National Rail train strikes November 2022 dates
Rail passengers in Britain are enduring the longest and most damaging series of strikes since the 1980s.Industrial action by rail workers has been taking place since June and seems to be intensifying, with October the hardest-hit month so far and industrial action continuing into November.Great Britain-wide rail strikes or more localised stoppages took place almost every day during the first 10 days of October, with millions of potential journeys disrupted; and the industrial action continues for a number of train operators.Despite the new transport secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, meeting rail union leaders, any signs of progress have been dispelled by...
BBC
Woman raped in underpass in Christchurch
A woman was raped in an underpass in the early hours of the morning by a man she had met earlier. It happened in the subway at Saxon Square in Christchurch, Dorset, early on Friday. Dorset Police said officers were alerted at 08:32 BST. The area remained cordoned off for...
BBC
Driver James Bryan who killed cyclist in fatal crash jailed
A driver who killed a cyclist in a crash in North Yorkshire has been jailed for nine months. Andrew Jackson, 36, was cycling on the A168 near Allerton Park when he was struck by a black Porsche on 10 May 2020, police said. Driver James Bryan, 37, pleaded guilty to...
BBC
Carlisle train derailment caused by damaged wheel, inspectors think
A freight train derailment which has closed a line was "almost certainly" caused by a damaged wheel hitting part of the track, inspectors have found. Five cement wagons derailed near Petteril Bridge junction in Carlisle at about 20:00 BST on Wednesday. It caused "substantial damage" to infrastructure, with disruption between...
BBC
Redcar coal plant demolished nine years after opening
A £37m plant at the former Redcar steelworks has been demolished nine years after it opened. The Pulverised Coal Injection (PCI) plant blew finely powdered coal into the centre of the site's blast furnace to make steelmaking more efficient. It was pulled down as part of the transformation of...
BBC
Large underground electrical blaze tackled by firefighters
Firefighters have tackled a large underground electrical fire in Rotherham. Emergency services were called at about 19:00 BST on Thursday to Cinder Bridge Road in Greasbrough, with dramatic video showing the blaze on the street corner. The fire is believed to have started accidentally, according to South Yorkshire Fire...
BBC
Woodhall Spa: Motorcyclist dies in collision with car
A 40-year-old woman has died after the motorcycle she was riding collided with a car in Lincolnshire. Police were called to the crash on the B1191 Martin South Drove, between Martin and Woodhall Spa, at 06:50 BST. The road between the two villages was expected to remain closed for "the...
