Heat's Caleb Martin tackles Raptors' Christian Koloko into stands, leads to wild skirmish
Miami Heat's Caleb Martin tackled Toronto Raptors' Christian Koloko into the stands, leading to both players being ejected from the game on Saturday night.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Listed questionable for Friday
Murray sports a questionable designation for Friday's game against the Warriors due to left knee injury management. Murray dealt with a hamstring issue during the preseason but was cleared to take part in the season opener. It's unclear if the knee issue is related, but he'll likely rest it overnight before the team decides on his status for the contest. If he can't go, Ish Smith and Bones Hyland are candidates to grab some extra playing time.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stars in season opener
Jokic produced 27 points (12-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 123-102 loss to the Jazz. The reigning MVP looked as dominant as he's been over the last few seasons, and while he showed efficiency as a scorer while also displaying his well-known ability to contribute across the board in other categories, that wasn't enough to carry Denver to victory in the season opener. Despite the loss, these kinds of performances shouldn't surprise anyone given how good he's been over the past two seasons, and it wouldn't be shocking if this is a low standard for his outputs to come.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Shines in season opener
Markkanen finished Wednesday's 123-102 victory over the Nuggets with 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 33 minutes. Markkanen has always been a secondary scorer throughout his career with both the Bulls and Cavaliers, but he's expected to play a more prominent role on this rebuilding Jazz team, and the season opener showed exactly that. Expect him to be one of the team's go-to players on offense on a regular basis, and the first game of the season showed he can be a viable fantasy contributor as long as he remains healthy.
CBS Sports
Joel Embiid, 76ers drop two straight tough tests to start season, but James Harden's play a silver lining
PHILADELPHIA -- In school, there were occasionally those teachers who would give a quiz within the first week of classes. Those quizzes weren't necessarily indicative of how proficient the student would be in the subject when the end of the semester rolled around. Instead, they were used to understand where the student stood early on. If a student failed the quiz, it didn't mean they would flunk the entire semester, but it did show that there was work to be done.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Two-point effort Thursday
Karlsson scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets. Karlsson put the Golden Knights ahead 2-0 in the first period. He also set up Jonathan Marchessault on an empty-net tally in the third. It's been a positive start to the year for Karlsson despite a reduced role on the third line. He has two goals, two assists, nine shots on net and a plus-3 rating through five contests.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Protesters storm field during halftime of Penn vs. Yale, delaying game by more than an hour
Penn's homecoming game against Yale experienced a lengthy delay at halftime on Saturday when protesters stormed the field at the end of the first half, with many remaining on the field for more than an hour. As the first half concluded with the Quakers and Bulldogs tied at 10, protestors...
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Unavailable Saturday
Atkinson (upper body) is not in Saturday's lineup against Nashville, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Despite head coach John Tortorella's early optimism that Atkinson could've made the Opening Night lineup, the 33-year-old will miss his fifth straight game to begin the 2022-23 campaign. The Flyers will be back home Sunday to face the Sharks but Atkinson can be considered out indefinitely until there's more information on his status.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Big three-point effort carries win
Crosby scored a goal and added two assists in a 6-3 win over Columbus on Saturday. The goal stood as the winner. It was a one-timer from just inside the right face-off circle off a pass from Brian Dumoulin at 5:38 of the third period. Crosby has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) and sits in a four-way tie with Connor McDavid, Mats Zuccarello and David Pastrnak for second in NHL scoring.
CBS Sports
Jets' Kenny Yeboah: Summoned from practice squad again
The Jets elevated Yeboah from the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's contest in Denver, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. This is the third time Yeboah has been elevated this season -- he also was brought up in Week 2 and Week 6. The second-year tight end has played just six offensive snaps and has yet to receive a target, but he's also been in on 49 special-teams snaps.
CBS Sports
Rudy Gobert on projected No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama: 'He's something the world has never seen'
The 2023 NBA Draft is still eight months away, but the No. 1 overall pick has already been determined, regardless of which team wins the draft lottery. Eighteen-year-old Frenchman Victor Wembanyama has taken the basketball world by storm in recent months, solidifying his place as the best prospect in this year's class.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Draymond Green: Minutes temporarily restricted
Coach Steve Kerr relayed Friday that Green's minutes cap should be removed within the next couple of weeks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Slater notes that Green could see his minutes gradually increase after he played just 25 minutes in the opener. Green left the team temporarily following an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole and is now slowly working his way back into the mix. Look for his workload to normalize in the coming weeks.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Unavailable against Ducks
Stralman won't be with the team to face Anaheim on Thursday as he is still dealing with visa issues, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Stralman was apparently able to play when the Bruins were in Canada to play the Senators on Tuesday but is still working to resolve a visa issue within the United States and remained in Ottawa. Even if Stralman was available, he may have been a healthy scratch anyway with the return of Matt Grzleyck (shoulder) from injured reserve.
CBS Sports
Donovan Mitchell says Jazz players got drunk the night of the COVID-19 shutdown thanks to Chris Paul
On March 11, 2020, the Utah Jazz were at the center of the sports world when Rudy Gobert's positive COVID-19 shut down the 2019-20 NBA season, starting a domino effect that changed sports for the following few of years. In an appearance on the latest episode of "The Old Man and The Three" podcast with JJ Redick, Donovan Mitchell stated that the Jazz players ended up getting drunk in the locker room after their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed.
CBS Sports
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Another limited session
Barkley (shoulder) was limited at practice Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Barkley continues to operate with practice limitations since injuring his shoulder Week 5 at Green Bay. Like last week, the Giants may clear up his status Friday on their final injury report, which would set him up to lead the backfield Sunday at Jacksonville, per usual.
