Hawaii State

Honolulu Civil Beat

The Civil Beat Editorial Board Interview: Leaders Of Hawaii Community-Based Organizations

Editor’s note: The Civil Beat Editorial Board spoke on Wednesday with Nanci Kreidman, chief executive officer of the Domestic Violence Action Center; Lisa Maruyama, president and CEO of the Hawaii Alliance of Nonprofit Organizations; and En Young, executive director of Pacific Gateway Center. This interview has been edited for length and clarity and also for future stories. Maruyama began by explaining the work of HANO.
Candidate Q&A: State Senate District 25 — Chris Lee

Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Chris Lee, Democratic candidate for state Senate District 25, which includes the Northwestern...
Danny De Gracia: Vote For Moderates And Move Hawaii Closer To The Sane Center

To quote a line from my all-time favorite film, “The Top Gun trophy’s still up for grabs, so every point counts.”. While I wish I could say that this upcoming election will be a walk in the park, Hawaii seems to have a problem when it comes to choosing balanced people to lead and manage our state. I and many others have said this so many times in so many prior elections, but you guys really need to vote for good candidates for office so we can fix things.
Why This Hawaiian Island Has To Outsource Psychiatric Care

LANAI CITY, Lanai — When her mother was dying of breast cancer, Jozy Malacas-Kinoshita felt the familiar pang of addiction take root. She did not want to give in to it. After a decades-long cycle of treatment and relapse that caused her to lose her home, parental rights over her two daughters and nearly her life, the 61-year-old Lanai City resident had achieved sobriety in 2009.
How Hawaii Can Overcome Economic Uncertainty

Across the world, the economy has contracted over the last few months. Global GDP fell 2.7% between April and June 2022, and the United States felt the effects particularly hard. Hawaii is no exception — the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism recently downgraded predictions for the state’s economic growth to 1.7% for 2023.
Why Hawaii’s Language Access Office Is Having Trouble ‘Fulfilling Its Mission’

When the pandemic hit in 2020, the Hawaii unemployment office was flooded with calls from thousands of workers who suddenly found themselves without a paycheck. People had to wait hours for a representative to help with their claim. But workers who didn’t speak English well or at all faced another hurdle: communicating with staffers who finally answered their calls.
Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

