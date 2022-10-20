Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Charlotte Football Fires Coach Will Healy
After a 1–7 start, the 49ers have opted to go a different direction.
Locked On Colts: Revenge Game Upcoming for Jonathan Taylor?
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their final thoughts ahead of Indianapolis Colts-Tennessee Titans in Week 7. Running back Jonathan Taylor had the worst game of his NFL career in Week 4 against the Titans. Does he get his revenge here in Week 7? Also, the guys give their predictions for this highly anticipated divisional game.
Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua Topics, Penalty Problems, Left Guard Outlook, and More
Part 2 of the pre-Steelers game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag, which now includes questions submitted via email (fnalldolphins@yahoo.com):. Do you think Miami needs to spread the ball more using Gesicki, Wilson & Sherfield in order to make offense more effective? On D we are doing less Amoeba look; have you noticed that?
Tyron Smith ‘Baby Steps’: Cowboys All-Pro Mounting Injury Comeback?
"Baby steps,'' All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith calls them as he rehabs after what happened to his hamstring - which was "ripped off the bone.''. That injury sounds like one that could take more than four months to return from ... and in the case of a pro football player in his 30s, maybe an injury that doesn't lead to an NFL return at all.
Falcons Place Rookie Preseason Standout on Injured Reserve
The Atlanta Falcons will be without receiver Jared Bernhardt for at least the next four weeks. After missing practice in the lead-up to Atlanta's Week 7 contest with the Cincinnati Bengals due to a groin injury, Bernhardt was ruled out on Friday. Bernhardt's injury appears to be more serious than...
Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco to Get First Career Start vs. 49ers, per Report
The Chiefs are adding running back Isiah Pacheco into the starting lineup for Sunday’s game vs. the 49ers, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. It will be the rookie’s first start in the NFL. Kansas City had started third-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in each of the first...
Bengals TE Hayden Hurst Eyes Revenge Game vs. Falcons
When the Atlanta Falcons face the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend, they'll see a familiar face on the opposing sideline. Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst played the last two seasons with the Falcons before leaving for Cincinnati in free agency. In 2020, Hurst had a career year with 56 catches for 571 yards and six touchdowns. However, that didn't stop the Falcons from selecting his replacement, Kyle Pitts, with the No. 4 overall pick. With Pitts setting rookie records for tight ends, Hurst was reduced to a backup role and only caught 26 passes for 221 yards in three touchdowns.
CFP Expansion Timeline Unclear Despite Commissioners’ Progress
View the original article to see embedded media. The College Football Playoff commissioners met in Dallas on Thursday in the latest round of meetings surrounding potential expansion. Despite progress in the talks, there is no official update on the timeline of expansion of the playoff. “They made progress. They’re not...
Texas High School Football Scores: Live Game Updates From Week 9
View the original article to see embedded media. It is Friday night in Texas and Week 9 of the 2022 high school football season kicks off with a ton of huge games across the state tonight. You can follow all of the Friday night action on SBLive Texas including live...
Packers Elevate Outside Linebacker for Sunday vs. Commanders
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are elevating outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game at the Washington Commanders. The Packers are thin at outside linebacker. One of the three backups, core special-teams player Tipa Galeai, was placed on injured reserve (hamstring) last week.
Bears In It for the Long Haul with Justin Fields
All the hand-wringing and fretting throughout Bears Nation over why Justin Fields hasn't yet developed into a winning playmaker, and the thought the team will give up on him because they're losing games this year is completely absurd. Really, it's beyond absurd. It reflects how little people have learned from...
