Candidate Q&A: Maui County Council Makawao-Haiku-Paia District — Nara Boone
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Nara Boone, candidate for Maui County Council Makawao-Haiku-Paia District. Her opponent is Nohe...
The Civil Beat Editorial Board Interview: Leaders Of Hawaii Community-Based Organizations
Editor’s note: The Civil Beat Editorial Board spoke on Wednesday with Nanci Kreidman, chief executive officer of the Domestic Violence Action Center; Lisa Maruyama, president and CEO of the Hawaii Alliance of Nonprofit Organizations; and En Young, executive director of Pacific Gateway Center. This interview has been edited for length and clarity and also for future stories. Maruyama began by explaining the work of HANO.
Doctors And Lawyers: Who’s Donating To Who In The Race For Hawaii Governor
Lt. Gov. Josh Green has held some 50 fundraisers in the last four years since he launched his campaign for governor, more than any other candidate this election season, a Civil Beat review of campaign finance records show. Green has also held more fundraisers than any other candidate in the...
Candidate Q&A: State Senate District 25 — Chris Lee
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Chris Lee, Democratic candidate for state Senate District 25, which includes the Northwestern...
A Glitch In Hawaii’s New Ballot-Tracking System Catches Big Island Voters By Surprise
More than 2,000 voters on the Big Island were surprised to find a message from the county elections office Thursday informing them that their general election ballot had been received and was being counted. Problem was, none of them had received a ballot in the mail let alone voted and...
Chad Blair: Next Hawaii Governor May Pick Three Supreme Court Justices
Notice went out on Friday that there is soon to be a vacancy on the five-member Hawaii Supreme Court. The press release did not say who, exactly, is leaving the high court, but several people in the know tell me it’s Michael Wilson. The spokeswoman for the Hawaii State...
Danny De Gracia: Vote For Moderates And Move Hawaii Closer To The Sane Center
To quote a line from my all-time favorite film, “The Top Gun trophy’s still up for grabs, so every point counts.”. While I wish I could say that this upcoming election will be a walk in the park, Hawaii seems to have a problem when it comes to choosing balanced people to lead and manage our state. I and many others have said this so many times in so many prior elections, but you guys really need to vote for good candidates for office so we can fix things.
Governor Candidates On The Environment: Sharp Contrasts And A Little Overlap
Early into his tenure, Hawaii Gov. David Ige notably rejected liquefied natural gas, or LNG, as a so-called “bridge fuel” to rely on while the state pursued an existence free of fossil fuels by 2045. However, the two candidates vying to succeed Ige aren’t following that same path...
Why This Hawaiian Island Has To Outsource Psychiatric Care
LANAI CITY, Lanai — When her mother was dying of breast cancer, Jozy Malacas-Kinoshita felt the familiar pang of addiction take root. She did not want to give in to it. After a decades-long cycle of treatment and relapse that caused her to lose her home, parental rights over her two daughters and nearly her life, the 61-year-old Lanai City resident had achieved sobriety in 2009.
Jill Tokuda Looks Like A Shoo-In For Congress. What Would She Do?
WASHINGTON — Jill Tokuda is on the cusp of fulfilling a high school promise. It was the early 1990s and Tokuda was traveling to the mainland for the first time, not for vacation, but as part of a program designed to bring students from across the country to the nation’s capital to learn about and engage with U.S. democracy.
How Hawaii Can Overcome Economic Uncertainty
Across the world, the economy has contracted over the last few months. Global GDP fell 2.7% between April and June 2022, and the United States felt the effects particularly hard. Hawaii is no exception — the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism recently downgraded predictions for the state’s economic growth to 1.7% for 2023.
The Interior Department Is Developing A New Policy For Native Hawaiian Consultation
The Interior Department announced Tuesday that it will seek input from community leaders in coming weeks as it develops its first consultation policy for Native Hawaiians. Unlike American Indian tribes and Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians are not federally recognized by the U.S. government as having their own sovereign nation. The...
Congressional Ethics Watchdog Calls For Ethics Investigation Into Kahele
WASHINGTON — The Office of Congressional Ethics, the independent watchdog charged with investigating allegations of misconduct against House members and their staff, has called for an official inquiry into U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele. The House Ethics Committee announced Friday in a press release that it has received the request...
The Race To Represent Mililani In The House Pits A Republican Incumbent Against A Democrat
State Rep. Lauren Cheape Matsumoto and former Rep. Marilyn Lee are vying to represent the central Oahu district of Mililani in the House, setting up a race between one of the Legislature’s few current Republican members and the Democrat who served for years before her. While Matsumoto is technically...
Why Hawaii’s Language Access Office Is Having Trouble ‘Fulfilling Its Mission’
When the pandemic hit in 2020, the Hawaii unemployment office was flooded with calls from thousands of workers who suddenly found themselves without a paycheck. People had to wait hours for a representative to help with their claim. But workers who didn’t speak English well or at all faced another hurdle: communicating with staffers who finally answered their calls.
Candidate Q&A: Elijah Pierick — State House District 39
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Elijah Pierick, Republican candidate for state House District 39, which includes Royal Kunia,...
Whoever Wins, Hawaii’s Gubernatorial Candidates Offer A New Style Of Communication
A Lawyer. A Doctor. An Engineer. Voters in Hawaii will soon choose between the first two to replace the third. The engineer, Gov. David Ige, who is not seeking reelection because of term limits, has often been criticized as being an ineffective communicator due to his low-key approach to the office.
New Research Shows Tuna Stocks Benefit From Expansion Of Papahanaumokuakea Monument
When President Barack Obama greatly expanded Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument in 2016, the goal was pretty basic: protect the marine life found within that vast stretch of the Pacific Ocean up to 200 miles around the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. But new research out of the University of Hawaii indicates there’s...
Hawaii Seeks To Ease Nursing Shortage By Expanding Training Capacity
Gov. David Ige on Thursday released $1.75 million in state funds to the University of Hawaii, which will use the money to create 39 nursing instructor positions on campuses statewide to ease a severe nursing shortage. The new positions will help double the university’s intake of nursing students as it...
Pearl Harbor Elementary School Water Sample Tests Positive For Coliform Bacteria
A water sample taken from a spigot at Pearl Harbor Elementary School this week tested positive for coliform bacteria, which could indicate the water was contaminated with soil or feces, the Navy told the school on Thursday. In the wake of a series of recent water main breaks, the Navy...
