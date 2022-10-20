Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
GCS orchestras present String Fling
GREENVILLE — The orchestras of Greenville City will present their annual String Fling concert on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m., at Memorial Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. The concert is subtitled how to grow an orchestra. The concert will feature all string students from...
Daily Advocate
Edison State hosting STNA classes
Edison State Community College will host two State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) training sessions, with one starting in November and another in December. Offered through Edison State at Troy, this accelerated course provides students with a local classroom and clinical environment led by knowledgeable and experienced instructors. It allows students to begin working as an STNA in a few short weeks.
Daily Advocate
Fort Jefferson Park – past, present, and future
In the early 1800’s Fort Jefferson was laid off for town lots which included the future park area. It was good ground for housing because there were no trees as a result of being cleared for fort purposes. The local boys appropriated the fort area as a playground and named it the “Old War Ground.” This historic ground was about to be permanently obliterated and forgotten when the Greenville Historical Society decided to erect a permanent monument on the fort site.
Daily Advocate
Ghost Walk actors and guides announced
GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts will continue a long-standing Halloween-season tradition with its annual Ghost Walk in downtown Greenville on Friday, Oct. 28; then the event moves to Greenville Union Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30. The downtown Greenville Ghost Walk will see ticketed patrons moving at their own pace from one location to the next where storytellers will be stationed to share their spooky tales beginning at 6 p.m. The Cemetery Ghost Walk will also begin at 6 p.m at the Mausoleum located on cemetery grounds where groups will be formed, then led by tour guides to the sites where storytellers are stationed.
dayton.com
First-ever festival all about soup coming to Dayton next month
A festival all about soup is coming to downtown Dayton next month. The first-ever Dayton Soup Fest, presented by The Pizza Bandit, Kungfu BBQ and The Forking Pierogi, will be held at the Yellow Cab Tavern on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The festival will feature...
Dayton chili cook-off and cruise-in scheduled for today
DAYTON — Chili enthusiasts in the area get your bowls ready!. The British Transportation Museum will be hosting a chili cook-off and cruise-in today from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The museum is located at 321 Hopeland Street, and attendees are welcome to come and enjoy the food!. >>11th...
Daily Advocate
UCCHS will host blood drive on Oct. 31
UNION CITY, Ind. — Bundle up with a free Blood Donor Beanie and get a chance to win tickets to the “Battle of Ohio” when you register donate at the Union City Community High School community blood drive Monday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to noon at 603 North Walnut, St., Union City.
Funds awarded to local cemeteries for improvements
Three cemeteries in the Miami Valley will benefit from $104,000 the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing is awarding to 44 cemeteries in Ohio. Cedarville North Cemetery in Cedarville Township recieved $2,500 to upgrade cemetery records software, Lower Miami Cemetery in Jefferson Township recieved...
Wright State closes library after staff member dies
Jeff Zentner, a programmer analyst in Computing and Telecommunications Services, died in the hospital due to injuries sustained from the fall.
Urbana Citizen
Urbana father needs living liver donor
Urbana resident Trey Martin, 42, has been fighting to improve his health as he has been dealing with major health concerns for roughly a year and a half. “Right now, he is really ill. He is having a rough time and is unable to work. He gets really dizzy and nauseous. In the spring, he was really bad and had kidney failure, liver failure and heart issues.” said his mother, Alice Martin. “He temporarily went blind and they finally diagnosed him with hereditary hemochromatosis. He is having a hard time eating. He has a job working at Honda, which he loves, but he is on short-term disability. He kept trying to go back to work, but is too sick. He is wanting to get back to work.”
dayton.com
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain
Owner tells nostalgic customers: ‘We’ve kept true to the brand as much as we can.’. For Rax owner Richard Donohue, the addition of the restaurant to the New Carlisle area is a return to the company’s roots and a continuation of the roast beef sandwich chain’s revitalization.
Sidney Daily News
Balling retires early
SIDNEY — The city of Sidney’s police department is now under the leadership of an interim chief. Will Balling, who announced his pending retirement in June, had planned for Jan. 5, 2023, to be his retirement date. Last week, Balling opted to begin his retirement early. Friday was his last day as chief.
cincinnatirefined.com
Influencer Picks: Vintage Market Days Dayton-Cincinnati, Oct. 28-30!
Imagine if Joanna Gaines came to town and filled four barns with all her goodies, from antiques, vintage finds and farmhouse decor to boho fashion, accessories and lots of yummy treats. That's basically what Vintage Market Days Dayton-Cincinnati is, and it's all taking place Oct. 28-30 at the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center in Xenia.
trotwood.org
TROTWOOD HISTORICAL SOCIETY
The Trotwood-Madison community was born out of an entrepreneurial spirit, which is still alive today. Long ago, the famous mound builders known as the Hopewell Indians inhabited this southwest Ohio area. Their prehistoric relics and utensils have been found in Sycamore State Park as well as in the caves and tunnels around the Zerkle House, from where it is believed they set their signal fires. Later came the Shawnee and Miami Indians. Folklore has it Mrs. Iams, matriarch of the family that started today's pet food empire, traded her baked goods for their rabbits, birds, and venison from the kitchen of the Iams House, built from 1830-35 and now home to the Trotwood-Madison Historical Society.
dayton.com
Restaurant brand, new to Dayton area, will build on Meijer land in Kettering
KETTERING — A restaurant new to the Dayton-area market with aims on Ohio expansion is planned for a vacant outlot next to the Meijer store in Kettering. Taco John’s plans to open next year on Wilmington Pike, according to Meritage Hospitality Group, a franchisee for the Wyoming-based restaurant business.
Daily Advocate
St. Paul’s blesses Greenville Fire Department
GREENVILLE — Representatives from St. Paul Lutheran Church met with firefighters at the Greenville Fire Department on Wednesday, Oct. 20 to show their appreciation for all firefighters do for the local community. Mike Meckes of St. Paul spoke to Asst. Chief Brandenburg and a handful of fellow firefighters, “As...
WKRC
Fischer Homes to open 2 new Greater Cincinnati communities
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Work is underway on two new communities by Fischer Homes, Greater Cincinnati’s largest homebuilder. The homebuilder will open Oaks of Eastgate in Batavia and Summerlyn Farms in Lebanon. Brian Johnson, Fischer's Cincinnati market resident, told the Courier the communities will help meet the huge demand for patio homes in the area and each offer great locations.
Birch Solar denied
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — The Ohio Power Siting Board on Thursday denied LightsourceBP’s application to construct a 300-megawatt solar farm in Shawnee and Logan Township, citing local opposition to the project that would have occupied about 1,400 acres of farmland. It was an anti-climactic end to a two-year saga...
Auglaize County receives $1 million housing grant
WAPAKONETA — The Ohio Department of Development announced Friday that Auglaize County will receive $1 million in grant funds to improve housing. The grant is part of $20 million in total grant funds being dispersed to 28 communities across the state, according to a release from the department. The...
Daily Advocate
City takes step to clear homeless encampment
GREENVILLE — The City of Greenville is taking steps to clean up “unsanitary conditions” under the Martha Benkert Memorial Bridge on South Broadway. The area along the Tecumseh Trail and Greenville Creek has become a refuge for homeless people in the city. The city erected a notice...
