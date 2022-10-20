It will be located at 340 Montevue Lane. Frederick, Md (KM) A crisis stabilization center is coming to Frederick. During a public information briefing on Thursday, County Executive Jan Gardner announced that it would be located at 340 Montevue Lane. She says it would connect individuals with mental health and substance use issues to the services they need. “At the same time, the crisis stabilization center would ease the burden on our first responders and our hospital by diverting these individuals away form the emergency room,” she says.

FREDERICK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO