Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds Proved He 'Still Has Juice In The Tank' in Win Against Jets
WINNIPEG — The Toronto Maple Leafs knew they needed reinforcements when they brought Wayne Simmonds and Kyle Clifford back into their lineup. What they got was a spark and a reminder of what they knew they always had. Simmonds and Clifford both assisted on David Kampf's game-winning goal as...
Centre Daily
High-powered Oilers draw a blank against defensive-minded Blues
EDMONTON, Alberta – About the last thing you expected when Torey Krug scored a first-period power play goal is that the goal would be the last – of the game. After all, there was high-powered Edmonton with two of the best players in the world in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. And the balanced Blues with eight players on their roster who scored 20 goals last season.
Colorado Avalanche claim Dryden Hunt off waivers from Rangers
The Colorado Avalanche claimed forward Dryden Hunt off waivers from the New York Rangers on Thursday. Hunt, 26, had one
Centre Daily
Screen Shots: Eric Staal, Amanda Provan and the San Jose Sharks
Welcome back to Screen Shots, a regular THN.com feature in which we take a look at a number of different hockey topics, in a shorter form than a regular column. As always, we’ll get straight to business:. – It was nice to see veteran NHLer Eric Staal back in...
Centre Daily
The Buffalo Sabres Finally Look Better
The Buffalo Sabres are a team worth following if they improve on their best finish in a decade. The Sabres had 16 wins in their first 54 games in 2021-22 before doubling the win count in their final 28 games. Tage Thompson emerged with a team-leading 38 goals while Rasmus Dahlin and Dylan Cozens set career highs with 53 and 38 points, respectively.
Centre Daily
Inside the Numbers: Panthers vs Buccaneers Game Preview
Week 7 starts a crucial stretch for the Carolina Panthers where they play three of their next four games against divisional opponents, starting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This stretch will determine whether the Panthers can scratch their way back into the thick of things or if they will remain toward the bottom of the league.
Centre Daily
Nuggets Hand Thunder Second Loss Behind Jokic’s 78th Triple-Double
The Thunder failed to spoil the Denver Nuggets' home opener in a 122-117 loss at Ball Arena in a game that featured Nikola Jokic’s 78th triple-double and Jamal Murray’s return to regular season basketball. Both teams exchanged the lead 11 times, exemplifying the competitiveness in tonight’s match.
Centre Daily
Dolphins Sign Shell, Make Other Moves Ahead of Pittsburgh Game
The Miami Dolphins' customary Saturday moves included the usual practice squad elevations, along with a move on the 53-man roster that seemed inevitable. Veteran tackle Brandon Shell, who was elevated from the practice squad the past two games, was signed to the 53-man roster to fill one of the two openings the Dolphins created this week.
Centre Daily
Scrappy Thunder Were Competitive but Outmatched on Opening Night
Despite starting its season with a loss, Oklahoma City showed that it has a deep, competitive rotation that will keep many of the Thunder’s contests close this season. Even if OKC doesn’t finish with a large win total, the team’s constant fight and refusal to back down will make every game entertaining.
Centre Daily
Bengals TE Hayden Hurst Eyes Revenge Game vs. Falcons
When the Atlanta Falcons face the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend, they'll see a familiar face on the opposing sideline. Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst played the last two seasons with the Falcons before leaving for Cincinnati in free agency. In 2020, Hurst had a career year with 56 catches for 571 yards and six touchdowns. However, that didn't stop the Falcons from selecting his replacement, Kyle Pitts, with the No. 4 overall pick. With Pitts setting rookie records for tight ends, Hurst was reduced to a backup role and only caught 26 passes for 221 yards in three touchdowns.
Centre Daily
The Detroit Pistons Fail To Rally In Loss To The Pacers
This exhibition had it all - a chippy contest with plenty of trash talk. It featured loads of young talent and gave fans a teaser for what's to come in this Central Division rivalry. With a final score of 115-124, Detroit now falls to 1-2. The Pistons faltered in the 3rd quarter and simply did not have the firepower to power their way back. The comeback effort was applaudable; however, the Pacers found their shots beyond the arc and never let it get too close.
Centre Daily
Jokic Presents Challenges for Small-Ball Thunder Lineups
Oklahoma City could be in trouble on Saturday. The Thunder return to the court for their second game of the regular season, this time on the road in Denver against the Nuggets. Playing the Nuggets comes with one of the biggest challenges of any team in the league, Nikola Jokic.
Centre Daily
Injury Report: Nuggets Reveal Updated Status For Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray
View the original article to see embedded media. Coming into this matchup with the Golden State Warriors, the Denver Nuggets listed Nikola Jokic as probable, and Jamal Murray as questionable. Now with just under an hour until tip-off, Jokic has been upgraded to available, and Murray has been downgraded to out.
lastwordonsports.com
Montreal Canadiens Rookie Listed Day-to-Day
Expectations weren’t very high for head coach Martin St. Louis and the Montreal Canadiens heading into the 2021-22 season. The club would be competing in a strong Atlantic Division, with most analysts predicting a last-place finish. The Canadiens, on the other hand, have a 3-2 record and a .600 win percentage through five games.
Centre Daily
Steelers Open Damontae Kazee’s Return Window
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee is back at practice, the team announced today, opening his 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster. Kazee started the season on Injured Reserve after suffering a fractured wrist in the team's final preseason game. He underwent surgery with the expectation to return roughly around Week 6.
Centre Daily
Bears In It for the Long Haul with Justin Fields
All the hand-wringing and fretting throughout Bears Nation over why Justin Fields hasn't yet developed into a winning playmaker, and the thought the team will give up on him because they're losing games this year is completely absurd. Really, it's beyond absurd. It reflects how little people have learned from...
Comments / 0