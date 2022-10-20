Read full article on original website
look at this American citizen sleeping in the street but I'm NYC illegal immigrants get housed with new linen laundry service catered food cable TV Xbox free coffee and tea, this is a disgrace
BBC
Ripon teenager's lockdown hair chopped for charity
A teenager who has been growing his hair since the first lockdown has finally had it cut off for charity. Jamie Tabor, 15, has donated his foot-long locks to an organisation that creates wigs for children with cancer. The Ripon Grammar School pupil did not visit a barber for two...
BBC
Cost of living: 'It's hard to eat proper food'
Some young people say higher prices are making it a struggle to find "healthy, balanced meals", as a poll for the BBC indicated one in 10 have used a food bank. "Half of the time I live on noodles, because it is that difficult," Mandy Doakes tells BBC Newsbeat. The...
BBC
Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
Woman gives food to homeless person that her mother in law made for her
When people make food for you to enjoy, usually you are thankful and want to eat it. However, sometimes there are cooks out there that are not as good as they think they are and getting gifted food by them can be a negative experience.
BBC
TransPennine Express apologises over string of train cancellations
TransPennine Express (TPE) has apologised after a string of train cancellations left customers without key services across northern England. On Tuesday, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said rail services were in "meltdown", while Tracy Brabin, West Yorkshire Mayor, said she was "fed up". The problems continued on Thursday, with reports...
BBC
Sheffield lorry driver Brian Wilson, 90, says he is in for the long haul
Aged 90, Brian Wilson is undoubtedly among the world's oldest working lorry drivers. And, after more than 70 years on the road, he has no plans to apply the handbrake just yet. BBC News' Kevin Shoesmith went along to meet him at a Sheffield haulage yard. Brian Wilson does not...
BBC
Ipswich Novotel hotel asylum seeker plan unsustainable, warns council
Home Office plans to house 200 asylum seekers in a town centre hotel will put an "unsustainable" strain on local services, a council has said. Some workers at the Novotel Hotel in Ipswich have been warned they face redundancy over the plans. Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere said it...
BBC
Yorkshire ambulance workers to vote on strike action
A paramedic says he and colleagues do not earn enough "to put food on the table" ahead of a strike ballot. Lee Edgerton said workers at the Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) did not want to strike. GMB union members will begin voting on industrial action from Monday after being offered...
BBC
Cost of living: The people trying to make ends meet as costs spiral
As people across the UK face a winter in the grasp of a cost of living crisis, the BBC in East Yorkshire has been following members of one coastal community to see the impact of rising prices. BBC News' Caroline Bilton spoke to residents to find out how they are coping.
First aid kits, torches ... fairylights?: Britons prepare blackout boxes
For Steven Dowd, it’s four head torches and a handsaw. For Ian Welsh, a pack of camping freezer slabs and a pair of slippers, and for Ellie Moss, a community gardener in Eltham, a cheering set of battery-operated fairylights. With warnings that the UK could be subject to planned...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Boxberry Gardens Christmas Lights in Milton Keynes cancelled over cost of living crisis
A popular volunteer-run Christmas Lights show in Buckinghamshire has been cancelled this year amid fears over energy bills and the cost of living crisis. The Boxberry Gardens display will not take place this December despite raising thousands for charity last year. The display, found in the Walnut Tree area of...
NHS mental health hospital staff filmed ‘mocking and slapping’ patients
Police investigating allegations of bullying and verbal abuse at Edenfield centre near Manchester after BBC investigation
BBC
Surgery: Women regret overseas cut-price weight loss ops
A woman who has been in hospital for five months after having cut-price weight loss surgery abroad said she regrets her decision every day. Emma, 34, from Porthcawl, Bridgend county, said it was "the worst experience of her life". Doctors have warned she is one of many people who are...
‘Basically a lottery’: Misery as TransPennine Express cancels 55 trains in one day
The rail operator TransPennine Express has been forced to apologise after cancelling around 55 services in one day. The 50+ cancellations, first reported by Manchester Evening News, took place on Wednesday (19 October) and mostly affected journeys to and from Manchester Piccadilly station.TransPennine Express said the service cuts were made “as a result of ongoing issues”. Another 10 services were amended on Wednesday, with different starting or finishing points.One passenger, Aled Williams, dubbed the operator the “Non-Pennine Express,” posting a list of 41 advance cancellations announced by the company on Wednesday.“Surely easier to list which trains are running,” wrote one...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Milton Keynes food poverty charity offering free weekly meals with 'no questions asked' opens doors
A food poverty charity offering free weekly meals is opening in Milton Keynes. It will be FoodCycle's second project in Buckinghamshire amid the ongoing cost of living crisis. FoodCycle’s community meals are open to all and it says guests range from low-income families to people affected by homelessness and those who cannot afford to buy food. No questions are asked and all are welcome to just turn up and take a seat.
BBC
Patients in England at risk as NHS and care 'gridlocked'
The health and care system in England is gridlocked with patients at risk because they cannot access the support they need, regulators say. The Care Quality Commission's annual report warned the problem was creating long waits for ambulances and in A&E. A major factor is most patients cannot leave hospital...
Further cuts will kill off NHS dental services, chancellor told
Jeremy Hunt has been told that any cuts to the health budget will in effect “kill” dental services across the UK and deny millions of patients access to a dentist on the NHS. The chancellor has told members of the cabinet that “everything is on the table” as...
BBC
Skegness: Search for man launched after clothes found on beach
Police are searching for a man whose clothes were found discarded on the Lincolnshire coast. A jacket, top, trousers, socks and trainers were found on Skegness beach, next to the pier, at about 08:25 BST on Friday, police said. Officers said they were "keeping an open mind" about what had...
BBC
Tiny homes: Off-grid living allowed couple to take risks
"We didn't want to spend the rest of our lives beholden to a mortgage." That was the motivation for Tom Morgan and his partner Amie Simons when they recently moved to Wales to start a business while living off-grid in a "tiny home". The couple say one perk of their...
Headteachers in tears at stark choice: keep staff or feed hungry pupils
School leaders’ mood turns to despair at funding crisis amid growing poverty
