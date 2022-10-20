ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play

Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
BBC

Norwich couple living in their car for seven months in council house wait

A couple said they have been living in their car for about seven months while waiting for council accommodation. Aram Sarbir, 47 and his wife Shahla Qadir, 28, have been sleeping in their Ford Mondeo and occasionally on friends' sofas in Norwich. Issues with their landlord's mortgage forced them from...
BBC

Surgery: Women regret overseas cut-price weight loss ops

A woman who has been in hospital for five months after having cut-price weight loss surgery abroad said she regrets her decision every day. Emma, 34, from Porthcawl, Bridgend county, said it was "the worst experience of her life". Doctors have warned she is one of many people who are...
BBC

Urgent recall of contaminated antibiotic powder

Some batches of an antibiotic medicine called teicoplanin (brand name Targocid) are being urgently recalled in the UK because of possible contamination. The two affected batches are labelled 0J25D1 and 0J25D2, say safety experts. Patients and prescribers are being asked to check packs and stop using the medicine if it...
BBC

Bristol Airport passengers face 'unacceptable' security queues

Passengers have reported continued disruption after "unacceptable" queues through security at Bristol Airport. A family from Bristol travelling to Cyprus with their daughter Madison, eight, had been stuck on the tarmac for three hours, their grandfather said. A woman said she feared for her safety amid "chaotic" scenes in the...
BBC

Oldham: Two women in hospital and man arrested after dog attack

A dog has been destroyed after seriously injuring two women when it escaped from a house. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the women were mauled at about 10:00 BST on Saturday in the Shakespeare Road area of Oldham. The pair's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, and GMP said...
BBC

Carlisle train derailment caused by damaged wheel, inspectors think

A freight train derailment which has closed a line was "almost certainly" caused by a damaged wheel hitting part of the track, inspectors have found. Five cement wagons derailed near Petteril Bridge junction in Carlisle at about 20:00 BST on Wednesday. It caused "substantial damage" to infrastructure, with disruption between...
BBC

Father's search for answers over teenager's hospital death

A father whose child died at a mental health hospital where a culture of abuse was uncovered has told of his hopes for answers from an inquest. Rowan Thompson, 18, was one of three people who died over a nine-month period at Prestwich Hospital in Greater Manchester. The BBC's Panorama...
BBC

Tiny homes: Off-grid living allowed couple to take risks

"We didn't want to spend the rest of our lives beholden to a mortgage." That was the motivation for Tom Morgan and his partner Amie Simons when they recently moved to Wales to start a business while living off-grid in a "tiny home". The couple say one perk of their...
BBC

East Walton silver pin find sheds light on end of Roman rule

The discovery of a late Roman-era pin sheds light on a time when "certainties that held for centuries were beginning to shake up", a historian said. The silver pin was found by a metal detectorist, near East Walton, Norfolk. It is definitely late 4th or early 5th Century, despite having...
BBC

Chichester father jailed for killing baby son

A man has been jailed for causing the death of his baby son by forcefully shaking him after being left tired and frustrated when he would not stop crying. Leo Banks suffered a catastrophic brain injury at the hands of Matthew Banks and died more than two years later. Banks,...
BBC

Woodhall Spa: Motorcyclist dies in collision with car

A 40-year-old woman has died after the motorcycle she was riding collided with a car in Lincolnshire. Police were called to the crash on the B1191 Martin South Drove, between Martin and Woodhall Spa, at 06:50 BST. The road between the two villages was expected to remain closed for "the...
BBC

Large underground electrical blaze tackled by firefighters

F﻿irefighters have tackled a large underground electrical fire in Rotherham. Emergency services were called at about 19:00 BST on Thursday to Cinder Bridge Road in Greasbrough, with dramatic video showing the blaze on the street corner. The fire is believed to have started accidentally, according to South Yorkshire Fire...

