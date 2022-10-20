Read full article on original website
Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Military Appreciation Game on November 5
For the third-consecutive season, 84 Lumber has been named the presenting partner of the Pittsburgh Penguins' Military Appreciation Game, which will take place on Saturday, November 5 at 7:00 PM against the Seattle Kraken. All fans in attendance will receive a co-branded camouflage hat, courtesy of 84 Lumber. The Penguins...
NHL Buzz: Toews out for Avalanche with undisclosed injury
Ehlers on injured reserve for Jets; Matthews expected for Maple Leafs on Saturday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Colorado Avalanche. Devon Toews won't play for the Avalanche against the Seattle Kraken on Friday (9...
DAL@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens' homestand continues with a matchup against the Stars tonight at the Bell Centre. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad is coming off a memorable 6-2 win over the Coyotes on Thursday night. Josh Anderson, Cole Caufield and Brendan Gallagher blitzed the visitors with first-period goals by the time the game was just 7:17 old, and the Canadiens never looked back. That set the stage for Juraj Slafkovsky's first NHL snipe in the middle frame, which sent the crowd into a frenzy. Nick Suzuki added a spectacular penalty-shot tally, before Sean Monahan capped the scoring with an empty-netter to send the fans home happy. Goaltender Jake Allen turned aside 25 of 27 shots between the pipes. With the triumph, St-Louis' contingent improved to 3-0-0 on home ice thus far this season.
Preview: Sharks at Flyers
The San Jose Sharks wrap up their four-game East Coast road trip today in Philadelphia. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game notes:. Oskar Lindblom returns to Philadelphia for the frist time after spending five seasons with the Flyers.
BLOG: McCabe Finding Rhythm in his Return
McCabe played in his first game this season in the team's home opener against the Red Wings and played a small role on penalty kill. Following a 4-3 OT comeback against the Red Wings in their home opener, the Blackhawks returned to the practice rink looking to make some good habits stick.
Kaut Looking to Make the Most of Opportunity with Avs
Martin Kaut is looking to make the most of his opportunity. For the 23-year-old winger, who was drafted in the first round by the Colorado Avalanche (16th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, his mindset after being called up by the club on Tuesday is simple. "I need to...
Hagel, Elliott help Lightning handle Islanders
TAMPA -- Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-3 win against the New York Islanders at Amalie Arena on Saturday. Brayden Point and Nicholas Paul each also had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (3-3-0), who were coming off a 3-2 overtime win at the Florida Panthers on Friday. Brian Elliott made 32 saves for his first win of the season.
CANE-DO ATTITUDE
Toffoli scores game-winner in overtime as Flames rally to beat Hurricanes. More like a surge back against the storm. The Flames trailed 2-0 in the first period but scored the next three - including the overtime winner - to rally and grab two points, beating the visiting Hurricanes 3-2 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Saturday night.
Chara honored by Bruins during pregame ceremony
Defenseman dropped ceremonial puck, retired from NHL after 24 seasons. Recently retired Bruins star Zdeno Chara and his two sons receive an ovation at TD Garden during the ceremonial puck drop before MIN-BOS 01:53 •. BOSTON -- After the ceremonial puck was dropped, Zdeno Chara shared a round of handshakes...
PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on details Sunday evening against Ducks
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will welcome the Anaheim Ducks to Little Caesars Arena on Sunday evening. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage airing exclusively on ESPN. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
Video Review: BUF @ VAN - 1:28 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No goal Buffalo. Explanation: Video review confirmed that Vinnie Hinostroza's shot at 18:32 (1:28 elapsed time) never crossed the Vancouver goal line. NHL Insider. Kessel talks ironman streak, love of game with NHL.com. Golden Knights forward set to play in record-tying 989th...
RELEASE: Mrazek Placed on IR
Goaltender placed on injured reserve with a groin strain. Goaltender Petr Mrazek has been placed on injured reserve (groin strain) retroactive to Oct. 21. PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take On Kraken in Sunday Matinee Matchup. Chicago looks to go back-to-back at home against Seattle. by Nick Song / Blackhawks.com. 3:34 AM. TIME:...
Eichel scores twice in Golden Knights win against Jets
LAS VEGAS -- Jack Eichel scored two goals for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 5-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. "We had a good start," Eichel said. "We came out and played well in the first 20, and we were able to find a way to win from there."
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets at Rangers
Columbus finishes a back-to-back against another Metropolitan Division foe Sunday. The Blue Jackets have a chance to bounce back quickly from Saturday night's home loss to Pittsburgh, but it won't be easy. Columbus now heads to the Big Apple to take on a Rangers team that is one of the toughest in the Eastern Conference and is off to a hot start to the campaign.
Preview: Blues at Oilers
BLUES The St. Louis Blues showed their resilience in the early days of the season on Wednesday night in Seattle. After burying three goals in the first 13 minutes of action, the Blues went scoreless for the next 49 minutes of regulation and overtime. Justin Faulk - scoring his second goal of the night - eventually netted the game winner after holding strong and demonstrating the team's perserverance.
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
Both the Capitals and the Kings are seeking to rebound from Thursday night road losses; the Caps dropped a 5-2 decision to the Sens in Ottawa and the Kings took a 6-1 drubbing from the Penguins in Pittsburgh. The Caps played a terrific first period in Thursday's loss, but struggled...
PREVIEW: Panthers 'have to be ready to battle' against Islanders
SUNRISE, Fla. - Only six games into the season and we already have a rematch. After facing off less than two weeks ago, the Florida Panthers will go toe to toe with the New York Islanders once again when they close out their three-game homestand at FLA Live Arena on Sunday.
Rooting For Women's Hockey Hits Home for Alex Newhook
And as much as the 21-year-old is thrilled to see the sport continue to grow and the diversity in the NHL continue to spread with players like himself defying odds to make it to 'The Show,' Newhook is equally ecstatic to see the growth in the sport specifically on the women's side as he is the older brother to Abby Newhook, a current sophomore at Newhook's alma mater of Boston College, where she is one of the top players on the women's division l hockey team hockey and is aspiring to crack the juggernaut Team Canada roster in the coming years. She already attended Hockey Canada's National Women's Program selection camp in Calgary over the summer.
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Predators
Concluding a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (3-1-0) are in Music City on Saturday night to take on John Hynes' Nashville Predators (2-3-1). Game time at Bridgestone Arena is 8:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is in 93.3 WMMR with an...
Projected Lineup: October 22 at Calgary
CALGARY, AB. - The Carolina Hurricanes may turn to Antti Raanta in net Saturday as they take on the Calgary Flames. Through four games this season Rod Brind'Amour and staff have gone with Frederik Andersen in three of the outings, but Raanta was the first goalie off the ice at today's morning skate. The 33-year-old stopped 18 out of 19 to earn a win over the San Jose Sharks last Friday, his lone outing of the season thus far.
