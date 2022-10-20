The Vegas Golden Knights (4-1-0) got back into the win column after taking down the Winnipeg Jets (2-2-0), 5-2, on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. Jack Eichel got things going quickly, scoring with a wrist shot less than five minutes into the first. Less than three minutes later, William Karlsson found the back of the net putting Vegas up, 2-0. Chandler Stephenson then gave the Golden Knights a commanding 3-0 lead at 10:07 of the period. With five minutes remaining in the first, Eichel scored an unassisted goal for his second of the game which put Vegas up 4-0. Halfway through the second period, Pierre Luc-Dubois potted the Jets' first goal of the game, cutting the Golden Knights' lead to 4-1. Neal Pionk tipped in a shot ten minutes into the final frame which brought Winnipeg within two. With two minutes remaining, Jonathan Marchessault grabbed the empty-net goal for a final score of 5-2.

2 DAYS AGO