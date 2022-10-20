Read full article on original website
Related
wfmd.com
Crisis Stabilization Center Coming To Frederick
It will be located at 340 Montevue Lane. Frederick, Md (KM) A crisis stabilization center is coming to Frederick. During a public information briefing on Thursday, County Executive Jan Gardner announced that it would be located at 340 Montevue Lane. She says it would connect individuals with mental health and substance use issues to the services they need. “At the same time, the crisis stabilization center would ease the burden on our first responders and our hospital by diverting these individuals away form the emergency room,” she says.
Spike of respiratory virus in children concerns doctors
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DcNewsNow) — Meritus Medical Center said it has had more than one dozen children with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) come through its doors in the past two weeks. If that sounds like a lot, it is, but in some cases, RSV has been responsible for overwhelming children’s hospitals across the country with […]
WTOP
Faster care for people in crisis: Plan for a new center in Frederick County
Nearly one in five of the patients who goes to Frederick Health Hospital’s emergency room in Maryland experiences mental health or substance use issues. In order to reduce the burden on the hospital and get patients the care they need, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner announced plans for a new “crisis stabilization center” slated to open in 2023.
meritushealth.com
Meritus Health sees cases of RSV surge, preventative measures encouraged
HAGERSTOWN, Md. – Many seasonal illnesses, including flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), are known to become more widespread during the month of October. Leaders at Meritus Health are encouraging everyone to help prevent the spread of viral illness as they note a surge in RSV cases impacting young patients.
wvpublic.org
Construction Begins On Eastern Panhandle Sober Living Community
Officials broke ground Friday afternoon on the Mountaineer Recovery Village, a first-of-its-kind sober-living housing development in the Eastern Panhandle. The development is part of Mountaineer Recovery Center (MRC), a substance use treatment campus in Kearneysville. It’s set to provide its patients with housing and transportation after treatment and help them re-enter the workforce.
mocoshow.com
MCPS Statement Concerning the Status of Negotiations with the Montgomery County Education Association
Per MCPS: Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) continues to be committed to beginning and successfully completing negotiations to establish new collective bargaining agreements with its three employee associations. This work is underway with two associations – the Service Employees International-Local 500 (SEIU) and the Montgomery County Association of Administrators and Principals (MCAAP), with the basic ground rules in place and negotiations started.
Multiple Children’s Hospitals Are At Or Near Capacity Across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia
Children’s National Hospital is among local pediatric hospitals operating at or near capacity due to viral respiratory infections. A spokesperson tells DCist/WAMU that the volume at the hospital is changing hour to hour, but expects to be at or near capacity “into the near future.”. Inova’s children’s hospital...
foxbaltimore.com
Cox campaign website was blocked on Frederick Co. Schools' device due to 'filter' error
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Frederick County Public Schools is making a campaign website accessible to students after the district said a filter accidentally blocked the site from view. A parent contacted FOX45 News this week, after their student noticed Republican Gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox's campaign website was blocked...
wfmd.com
Frederick County To Close Stone Barn Dr. Next Week
This will allow the installation of a sewer pipeline. Frederick, Md (KM) On or about Thursday, October 27th., Stone Barn Drive between Shady Pines Drive and the last entrance to Sugarloaf Elementary School will be closed. The Frederick County Office of Construction Inspection says this closure will allow a contractor to install a sewer pipeline to serve the new Goddard School on Stone Barn Drive.
CBS News
Gov. Hogan visits McCormick & Co. new distribution center in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE - Maryland Governor Larry Hogan was om Baltimore County Thursday to tour McCormick's new 1.8 million square-foot Northeast Distribution Center at Tradepoint Atlantic Park, largest distribution site for McCormick in the world. The governor was joined by McCormick & Company CEO Lawrence Kurius and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.
Meritus Health breaks ground on new medical school
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Statistics show the United States has a shortage of physicians and the state of Maryland is experiencing that as well. Meritus health is taking the first steps to help combat this problem as they hosted a groundbreaking for the Meritus School of Osteopathic Medicine. The institution will give students […]
rockvillenights.com
Rockville-Gaithersburg Amazon Fresh store opening postponed until 2023
There's been much anticipation of a grand opening announcement for the Amazon Fresh store on Shady Grove Road, on the border of Rockville and Gaithersburg. But excited grocery shoppers will have to cool their engines for at least three more months. Amazon has postponed the opening until 2023. This is surprising, as the construction has been completed, and all the shelving and display cases have been in place for months now.
wellsvillesun.com
Dangerous child predator from Bath NY arrested in Baltimore County, Maryland
Registered sex offender, child kidnapper, held by authorities. Anthony Kroeger was arrested last week after kidnapping a 14 year old from Bath NY. He was apprehended in Washington DC, the minor was rescued, and a bloodied Kroeger was jailed. Then they let him out of custody and Bath PD issued...
mocoshow.com
Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg Closed Due to a Collision Involving a Pedestrian
Sunday 10/23 Update: A 39-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead after a collision on Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg on Saturday night. Montgomery County Police originally stated that the incident was being investigated as a hit and run, but are now reporting that the owner of the vehicle did remain on the scene. Below is a summary of events from MCPD:
bethesdamagazine.com
Opinion: Apartments may come to your neighborhood of single-family homes if the County Council approves Thrive Montgomery 2050
A developer may soon be able to tear down that house next door and replace it with multifamily apartments or condos and you couldn’t stop it, under the new comprehensive plan labeled Thrive Montgomery 2050. The plan is poised to take effect for much of Montgomery County if the County Council votes to approve it Tuesday.
mocoshow.com
First Lady Yumi Hogan and County Executive Marc Elrich Attend Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at South Korean UNDBIO for U.S. R&D HQ in Rockville
County Executive Marc Elrich and Maryland’s First Lady Yumi Hogan attended a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, October 18, to mark the beginning of construction at the UNDBIO’s new U.S. R&D headquarters at 12441 Parklawn Drive in Rockville. Addition details below per the State of Maryland:. ANNAPOLIS, MD—First...
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County Council to defy Maryland law in Planning appointments, as Elrich warns Thrive 2050 is tainted by scandal
Thursday was another explosive day in the Montgomery County Planning Board scandal, as the County Council is poised to defy Maryland state law by illegally appointing 5 temporary board commissioners, without waiting the required three weeks after disclosing the list of candidates. The law is very clear, and is the only codified framework for appointing any individual to the Planning Board, resident Janis Sartucci told ABC 7 News. The list of candidates was made public on Wednesday, October 19, meaning that the appointments cannot legally be made until the next Council takes office after the November 8 election.
89-year-old motorcyclist dies in West Virginia after Maryland wreck
A motorcyclist died in West Virginia on Friday after he was in a two-vehicle collision in Garrett County, Maryland State Police announced.
wfmd.com
Thurmont Citizens Continue To Collect Signatures On Petition Against Annexation
They’ve given themselves a deadline of Oct. 31st. Thurmont, Md (KM) A citizens group called Envision Thurmont has been collecting signatures to put the Simmers Farm annexation on a referendum ballot. In September, the Town Commissioners and the Mayor voted in favor of incorporating 16.7 acres of farmland into...
WTOP
Man killed by vehicle in Montgomery Co.
A 39-year-old man is dead in Montgomery County, Maryland after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night. Shortly before 8:45 p.m., Montgomery County police say officers, along with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, went to the area of Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road in Redland for a report of a pedestrian being struck.
