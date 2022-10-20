ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graves County, KY

KFVS12

74-year-old man killed in UTV crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Scott City man passed away after he was involved in a UTV crash Saturday evening, October 22. The crash happened at 5:10 p.m. on private property south of Scott City. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 74-year-old Joseph M. Waechter was driving a...
SCOTT CITY, MO
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken County first to lift burn ban

McCracken County is the first in the area to lift a burn ban. Judge Executive Craig Clymer issued the executive order lifting the ban on Tuesday, after over one inch of rain fell in the county. The burn ban in McCracken County had been in effect since September 27th. Even...
westkentuckystar.com

Ballard County traffic stop leads to drug charges for passenger

A traffic stop in Ballard County ended with the arrest of a passenger on drug charges. The Ballard County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation Tuesday night. A back-seat passenger, Michael Burton of Helena, Arkansas, was searched and allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine.
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah couple charged with drug trafficking

A Paducah couple has been charged with drug trafficking following a search of their apartment. The investigation started in September when the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they made an undercover methamphetamine purchase from 40-year-old Phillip Stout. He was later indicted by a McCracken County Grand Jury for trafficking in methamphetamine.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Calloway County Sheriff seeks donations for D.A.R.E.

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office is seeking donations for their new Drug Abuse Resistance Education program. The Sheriff's Office shared a post on Facebook Wednesday saying they have recently started a D.A.R.E. program for 5th graders and need the public's help. In the post they said D.A.R.E. is not about...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

City of Benton maintains burn ban after rain

The City of Benton is making it clear their community's burn ban is still in effect. City officials said they did not get enough rain Tuesday to burn safely. There has been no official word on if the county will or has lifted its ban. McCracken County was the first...
BENTON, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Names released in Sunday’s murder-suicide in Weakley County

The names of the victims involved in Sunday’s murder-suicide in Sidonia have been released. Weakley County Sheriff Terry McDade says Charles Hodges shot and killed Samantha Hodges Sunday morning before taking his own life at a residence on Adams Road. Sheriff McDade says the incident began as a verbal...
westkentuckystar.com

Carlisle County Health Center becomes fourth Purchase Narcan location

The Carlisle County Health Center is the newest Narcan Plus location in Kentucky's Jackson Purchase, joining Ballard, Hickman, and McCracken counties. Naloxine reverses opioid overdoses. To take advantage of the program, visit one of the four locations, watch a training video, and take a three-question quiz. The health department then...
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Section of Alben Barkley Drive to close for cross drain replacement

A section of Alben Barkley Drive will close to through traffic on Tuesday, November 1st for the replacement of cross drains. The closure will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday and run through approximately Noon on Saturday, November 5th. The work will take place between the Hanan Plaza area near Lone...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Metropolis Police recover stolen vehicle from Kentucky

A Metropolis man was arrested and a stolen vehicle from Kentucky recovered in Metropolis on Sunday. Metropolis Police said they received a call from a person who stated her vehicle had been stolen in Kentucky. She had reported it to the Kentucky State Police a few weeks ago, but added she had received a phone call that her vehicle was spotted in the area of the Spence apartments.
METROPOLIS, IL
kbsi23.com

Man, woman from Princeton face trespassing charges

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people from Princeton face charges after Caldwell County sheriff’s deputies received a trespassing call. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of KY Highway 902E on Oct. 24 at 7:49 p.m. in reference to people trespassing on the property.
PRINCETON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Body found on Kentucky Lake identified as Benton man

A body discovered Friday at Kentucky Lake was identified over the weekend. Marshall County first responders were called to a report of a small boat in the water in the Twin Lakes mooring area near Jonathan Creek. With the boat they found the body, later identified by Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner as 50-year-old James Collins of Benton.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

3 juveniles accused of robbing convenience store

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Three juveniles are accused of robbing and stealing vaping products from a convenience store. According to Paducah police, the juveniles, ages 13, 17 and 16, were taken into custody on charges of robbery and theft by unlawful taking. They say the owner of Superway on N....
PADUCAH, KY
radionwtn.com

Henry Home Heavily Damaged By Fire

Henry, Tenn.–A home in Henry was heavily damaged by fire Sunday afternoon at the same time the field fire that destroyed 100 acres was ongoing in Carroll County. The Henry Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 190 Melton Rd. at 12:53 p.m. on a report of a house fire.
HENRY, TN

