Frederick County, MD

wfmd.com

Crisis Stabilization Center Coming To Frederick

It will be located at 340 Montevue Lane. Frederick, Md (KM) A crisis stabilization center is coming to Frederick. During a public information briefing on Thursday, County Executive Jan Gardner announced that it would be located at 340 Montevue Lane. She says it would connect individuals with mental health and substance use issues to the services they need. “At the same time, the crisis stabilization center would ease the burden on our first responders and our hospital by diverting these individuals away form the emergency room,” she says.
FREDERICK, MD
DC News Now

Spike of respiratory virus in children concerns doctors

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DcNewsNow) — Meritus Medical Center said it has had more than one dozen children with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) come through its doors in the past two weeks. If that sounds like a lot, it is, but in some cases, RSV has been responsible for overwhelming children’s hospitals across the country with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Faster care for people in crisis: Plan for a new center in Frederick County

Nearly one in five of the patients who goes to Frederick Health Hospital’s emergency room in Maryland experiences mental health or substance use issues. In order to reduce the burden on the hospital and get patients the care they need, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner announced plans for a new “crisis stabilization center” slated to open in 2023.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wvpublic.org

Construction Begins On Eastern Panhandle Sober Living Community

Officials broke ground Friday afternoon on the Mountaineer Recovery Village, a first-of-its-kind sober-living housing development in the Eastern Panhandle. The development is part of Mountaineer Recovery Center (MRC), a substance use treatment campus in Kearneysville. It’s set to provide its patients with housing and transportation after treatment and help them re-enter the workforce.
KEARNEYSVILLE, WV
mocoshow.com

MCPS Statement Concerning the Status of Negotiations with the Montgomery County Education Association

Per MCPS: Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) continues to be committed to beginning and successfully completing negotiations to establish new collective bargaining agreements with its three employee associations. This work is underway with two associations – the Service Employees International-Local 500 (SEIU) and the Montgomery County Association of Administrators and Principals (MCAAP), with the basic ground rules in place and negotiations started.
wfmd.com

Frederick County To Close Stone Barn Dr. Next Week

This will allow the installation of a sewer pipeline. Frederick, Md (KM) On or about Thursday, October 27th., Stone Barn Drive between Shady Pines Drive and the last entrance to Sugarloaf Elementary School will be closed. The Frederick County Office of Construction Inspection says this closure will allow a contractor to install a sewer pipeline to serve the new Goddard School on Stone Barn Drive.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Meritus Health breaks ground on new medical school

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Statistics show the United States has a shortage of physicians and the state of Maryland is experiencing that as well. Meritus health is taking the first steps to help combat this problem as they hosted a groundbreaking for the Meritus School of Osteopathic Medicine. The institution will give students […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rockville-Gaithersburg Amazon Fresh store opening postponed until 2023

There's been much anticipation of a grand opening announcement for the Amazon Fresh store on Shady Grove Road, on the border of Rockville and Gaithersburg. But excited grocery shoppers will have to cool their engines for at least three more months. Amazon has postponed the opening until 2023. This is surprising, as the construction has been completed, and all the shelving and display cases have been in place for months now.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg Closed Due to a Collision Involving a Pedestrian

Sunday 10/23 Update: A 39-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead after a collision on Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg on Saturday night. Montgomery County Police originally stated that the incident was being investigated as a hit and run, but are now reporting that the owner of the vehicle did remain on the scene. Below is a summary of events from MCPD:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Opinion: Apartments may come to your neighborhood of single-family homes if the County Council approves Thrive Montgomery 2050

A developer may soon be able to tear down that house next door and replace it with multifamily apartments or condos and you couldn’t stop it, under the new comprehensive plan labeled Thrive Montgomery 2050. The plan is poised to take effect for much of Montgomery County if the County Council votes to approve it Tuesday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

First Lady Yumi Hogan and County Executive Marc Elrich Attend Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at South Korean UNDBIO for U.S. R&D HQ in Rockville

County Executive Marc Elrich and Maryland’s First Lady Yumi Hogan attended a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, October 18, to mark the beginning of construction at the UNDBIO’s new U.S. R&D headquarters at 12441 Parklawn Drive in Rockville. Addition details below per the State of Maryland:. ANNAPOLIS, MD—First...
ROCKVILLE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Montgomery County Council to defy Maryland law in Planning appointments, as Elrich warns Thrive 2050 is tainted by scandal

Thursday was another explosive day in the Montgomery County Planning Board scandal, as the County Council is poised to defy Maryland state law by illegally appointing 5 temporary board commissioners, without waiting the required three weeks after disclosing the list of candidates. The law is very clear, and is the only codified framework for appointing any individual to the Planning Board, resident Janis Sartucci told ABC 7 News. The list of candidates was made public on Wednesday, October 19, meaning that the appointments cannot legally be made until the next Council takes office after the November 8 election.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Man killed by vehicle in Montgomery Co.

A 39-year-old man is dead in Montgomery County, Maryland after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night. Shortly before 8:45 p.m., Montgomery County police say officers, along with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, went to the area of Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road in Redland for a report of a pedestrian being struck.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

