Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m. Anaheim at Detroit, 5 p.m. Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 5 p.m. San Jose...
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo 5, Vancouver 1
Vancouver010—1 First Period_1, Buffalo, Dahlin 5 (Thompson, Mittelstadt), 5:35 (pp). 2, Buffalo, Tuch 6 (Skinner), 15:18. Second Period_3, Vancouver, Garland 2 (Mikheyev, Pearson), 13:27 (pp). Third Period_4, Buffalo, Olofsson 3 (Asplund, Mittelstadt), 1:54. 5, Buffalo, Girgensons 2 (Olofsson), 16:31 (en). 6, Buffalo, Olofsson 4 (Asplund, Dahlin), 17:21. Shots on...
Porterville Recorder
Sunday's Time Schedule
Houston at New York, 7:07, p.m. San Diego at Philadelphia, 2:37 p.m. Portland at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. Charlotte at Atlanta, 5 p.m. Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m. Washington at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. Phoenix at L.A. Clippers,...
Porterville Recorder
Calgary 3, Carolina 2
Calgary1101—3 First Period_1, Carolina, Aho 3 (Teravainen), 1:44. 2, Carolina, de Haan 1 (Noesen, Stastny), 10:28. 3, Calgary, Kadri 2 (Toffoli, Andersson), 13:31 (pp). Second Period_4, Calgary, Ritchie 2, 2:31. Third Period_None. Overtime_5, Calgary, Toffoli 3 (Andersson), 4:30. Shots on Goal_Carolina 12-2-12-1_27. Calgary 6-14-8-4_32. Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 4;...
Porterville Recorder
St. Louis brings 3-game win streak into matchup against Winnipeg
St. Louis Blues (3-0-0, third in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (2-3-0, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit the Winnipeg Jets trying to build upon a three-game win streak. Winnipeg had a 39-32-11 record overall and went 14-6-6 in Central Division games last...
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 5, Montreal 2
Montreal110—2 First Period_1, Dallas, Pavelski 2 (Robertson, Benn), 4:24 (pp). 2, Montreal, Hoffman 1 (Xhekaj, Evans), 15:35. Penalties_Glendening, DAL (Tripping), 1:35; Gallagher, MTL (Interference), 3:11. Second Period_3, Dallas, Pavelski 3 (Hintz), 0:18. 4, Dallas, Robertson 2 (Benn, Pavelski), 4:31 (pp). 5, Montreal, Xhekaj 1 (Monahan, Suzuki), 15:58. 6, Dallas,...
Porterville Recorder
Colorado 3, Vegas 2
Vegas101—2 First Period_1, Colorado, MacKinnon 3 (Makar, Lehkonen), 5:38 (pp). 2, Vegas, Marchessault 5 (Eichel, Stone), 19:16 (pp). Second Period_3, Colorado, Rodrigues 2 (Byram, Girard), 6:20 (pp). Third Period_4, Colorado, Nichushkin 6 (Johnson), 8:10. 5, Vegas, Stephenson 2 (Stone, Eichel), 10:32. Shots on Goal_Colorado 10-11-4_25. Vegas 5-16-14_35. Power-play opportunities_Colorado...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 3, Nashville 1
Nashville001—1 First Period_1, Philadelphia, Hayes 1 (Farabee), 3:13. 2, Philadelphia, MacEwen 1 (Zamula, Farabee), 18:36. Penalties_Deslauriers, PHI (Fighting), 2:15; Borowiecki, NSH (Fighting), 2:15; Provorov, PHI (Cross Checking), 9:21; Seeler, PHI (Fighting), 16:47; Smith, NSH (Fighting), 16:47. Second Period_None. Penalties_Johansen, NSH (Holding), 7:42; Frost, PHI (Delay of Game), 8:27. Third...
Porterville Recorder
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Islanders 3
Tampa Bay221—5 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Point 4 (Hagel, Kucherov), 10:43. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Martin 1, 12:29. 3, Tampa Bay, Hagel 1 (Point, Hedman), 18:03. Second Period_4, Tampa Bay, Perry 2 (Bellemare, Maroon), 3:12. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 2 (Nelson), 9:36. 6, Tampa Bay, Paul 1 (Colton), 19:59. Third...
Porterville Recorder
Toronto 4, Winnipeg 1
Winnipeg100—1 First Period_1, Winnipeg, Dubois 2 (Perfetti, Wheeler), 4:17. 2, Toronto, Tavares 2 (Nylander, Matthews), 9:56 (pp). Second Period_3, Toronto, Kampf 2 (Simmonds, Clifford), 14:34. 4, Toronto, Tavares 3 (Sandin, Matthews), 18:56 (pp). Third Period_5, Toronto, Bunting 2 (Matthews, Marner), 17:23 (en). Shots on Goal_Toronto 9-14-5_28. Winnipeg 9-10-12_31. Power-play...
Porterville Recorder
Oregon St. 42, Colorado 9
Colorado0360—9 Oregon St.714147—42 ORST_Martinez 4 run (Sappington kick), 8:09. ORST_Bolden 16 pass from Gulbranson (Sappington kick), 13:30. ORST_Martinez 3 run (Sappington kick), 1:45. Third Quarter. ORST_Velling 60 pass from Gulbranson (Sappington kick), 12:30. ORST_Al.Austin 42 interception return (Sappington kick), 12:19. COLO_Stacks 1 run (pass failed), 2:38. Fourth Quarter.
Porterville Recorder
Senators take win streak into matchup with the Stars
Dallas Stars (4-0-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (3-2-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Dallas Stars with a three winning streak intact. Ottawa had a 33-42-7 record overall and a 15-22-4 record in home games last season. The Senators scored...
Porterville Recorder
Canucks take losing streak into matchup with the Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes (3-1-0, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (0-3-2, seventh in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks look to end a six-game losing streak when they play the Carolina Hurricanes. Vancouver went 40-30-12 overall and 20-14-7 in home...
Porterville Recorder
Toffoli scores in OT, Flames rally to beat Hurricanes 3-2
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Tyler Toffoli scored at 4:30 of overtime and the Calgary Flames rallied to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Saturday night. Rasmus Andersson carried the puck up the side boards and deep into the Hurricanes’ end before zipping a pass into the slot that Toffoli one-timed inside the post for his third of the season.
Porterville Recorder
New York hosts Columbus in Metropolitan Division action
Columbus Blue Jackets (2-4-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (3-1-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -215, Blue Jackets +176; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets head to the New York Rangers in Metropolitan Division action on Sunday. New York...
Porterville Recorder
Miami 112, Toronto 109
TORONTO (109) Anunoby 5-14 0-0 13, Barnes 5-9 1-3 11, Siakam 8-19 7-8 23, Trent Jr. 7-18 4-6 23, VanVleet 2-9 2-2 7, Achiuwa 5-9 6-7 18, Banton 1-2 0-0 3, Young 2-3 0-0 4, Koloko 0-0 1-2 1, Flynn 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 37-87 21-28 109. MIAMI (112) Butler...
Porterville Recorder
Lightning beat Isles 5-3 with Paul scoring late in second
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nicholas Paul scored a buzzer-beating second-period goal, Brayden Point had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 5-3 on Saturday night. Tampa Bay also got goals from Brandon Hagel, Corey Perry and Alex Killorn. Backup Brian Elliott...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 128, Chicago 96
CLEVELAND (128) E.Mobley 7-9 2-2 16, LeVert 4-12 3-4 14, Allen 4-6 0-0 8, Mitchell 10-19 8-9 32, Okoro 1-5 0-0 2, I.Mobley 1-1 0-0 3, Osman 5-8 3-3 15, Stevens 0-1 0-0 0, Love 5-9 0-0 15, Wade 2-3 0-0 5, Lopez 6-7 0-0 12, Neto 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 48-85 16-18 128.
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 111, Sacramento 109
Percentages: FG .506, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Jackson 3-3, George 3-10, Batum 1-1, Morris Sr. 1-1, Kennard 1-4, Covington 0-1, Powell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Batum, George, Zubac). Turnovers: 13 (George 4, Jackson 3, Powell 2, Batum, Coffey, Covington, Zubac). Steals: 8...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 122, Oklahoma City 117
OKLAHOMA CITY (117) Dort 3-13 6-8 13, Pokusevski 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson-Earl 4-6 0-0 10, Giddey 8-17 1-2 19, Gilgeous-Alexander 11-24 5-5 28, Bazley 2-4 0-0 6, Dieng 0-2 0-0 0, Omoruyi 1-1 0-0 2, Waters III 0-0 0-0 0, Muscala 6-10 2-2 18, K.Williams 1-2 1-1 3, Mann 5-11 1-3 13, Wiggins 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 42-94 18-23 117.
Comments / 0