To quote a line from my all-time favorite film, “The Top Gun trophy’s still up for grabs, so every point counts.”. While I wish I could say that this upcoming election will be a walk in the park, Hawaii seems to have a problem when it comes to choosing balanced people to lead and manage our state. I and many others have said this so many times in so many prior elections, but you guys really need to vote for good candidates for office so we can fix things.

HAWAII STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO