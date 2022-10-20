Read full article on original website
Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Military Appreciation Game on November 5
For the third-consecutive season, 84 Lumber has been named the presenting partner of the Pittsburgh Penguins' Military Appreciation Game, which will take place on Saturday, November 5 at 7:00 PM against the Seattle Kraken. All fans in attendance will receive a co-branded camouflage hat, courtesy of 84 Lumber. The Penguins...
Alex Tuch has 1st NHL hat trick, Sabres beat Flames 6-3 to continue hot start
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Alex Tuch had his first career hat trick and the Buffalo Sabres handed Calgary its first loss of the season, beating the Flames 6-3 on Thursday night. Eric Comrie made 40 saves and Dylan Cozens, Rasmus Dahlin and Casey Mittelstadt also scored to help Buffalo (3-1-0) complete an Alberta sweep after […]
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. HURRICANES
FLAMES (3-1-0) vs. HURRICANES (3-1-0) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Goals - Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli, Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane (2) Hurricanes:. Points - Andrei Svechnikov (6) Goals - Svechnikov...
DAL@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens' homestand continues with a matchup against the Stars tonight at the Bell Centre. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad is coming off a memorable 6-2 win over the Coyotes on Thursday night. Josh Anderson, Cole Caufield and Brendan Gallagher blitzed the visitors with first-period goals by the time the game was just 7:17 old, and the Canadiens never looked back. That set the stage for Juraj Slafkovsky's first NHL snipe in the middle frame, which sent the crowd into a frenzy. Nick Suzuki added a spectacular penalty-shot tally, before Sean Monahan capped the scoring with an empty-netter to send the fans home happy. Goaltender Jake Allen turned aside 25 of 27 shots between the pipes. With the triumph, St-Louis' contingent improved to 3-0-0 on home ice thus far this season.
Hagel, Elliott help Lightning handle Islanders
TAMPA -- Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-3 win against the New York Islanders at Amalie Arena on Saturday. Brayden Point and Nicholas Paul each also had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (3-3-0), who were coming off a 3-2 overtime win at the Florida Panthers on Friday. Brian Elliott made 32 saves for his first win of the season.
Video Review: BUF @ VAN - 1:28 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No goal Buffalo. Explanation: Video review confirmed that Vinnie Hinostroza's shot at 18:32 (1:28 elapsed time) never crossed the Vancouver goal line. NHL Insider. Kessel talks ironman streak, love of game with NHL.com. Golden Knights forward set to play in record-tying 989th...
Projected Lineup: October 22 at Calgary
CALGARY, AB. - The Carolina Hurricanes may turn to Antti Raanta in net Saturday as they take on the Calgary Flames. Through four games this season Rod Brind'Amour and staff have gone with Frederik Andersen in three of the outings, but Raanta was the first goalie off the ice at today's morning skate. The 33-year-old stopped 18 out of 19 to earn a win over the San Jose Sharks last Friday, his lone outing of the season thus far.
Matthews of Maple Leafs touts innovative in-line skates, helps design own
"It's something I picked up more recently; I didn't [in-line skate] much when I was younger," the Toronto Maple Leafs center told NHL.com. Quite simply, Matthews did not like the feel of conventional in-line skates. It wasn't until the summer of 2018, when he discovered the version made by Marsblade, that he really took to in-line skating during the offseason where he resides in Scottsdale, Arizona, his hometown.
Avalanche Edge Golden Knights 3-2 in Win
The Colorado Avalanche the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. The Avalanche are now 3-2-1 on the season. For the Avalanche, they received two power-play goals from Nathan MacKinnon and Evan Rodrigues. Valeri Nichushkin scored at even strength. Alexandar Georgiev made 33 saves on 35 shots. For...
The Backcheck: Lightning make it a two-win weekend
It wasn't perfect, but the Tampa Bay Lightning skated to a second-straight win on Saturday night with a 5-3 victory over the New York Islanders. There were some turnovers and sloppy execution along the way, but the Bolts did what great teams do. They found a way to win. "We...
Blues unveil jersey schedule for 2022-23 season
Sweaters will include home blue, away white, 90's Vintage, Heritage blue and Reverse Retro. The St. Louis Blues will wear five different sweaters during the 2022-23 season, including their all-new adidas Reverse Retro look, which will debut on Nov. 17 vs. Washington. The Reverse Retro will be worn seven times...
Blues Gameday Preview: Edmonton Oilers – 10/22/22
The St. Louis Blues continued their winning ways on Wednesday, Oct. 19, defeating the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in overtime. Leading the way was Justin Faulk (two goals), Vladimir Tarasenko (three assists), Robert Thomas (two assists), and Jordan Binnington (stopping 32 of 35 shots). The Blues led 3-1 after the first period, but gave up two fluky goals in the second period that tied the game at 3-3. Fast forward to overtime and Faulk scored on the team’s lone shot in the period for the game-winner. The Blues’ record now stands at 2-0-0 while the Kraken fall to 1-2-2.
Toffoli scores in OT, Flames rally to beat Hurricanes 3-2
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Tyler Toffoli scored at 4:30 of overtime and the Calgary Flames rallied to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Saturday night. Rasmus Andersson carried the puck up the side boards and deep into the Hurricanes’ end before zipping a pass into the slot that Toffoli one-timed inside the post for his third of the season. “Ras did a really good job taking it wide and using his speed and I was just trying to find a little space and he made a great play right in the middle,” Toffoli said. Andersson had two assists and led both teams in ice time at 27:47.
Preview: Sharks at Flyers
The San Jose Sharks wrap up their four-game East Coast road trip today in Philadelphia. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game notes:. Oskar Lindblom returns to Philadelphia for the frist time after spending five seasons with the Flyers.
Canadiens' Xhekaj has outstanding nickname, hardly alone in NHL
Teammates call rookie 'Wi-Fi' for unique last name, among best current monikers in League. Montreal Canadiens rookie defenseman Arber Xhekaj scored his first NHL goal on Saturday and if you have no idea how to tackle pronouncing that last name by reading it, you're not alone. Teammates, in fact, have...
Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Eric Staal on a One-Year Contract
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Eric Staal on a one-year contract. "Eric is an experienced leader in this League and a tremendous competitor," said Zito. "His professionalism and veteran mindset will add value to our locker room on and off the ice."
Golden Knights defeat Jets 5-2 at home
The Vegas Golden Knights (4-1-0) got back into the win column after taking down the Winnipeg Jets (2-2-0), 5-2, on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. Jack Eichel got things going quickly, scoring with a wrist shot less than five minutes into the first. Less than three minutes later, William Karlsson found the back of the net putting Vegas up, 2-0. Chandler Stephenson then gave the Golden Knights a commanding 3-0 lead at 10:07 of the period. With five minutes remaining in the first, Eichel scored an unassisted goal for his second of the game which put Vegas up 4-0. Halfway through the second period, Pierre Luc-Dubois potted the Jets' first goal of the game, cutting the Golden Knights' lead to 4-1. Neal Pionk tipped in a shot ten minutes into the final frame which brought Winnipeg within two. With two minutes remaining, Jonathan Marchessault grabbed the empty-net goal for a final score of 5-2.
Islanders Excited to Wear Fisherman Jersey
It's official - the Fisherman is back. For this year's Reverse Retro jersey, the New York Islanders cast out a line and reeled in a classic, throwing it back to 1995 with threads inspired by the team's fisherman jersey. REVERSE RETRO JERSEY | PREORDER NOW. The Islanders wore the original...
5 TAKEAWAYS: Lightning 3, Panthers 2 (OT)
From a lot of time on special teams to more points for Matthew Tkachuk, here are five takeaways from Friday's overtime loss to the Lightning. The Florida Panthers pocketed a point but feel like they deserved more after losing to the cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning by a score of 3-2 in overtime at FLA Live Arena on Friday.
Rooting For Women's Hockey Hits Home for Alex Newhook
And as much as the 21-year-old is thrilled to see the sport continue to grow and the diversity in the NHL continue to spread with players like himself defying odds to make it to 'The Show,' Newhook is equally ecstatic to see the growth in the sport specifically on the women's side as he is the older brother to Abby Newhook, a current sophomore at Newhook's alma mater of Boston College, where she is one of the top players on the women's division l hockey team hockey and is aspiring to crack the juggernaut Team Canada roster in the coming years. She already attended Hockey Canada's National Women's Program selection camp in Calgary over the summer.
