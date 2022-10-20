Read full article on original website
KFVS12
2 arrested in connection with Sikeston shooting; victim in critical condition
David Edwards Jr. is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail with a $2 million bond. Owners of The German Cook, Christian & Crystal Voyt, share what makes their dishes authentic & yummy!. Keeping pets safe this Halloween. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Southeast Missouri Pets wants you to...
KFVS12
74-year-old man killed in UTV crash
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Scott City man passed away after he was involved in a UTV crash Saturday evening, October 22. The crash happened at 5:10 p.m. on private property south of Scott City. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 74-year-old Joseph M. Waechter was driving a...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County first to lift burn ban
McCracken County is the first in the area to lift a burn ban. Judge Executive Craig Clymer issued the executive order lifting the ban on Tuesday, after over one inch of rain fell in the county. The burn ban in McCracken County had been in effect since September 27th. Even...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman charged with husband's murder appears in court in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Paducah woman accused of stabbing her husband to death appeared in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. Cocina Penn is now set to be arraigned Nov. 17. She's accused of stabbing her husband, Robert Penn, to death earlier this month. Police say Penn told...
westkentuckystar.com
Ballard County traffic stop leads to drug charges for passenger
A traffic stop in Ballard County ended with the arrest of a passenger on drug charges. The Ballard County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation Tuesday night. A back-seat passenger, Michael Burton of Helena, Arkansas, was searched and allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah couple charged with drug trafficking
A Paducah couple has been charged with drug trafficking following a search of their apartment. The investigation started in September when the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they made an undercover methamphetamine purchase from 40-year-old Phillip Stout. He was later indicted by a McCracken County Grand Jury for trafficking in methamphetamine.
kbsi23.com
KY 125/Union City Highway in Fulton County back open after semi hauling meat overturns
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – All lanes of KY 125/Union City Highway are back open after a semi crash Monday morning. It happened just north of the KY 166/Middle Road Intersection in Fulton County. The truck was hauling a load of meat. The truck was removed while the trailer...
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway County Sheriff seeks donations for D.A.R.E.
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office is seeking donations for their new Drug Abuse Resistance Education program. The Sheriff's Office shared a post on Facebook Wednesday saying they have recently started a D.A.R.E. program for 5th graders and need the public's help. In the post they said D.A.R.E. is not about...
westkentuckystar.com
City of Benton maintains burn ban after rain
The City of Benton is making it clear their community's burn ban is still in effect. City officials said they did not get enough rain Tuesday to burn safely. There has been no official word on if the county will or has lifted its ban. McCracken County was the first...
thunderboltradio.com
Names released in Sunday’s murder-suicide in Weakley County
The names of the victims involved in Sunday’s murder-suicide in Sidonia have been released. Weakley County Sheriff Terry McDade says Charles Hodges shot and killed Samantha Hodges Sunday morning before taking his own life at a residence on Adams Road. Sheriff McDade says the incident began as a verbal...
KFVS12
Two arrested in connection with shooting near Sikeston that left man in critical condition; SEMO Major Case Squad activated
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An argument turned into a shooting that sent one man to a St. Louis hospital on Thursday, Oct. 20. Jemeka Marr, 29, of Sikeston, was arrested on charges of assault 1st degree or attempt and armed criminal action. Jalon Marr, 25, of Sikeston, was arrested on...
wpsdlocal6.com
Authorities release more details about Massac County brush fires that damaged a combined 85 acres of land
MASSAC COUNTY, KY — The Massac County Emergency Management Agency has released more information about two fires that damaged dozens of acres of land in the southern Illinois county on Monday. The EMA says the first fire was reported around 4 p.m. The brush fire was reported along North...
westkentuckystar.com
Carlisle County Health Center becomes fourth Purchase Narcan location
The Carlisle County Health Center is the newest Narcan Plus location in Kentucky's Jackson Purchase, joining Ballard, Hickman, and McCracken counties. Naloxine reverses opioid overdoses. To take advantage of the program, visit one of the four locations, watch a training video, and take a three-question quiz. The health department then...
westkentuckystar.com
Section of Alben Barkley Drive to close for cross drain replacement
A section of Alben Barkley Drive will close to through traffic on Tuesday, November 1st for the replacement of cross drains. The closure will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday and run through approximately Noon on Saturday, November 5th. The work will take place between the Hanan Plaza area near Lone...
wpsdlocal6.com
Three teens charged in connection to Paducah convenience store robbery
PADUCAH — Three teenagers have been arrested in Paducah after police say they stole from a local convenience store. The Paducah Police Department says the teens — ages 13, 16 and 17 — face criminal charges in connection to an incident at Superway on North 8th Street.
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis Police recover stolen vehicle from Kentucky
A Metropolis man was arrested and a stolen vehicle from Kentucky recovered in Metropolis on Sunday. Metropolis Police said they received a call from a person who stated her vehicle had been stolen in Kentucky. She had reported it to the Kentucky State Police a few weeks ago, but added she had received a phone call that her vehicle was spotted in the area of the Spence apartments.
kbsi23.com
Man, woman from Princeton face trespassing charges
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people from Princeton face charges after Caldwell County sheriff’s deputies received a trespassing call. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of KY Highway 902E on Oct. 24 at 7:49 p.m. in reference to people trespassing on the property.
westkentuckystar.com
Body found on Kentucky Lake identified as Benton man
A body discovered Friday at Kentucky Lake was identified over the weekend. Marshall County first responders were called to a report of a small boat in the water in the Twin Lakes mooring area near Jonathan Creek. With the boat they found the body, later identified by Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner as 50-year-old James Collins of Benton.
KFVS12
3 juveniles accused of robbing convenience store
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Three juveniles are accused of robbing and stealing vaping products from a convenience store. According to Paducah police, the juveniles, ages 13, 17 and 16, were taken into custody on charges of robbery and theft by unlawful taking. They say the owner of Superway on N....
radionwtn.com
Henry Home Heavily Damaged By Fire
Henry, Tenn.–A home in Henry was heavily damaged by fire Sunday afternoon at the same time the field fire that destroyed 100 acres was ongoing in Carroll County. The Henry Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 190 Melton Rd. at 12:53 p.m. on a report of a house fire.
