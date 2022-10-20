Jokic produced 27 points (12-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 123-102 loss to the Jazz. The reigning MVP looked as dominant as he's been over the last few seasons, and while he showed efficiency as a scorer while also displaying his well-known ability to contribute across the board in other categories, that wasn't enough to carry Denver to victory in the season opener. Despite the loss, these kinds of performances shouldn't surprise anyone given how good he's been over the past two seasons, and it wouldn't be shocking if this is a low standard for his outputs to come.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO