105

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doug McDermott hit four 3-pointers and scored all 14 of his points in the second half and the San Antonio Spurs beat Philadelphia 114-105 on Sunday night to send the 76ers to their third straight loss to open the season. “We are learning that we can...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pittsburgh 6, Columbus 3

Columbus210—3 First Period_1, Columbus, Jenner 1 (Gaudreau), 7:13. 2, Columbus, Roslovic 1, 18:44 (sh). Penalties_Rust, PIT (Slashing), 3:27; Peeke, CBJ (Cross Checking), 11:22; Johnson, CBJ (Slashing), 17:48.
PITTSBURGH, PA

