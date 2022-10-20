Read full article on original website
Related
Mother whose son collapsed into coma was told to wait EIGHT HOURS for an ambulance
A mother was told to wait eight hours for an ambulance after her son collapsed into a coma. Georgia Faith Johnson, 26, called 999 when her two-year-old son Tobias started suffering a seizure at their home in Cardiff. Little Tobias collapsed before his eyes began 'rolling to the back of...
BBC
Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
BBC
Norwich couple living in their car for seven months in council house wait
A couple said they have been living in their car for about seven months while waiting for council accommodation. Aram Sarbir, 47 and his wife Shahla Qadir, 28, have been sleeping in their Ford Mondeo and occasionally on friends' sofas in Norwich. Issues with their landlord's mortgage forced them from...
My sister is buying our dad’s house – I’m worried about my inheritance
Q I live in Australia while my divorced elderly parents and two sisters live in the UK. Since February 2022 my father has been living in a care home as he has dementia and is unable to care for himself. For the past 15 years or so, my younger sister...
BBC
Surgery: Women regret overseas cut-price weight loss ops
A woman who has been in hospital for five months after having cut-price weight loss surgery abroad said she regrets her decision every day. Emma, 34, from Porthcawl, Bridgend county, said it was "the worst experience of her life". Doctors have warned she is one of many people who are...
Woman Refusing To Care For Step Kids Left on Her Doorstep Backed Online
A mother has been slammed on Mumsnet for suggesting her ex's new wife should look after their children so she can work.
‘I’ve lost my best mate’: the owners forced to give up their pets in the cost of living crisis
For many of us, having a pet keeps us sane in stressful times, is an integral part of family life, and provides comfort and company when we need it most. Imagine having to give that pet up for adoption because you can no longer afford to keep it. That was...
BBC
Urgent recall of contaminated antibiotic powder
Some batches of an antibiotic medicine called teicoplanin (brand name Targocid) are being urgently recalled in the UK because of possible contamination. The two affected batches are labelled 0J25D1 and 0J25D2, say safety experts. Patients and prescribers are being asked to check packs and stop using the medicine if it...
BBC
Bristol Airport passengers face 'unacceptable' security queues
Passengers have reported continued disruption after "unacceptable" queues through security at Bristol Airport. A family from Bristol travelling to Cyprus with their daughter Madison, eight, had been stuck on the tarmac for three hours, their grandfather said. A woman said she feared for her safety amid "chaotic" scenes in the...
BBC
Oldham: Two women in hospital and man arrested after dog attack
A dog has been destroyed after seriously injuring two women when it escaped from a house. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the women were mauled at about 10:00 BST on Saturday in the Shakespeare Road area of Oldham. The pair's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, and GMP said...
BBC
Carlisle train derailment caused by damaged wheel, inspectors think
A freight train derailment which has closed a line was "almost certainly" caused by a damaged wheel hitting part of the track, inspectors have found. Five cement wagons derailed near Petteril Bridge junction in Carlisle at about 20:00 BST on Wednesday. It caused "substantial damage" to infrastructure, with disruption between...
BBC
Father's search for answers over teenager's hospital death
A father whose child died at a mental health hospital where a culture of abuse was uncovered has told of his hopes for answers from an inquest. Rowan Thompson, 18, was one of three people who died over a nine-month period at Prestwich Hospital in Greater Manchester. The BBC's Panorama...
BBC
Tiny homes: Off-grid living allowed couple to take risks
"We didn't want to spend the rest of our lives beholden to a mortgage." That was the motivation for Tom Morgan and his partner Amie Simons when they recently moved to Wales to start a business while living off-grid in a "tiny home". The couple say one perk of their...
BBC
East Walton silver pin find sheds light on end of Roman rule
The discovery of a late Roman-era pin sheds light on a time when "certainties that held for centuries were beginning to shake up", a historian said. The silver pin was found by a metal detectorist, near East Walton, Norfolk. It is definitely late 4th or early 5th Century, despite having...
BBC
Chichester father jailed for killing baby son
A man has been jailed for causing the death of his baby son by forcefully shaking him after being left tired and frustrated when he would not stop crying. Leo Banks suffered a catastrophic brain injury at the hands of Matthew Banks and died more than two years later. Banks,...
BBC
Woodhall Spa: Motorcyclist dies in collision with car
A 40-year-old woman has died after the motorcycle she was riding collided with a car in Lincolnshire. Police were called to the crash on the B1191 Martin South Drove, between Martin and Woodhall Spa, at 06:50 BST. The road between the two villages was expected to remain closed for "the...
BBC
Large underground electrical blaze tackled by firefighters
Firefighters have tackled a large underground electrical fire in Rotherham. Emergency services were called at about 19:00 BST on Thursday to Cinder Bridge Road in Greasbrough, with dramatic video showing the blaze on the street corner. The fire is believed to have started accidentally, according to South Yorkshire Fire...
