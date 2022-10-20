Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Kroger Locations Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergDecatur, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Southern Crescent Women In Business to Host Their Funding Pitch with V103’s Maria BoyntonSouthern Crescent WomenStockbridge, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Mail theft, gas station burglary and drug bustJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Fatal crash kills man in Forsyth CountyJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com
Lanier, Shiloh runners fare well in Region 8-AAAAAA championship meet
WINDER — A trio of top-20 finishers led Lanier’s girls cross country team to third place in Saturday’s Region 8-AAAAAA Championships. Alexis Wright was the Longhorns’ top finisher in sixth place with a time of 20 minutes, 13.01 seconds. She was backed up by teammates Madison Patrick (15th, 22:58.71) and Rachel Andrews (19th, 23:27.55).
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford softball wins three straight, clinches 18th straight Elite Eight trip
BUFORD — Facing three must-win softball games in Friday’s Class AAAAAAA Super Regional, Buford went 3-0 to fight off elimination and advance to the Elite Eight in Columbus. The Wolves (28-1) opened with a 4-0 victory over Cherokee to reach the Super Regional finals, where they needed to...
gwinnettprepsports.com
PHOTOS: Class AAAAAAA, Regions 4, 7 and 8 Cross Country Championship
Scenes from the Region 4-AAAAAAA, 7-AAAAAAA and 8-AAAAAAA Cross Country Championships at the Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers on Oct. 22, 2022. (Photos: Andrew Weathers)
gwinnettprepsports.com
First-half domination fuels Mill Creek's 54-0 rout of defending state champion Collins Hill
HOSCHTON — After its first loss of the football season simmered for a week, Mill Creek took its frustrations out on defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Collins Hill. The Hawks, which lost a showdown of nationally ranked teams with Buford last week, routed Collins Hill 54-0 on Friday behind a complete first-half domination. They led 44-0 at halftime by scoring points on offense, defense and special teams, and limited the visiting Eagles of seven first-half yards on 28 offensive snaps over the first two quarters.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Hebron Christian's Layla Melton races to 8-AAA cross country championship
BOGART — Hebron Christian’s Layla Melton won the Region 8-AAA girls cross country championship Saturday. Melton finished in 19 minutes, 58.89 seconds, just ahead of runner-up Molly Meeks (20:02.31) of Oconee County. Hebron’s Ellen Gunji was ninth overall (23:03.44), helping the girls team to third overall.
gwinnettprepsports.com
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Wesleyan, Parkview advance to Columbus for Elite Eight
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Reigning state champion Wesleyan is headed back to Columbus for the Elite Eight after defeating LaFayette 7-0 in the Class AAA Super Regional softball finals on Friday. Macey Cintron struck out seven to earn the win, and had a single and three intentional walks at the...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Lanier clinches state playoff berth with win at Jackson County
HOSCHTON — Chase Jameson ran for three touchdowns, and Lanier held off Jackson County as the Longhorns beat the Panthers 21-14 Friday on the road to clinch a state football playoff berth. The versatile wide receiver scored all three of his touchdowns taking direct snaps out of the Wildcat...
gwinnettprepsports.com
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Buford suffers first loss of season in Super Regional
BUFORD — Buford suffered its first loss of the fastpitch softball season at a tough time, putting the Wolves in a tough situation in the Georgia High School Association’s Super Regional, the opening rounds of the state tournament. After rolling to a 13-0 win in four innings over...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Peachtree Ridge notches key region win over Discovery
LAWRENCEVILLE — The Peachtree Ridge football team did just enough against Discovery to keep its playoff hopes alive with a 17-14 road win Friday night in a critical Region 7-AAAAAAA contest. Joshua Evans and Ladavius Dye both scored touchdowns for the Lions, who improve to 2-2 in the region...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Matthew Haber sparks Mountain View past Central Gwinnett
LAWRENCEVILLE — Matthew Haber rushed 25 times for 188 yards and two touchdowns Friday as Mountain View topped Central Gwinnett 20-6 in Region 8-AAAAAAA football. The victory kept the Bears (5-3, 2-1) in a second-place tie with Mill Creek in the region standings.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Norcross pulls away from Meadowcreek, ties North Gwinnett for first in Region 7-AAAAAAA
NORCROSS — After a back-and-forth battle in the first quarter, Norcross showed complete dominance over the next three quarters to roll past Meadowcreek 64-21 Thursday to stay perfect in the Region 7-AAAAAAA. There were a total of 42 points scored between both teams within the first seven minutes of...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Defending state champion North Gwinnett softball returning to Columbus
SUWANEE — Defending Class AAAAAAA state softball champion North Gwinnett blanked Denmark 6-0 Friday, advancing to the Elite Eight of the state playoffs in Columbus. Amber Reed pitched all seven innings for the win as the Bulldogs won the Super Regional matchup. She struck out nine and walked two in a two-hitter.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Duluth rolls past Berkmar for second straight win
DULUTH — Duluth coasted to a 50-7 victory over Berkmar in Region 7-AAAAAAA football Friday. David Jamieson threw four touchdown passes, two each to Tavion Jackson and Anthony Miller, and River Thompson-Brown rushed for two scores in the Wildcats’ second straight win.
gwinnettprepsports.com
No letdown for Buford in lopsided win over Dacula
BUFORD — Any thought of a letdown was quickly dismissed as Buford turned up the heat in the second quarter and ran away from visiting Dacula 43-0 in Region 8-AAAAAAA football Friday night. The Wolves (8-0, 3-0) defeated Mill Creek the previous week in a high energy and high...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Unbeaten Gainesville topples Shiloh in Region 8-AAAAAA
There were two major tests Gainesville head football coach Josh Niblett wanted to see if his team could pass in its Region 8-AAAAAA game against Shiloh. He was looking to see if the No. 5 Red Elephants could win by focusing primarily on the run on offense, and whether they could keep up with the kind of speed that the host Generals possess.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Joe Taylor, rushing attack key Grayson's victory over Brookwood
LOGANVILLE — The numbers weren’t gargantuan, but Grayson’s 249 rushing yards did the trick as the Rams pulled away in the second half to beat Brookwood 42-14 in a Region 4-AAAAAAA football showdown. Not only did the Rams (7-1, 3-0) get five touchdowns on the ground, including...
