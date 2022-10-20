Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Exits early Thursday
Davis (back) exited Thursday's game early, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports. Davis entered the game with back problems and was forced to leave the game with another back issue. The center tried to play through the injury that he suffered on a hard fall in the third quarter, according to Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site, but he then exited back to the locker room. Damian Jones and Juan Toscano-Anderson will see extended minutes until Davis is able to return to the game.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Two-point effort Thursday
Karlsson scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets. Karlsson put the Golden Knights ahead 2-0 in the first period. He also set up Jonathan Marchessault on an empty-net tally in the third. It's been a positive start to the year for Karlsson despite a reduced role on the third line. He has two goals, two assists, nine shots on net and a plus-3 rating through five contests.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stars in season opener
Jokic produced 27 points (12-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 123-102 loss to the Jazz. The reigning MVP looked as dominant as he's been over the last few seasons, and while he showed efficiency as a scorer while also displaying his well-known ability to contribute across the board in other categories, that wasn't enough to carry Denver to victory in the season opener. Despite the loss, these kinds of performances shouldn't surprise anyone given how good he's been over the past two seasons, and it wouldn't be shocking if this is a low standard for his outputs to come.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Shines in season opener
Markkanen finished Wednesday's 123-102 victory over the Nuggets with 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 33 minutes. Markkanen has always been a secondary scorer throughout his career with both the Bulls and Cavaliers, but he's expected to play a more prominent role on this rebuilding Jazz team, and the season opener showed exactly that. Expect him to be one of the team's go-to players on offense on a regular basis, and the first game of the season showed he can be a viable fantasy contributor as long as he remains healthy.
CBS Sports
Joel Embiid, 76ers drop two straight tough tests to start season, but James Harden's play a silver lining
PHILADELPHIA -- In school, there were occasionally those teachers who would give a quiz within the first week of classes. Those quizzes weren't necessarily indicative of how proficient the student would be in the subject when the end of the semester rolled around. Instead, they were used to understand where the student stood early on. If a student failed the quiz, it didn't mean they would flunk the entire semester, but it did show that there was work to be done.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
CBS Sports
Christian McCaffrey trade grade: Panthers receive a haul of draft picks as part of deal with 49ers
49ers: B- San Francisco had already sent its 2023 first-round pick to Miami in the transactions that led to the selection of quarterback Trey Lance. After the McCaffrey trade, the franchise is left with three third-round compensatory picks granted by the NFL as part of an initiative rewarding organizations that developed minority head coaches and general managers hired away: Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and Jets head coach Robert Saleh.
Former Hurricanes Criticize Mario Cristobal, Miami Football, After Duke Loss
Former Miami Hurricanes expressed their concern with the football program on Twitter.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Big three-point effort carries win
Crosby scored a goal and added two assists in a 6-3 win over Columbus on Saturday. The goal stood as the winner. It was a one-timer from just inside the right face-off circle off a pass from Brian Dumoulin at 5:38 of the third period. Crosby has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) and sits in a four-way tie with Connor McDavid, Mats Zuccarello and David Pastrnak for second in NHL scoring.
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Lights-out from the field
Collins produced 24 points (9-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's win over Houston. Collins had a quiet start to the game in the first quarter before finding his stroke and going 5-of-6 from the field in the second for 13 points. The Hawks power forward would only miss one shot in the second half while also grabbing five big fourth quarter rebounds to help the Hawks preserve their lead down the stretch. Eight of Collins' made field goals came off of assists from Trae Young and Dejounte Murray while the big man was also perfect from both three-point range and the free-throw line.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs fined for actions during loss to Eagles, per report
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a bit more than just a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, as two of their defensive stars had to pay up for some of their actions during the Week 6 NFC East showdown. Per NFL Media, linebacker Micah Parsons was fined $10,609 for...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Sidelined in practice Wednesday
Davis (hip) was listed as a non-participant on the Buccaneers' injury report Thursday. Davis picked up a hip injury during Tampa Bay's Week 5 win over Atlanta, but he was a full participant in each practice leading up to Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh. While the 25-year-old played 100 percent of the Buccaneers' defensive snaps in the contest, he was still a limited participant Wednesday before taking a step back Thursday. Davis will have one more chance to increase his practice activity Friday, and his status on the team's final injury report should shed provide more clarity on his availability for Sunday against the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Could lead post-CMC committee
Interim coach Steve Wilks said Friday that Foreman and Chuba Hubbard will form a running back committee following the trade that sent Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, though Carolina plans to ride the hot hand, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer expects Foreman to get most of the work on early downs.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Won't play this week
Mayfield (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, with coach Steve Wilks saying Friday that the quarterback won't be active, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Mayfield will miss a second game, and possibly more, despite returning to a limited practice Friday and being listed as...
CBS Sports
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Expected to play in Week 7
McCaffrey is expected to make his debut with the 49ers on Sunday against the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. McCaffrey's status was ambiguous after he was acquired by San Francisco late Thursday night. He joined the team Friday and has been learning the playbook since. Assuming he is officially active, it's unclear how involved McCaffrey will be in the offense, though presumably, the 49ers will look to get him involved at key points in the game. Jeff Wilson could also maintain a regular role in the offense in the short term.
CBS Sports
Jets' Kenny Yeboah: Summoned from practice squad again
The Jets elevated Yeboah from the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's contest in Denver, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. This is the third time Yeboah has been elevated this season -- he also was brought up in Week 2 and Week 6. The second-year tight end has played just six offensive snaps and has yet to receive a target, but he's also been in on 49 special-teams snaps.
CBS Sports
Rudy Gobert on projected No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama: 'He's something the world has never seen'
The 2023 NBA Draft is still eight months away, but the No. 1 overall pick has already been determined, regardless of which team wins the draft lottery. Eighteen-year-old Frenchman Victor Wembanyama has taken the basketball world by storm in recent months, solidifying his place as the best prospect in this year's class.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Draymond Green: Minutes temporarily restricted
Coach Steve Kerr relayed Friday that Green's minutes cap should be removed within the next couple of weeks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Slater notes that Green could see his minutes gradually increase after he played just 25 minutes in the opener. Green left the team temporarily following an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole and is now slowly working his way back into the mix. Look for his workload to normalize in the coming weeks.
CBS Sports
Packers' La'Darius Hamilton: Elevated from practice squad
Green Bay elevated Hamilton from its practice squad Saturday, per the team's official site. Hamilton's elevation is his first this season, though he played in six contests for the Packers last year. In those games, he logged 61 defensive snaps and recorded three tackles. His role Sunday against the Commanders may be primarily on special teams.
CBS Sports
Donovan Mitchell says Jazz players got drunk the night of the COVID-19 shutdown thanks to Chris Paul
On March 11, 2020, the Utah Jazz were at the center of the sports world when Rudy Gobert's positive COVID-19 shut down the 2019-20 NBA season, starting a domino effect that changed sports for the following few of years. In an appearance on the latest episode of "The Old Man and The Three" podcast with JJ Redick, Donovan Mitchell stated that the Jazz players ended up getting drunk in the locker room after their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed.
