HOSCHTON — After its first loss of the football season simmered for a week, Mill Creek took its frustrations out on defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Collins Hill. The Hawks, which lost a showdown of nationally ranked teams with Buford last week, routed Collins Hill 54-0 on Friday behind a complete first-half domination. They led 44-0 at halftime by scoring points on offense, defense and special teams, and limited the visiting Eagles of seven first-half yards on 28 offensive snaps over the first two quarters.

HOSCHTON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO