Florida State

Centre Daily

High-powered Oilers draw a blank against defensive-minded Blues

EDMONTON, Alberta – About the last thing you expected when Torey Krug scored a first-period power play goal is that the goal would be the last – of the game. After all, there was high-powered Edmonton with two of the best players in the world in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. And the balanced Blues with eight players on their roster who scored 20 goals last season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Centre Daily

Screen Shots: Eric Staal, Amanda Provan and the San Jose Sharks

Welcome back to Screen Shots, a regular THN.com feature in which we take a look at a number of different hockey topics, in a shorter form than a regular column. As always, we’ll get straight to business:. – It was nice to see veteran NHLer Eric Staal back in...
SAN JOSE, CA
Centre Daily

The Buffalo Sabres Finally Look Better

The Buffalo Sabres are a team worth following if they improve on their best finish in a decade. The Sabres had 16 wins in their first 54 games in 2021-22 before doubling the win count in their final 28 games. Tage Thompson emerged with a team-leading 38 goals while Rasmus Dahlin and Dylan Cozens set career highs with 53 and 38 points, respectively.
BUFFALO, NY
Centre Daily

Inside the Numbers: Panthers vs Buccaneers Game Preview

Week 7 starts a crucial stretch for the Carolina Panthers where they play three of their next four games against divisional opponents, starting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This stretch will determine whether the Panthers can scratch their way back into the thick of things or if they will remain toward the bottom of the league.
TAMPA, FL
Centre Daily

Nuggets Hand Thunder Second Loss Behind Jokic’s 78th Triple-Double

The Thunder failed to spoil the Denver Nuggets' home opener in a 122-117 loss at Ball Arena in a game that featured Nikola Jokic’s 78th triple-double and Jamal Murray’s return to regular season basketball. Both teams exchanged the lead 11 times, exemplifying the competitiveness in tonight’s match.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Dolphins Sign Shell, Make Other Moves Ahead of Pittsburgh Game

The Miami Dolphins' customary Saturday moves included the usual practice squad elevations, along with a move on the 53-man roster that seemed inevitable. Veteran tackle Brandon Shell, who was elevated from the practice squad the past two games, was signed to the 53-man roster to fill one of the two openings the Dolphins created this week.
Centre Daily

Scrappy Thunder Were Competitive but Outmatched on Opening Night

Despite starting its season with a loss, Oklahoma City showed that it has a deep, competitive rotation that will keep many of the Thunder’s contests close this season. Even if OKC doesn’t finish with a large win total, the team’s constant fight and refusal to back down will make every game entertaining.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

Bengals TE Hayden Hurst Eyes Revenge Game vs. Falcons

When the Atlanta Falcons face the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend, they'll see a familiar face on the opposing sideline. Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst played the last two seasons with the Falcons before leaving for Cincinnati in free agency. In 2020, Hurst had a career year with 56 catches for 571 yards and six touchdowns. However, that didn't stop the Falcons from selecting his replacement, Kyle Pitts, with the No. 4 overall pick. With Pitts setting rookie records for tight ends, Hurst was reduced to a backup role and only caught 26 passes for 221 yards in three touchdowns.
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

The Detroit Pistons Fail To Rally In Loss To The Pacers

This exhibition had it all - a chippy contest with plenty of trash talk. It featured loads of young talent and gave fans a teaser for what's to come in this Central Division rivalry. With a final score of 115-124, Detroit now falls to 1-2. The Pistons faltered in the 3rd quarter and simply did not have the firepower to power their way back. The comeback effort was applaudable; however, the Pacers found their shots beyond the arc and never let it get too close.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Jokic Presents Challenges for Small-Ball Thunder Lineups

Oklahoma City could be in trouble on Saturday. The Thunder return to the court for their second game of the regular season, this time on the road in Denver against the Nuggets. Playing the Nuggets comes with one of the biggest challenges of any team in the league, Nikola Jokic.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
lastwordonsports.com

Montreal Canadiens Rookie Listed Day-to-Day

Expectations weren’t very high for head coach Martin St. Louis and the Montreal Canadiens heading into the 2021-22 season. The club would be competing in a strong Atlantic Division, with most analysts predicting a last-place finish. The Canadiens, on the other hand, have a 3-2 record and a .600 win percentage through five games.
Centre Daily

Steelers Open Damontae Kazee’s Return Window

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee is back at practice, the team announced today, opening his 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster. Kazee started the season on Injured Reserve after suffering a fractured wrist in the team's final preseason game. He underwent surgery with the expectation to return roughly around Week 6.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Bears In It for the Long Haul with Justin Fields

All the hand-wringing and fretting throughout Bears Nation over why Justin Fields hasn't yet developed into a winning playmaker, and the thought the team will give up on him because they're losing games this year is completely absurd. Really, it's beyond absurd. It reflects how little people have learned from...
CHICAGO, IL

