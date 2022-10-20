Read full article on original website
southerntorch.com
Safety Issues at Walking Park Addressed
FORT PAYNE, Ala.--(Full video on Southern Torch Facebook page) The Fort Payne City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, October 18. After a several complaints regarding the steep drop off at the Alabama Walking Park, the Fort Payne Council approved a fence be installed. On Tuesday, the Council approved the extension of fencing from the Alabama Walking Park to the Davis House Apartments. The estimated cost for the extension is $12,000-$15,000.
Beavers beware: How Madison County hopes to prevent unwanted dam buildup this winter
Summer might be Trash Pandas season, but come winter in north Alabama another animal get the spotlight, but not in a good way: beavers.
WAFF
Guntersville receives $57 million bid for construction of new high school
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Guntersville City Schools received a $57 million for the construction of a new Guntersville High School. GCS Superintendent Jason Barnett estimated the building would cost $46 million over a year ago. Barnett said that Thrash Commercial Contractors had the cheapest bid at $57 million. A year...
Dodge City declares vacant mayoral seat for 2nd time this year
DODGE CITY, Ala. – The Dodge City Town Council on Thursday night declared a vacancy for the mayor’s seat for the second time this year. Mayor Todd Anthony, the third mayor since the town was incorporated in 1993, passed away Sept. 13, 2022. Anthony was appointed mayor after the town’s second mayor, Tawana Canada, passed away in January 2022. Canada was appointed mayor after Mayor Perry Ray died in 2009. Current Mayor Pro Tem Jason Burney requested a moment of silence during the meeting to honor his predecessors and their contributions to Dodge City. The council set a closed work session...
Descendants of Doc Powell upset Powell City Council is set to demolish historic building
Powell City Council has plans to upgrade the town, but not without some controversy.
WAFF
Von Braun Center transitioning to cash-less facility
District Court handles criminal misdemeanor offenses and civil matters. 3 people arrested in Lauderdale County on drug-related charges. Agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force arrested and charged three people on drug-related charges on Thursday. Fayetteville Police Department facing lawsuit. Updated: 16 hours ago. Eady says his dog was...
WAFF
Guntersville City Schools superintendent expresses need for new high school
District Court handles criminal misdemeanor offenses and civil matters. Von Braun Center transitioning to cash-less facility. The Von Braun Center announced on Friday that it will be a cash-less facility starting Oct. 28. 3 people arrested in Lauderdale County on drug-related charges. Updated: 11 hours ago. Agents with the Lauderdale...
‘The potential here is remarkable’
VINEMONT, Ala. – The ribbon was cut on Cullman Regional Airport’s newly refurbished runway 2/20 Thursday, a little more than a month before the 64th anniversary of the airport’s opening on Nov. 30, 1958. The runway can now support the weight of larger and heavier aircraft, which will make Cullman more accessible to existing and potential future industries. The project to improve the airport has been ongoing since 2014 when the Airport Layout Plan (ALP), a map with a legend accounting for every square inch of the airport, was developed as a guide to show surveyed data of the airport and...
County officials look to fix Jeff Road traffic lights
County commissioners blame outdated and faulty video sensors on many traffic lights at intersections with Jeff Road for causing delays during morning and evening commutes in one of Madison County's fastest-growing areas.
$110 million Anthem House to cater to underserved Huntsville residents
A $110 million mixed-use building going up in Huntsville’s MidCity district will cater to an underserved group of residents, according to its developers. “This is what we call a multifamily hospitality project,” said RCP Senior Director of Development Nadia Niakossary of the 330-unit Anthem House. The project is under construction on University Drive near Trader Joe’s, Top Golf, the Orion Amphitheater and multiple restaurants.
Local shelters need help providing for the homeless
Changing weather has local food pantries scrambling to provide much-needed services.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Huntsville's historic Lowry House
The wedding bells ring at Huntsville's historic Lowry House. "We do tours, we have parties, even weddings," owner Jane Tippett said. The historic venue is filled with Huntsville history. "Everything in the house is original, the floors and all," Tippett said. Century-old pieces line the walls of the house on...
wtva.com
WAAY views video of altercation between Decatur City Schools bus driver, parent
We're learning new details about an altercation between a Decatur City Schools parent and a bus driver. It happened Wednesday afternoon at a bus stop on the southwest side of the Beltline. The video of the altercation is not being released to the public, but a reporter was able to...
doppleronline.ca
Municipal election 2022: Who is running in Huntsville
The four candidates above are running to become Huntsville’s next mayor. Reuben Pyette-Bouillon and Tim Withey announced they were running first. Then came Steve Hernen’s announcement and then Nancy Alcock’s. Find out what the mayoral candidates think is the single most important issue in this election, and...
WAFF
Two pounds of meth seized in Madison arrest
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Police Department SWAT Team members arrested and charged a 41-year-old man for possession of methamphetamine on Friday. According to a Facebook post by the Madison Police Department, Christopher Jefferson was charged with possession and distribution of controlled substances and firearms related offenses. SWAT team members also seized two pounds of methamphetamine and other controlled substances during the arrest.
Breeze Airways eligible for more cash incentives from city of Huntsville
The addition of twice-weekly flights out of Huntsville International Airport to Orlando puts Breeze Airways in line for additional cash incentives from the city of Huntsville. And David Neeleman, CEO of Breeze, said such incentives help make a difference in guiding future strategies for the company. In June, the city...
themadisonrecord.com
It’s time to register for Madison Station Polar Express Christmas on Main
MADISON – Although pumpkins still have their jack-o-lantern smiles, volunteers already have been planning for Christmas events in downtown Madison. Members of Madison Station Historic Preservation Society and city employees are working together to launch the 2022 holiday season. These volunteers are inviting organizations, businesses, clubs and individuals to participate in the ninth annual Madison Station Polar Express Christmas on Main.
themadisonrecord.com
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office cautioning people against scam
ATHENS — Michelle Williamson, spokeswoman for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, said Friday that the office and federal officials are investigating a scam in which the scammer attempts to obtain funds from a victim via PayPal or other forms of wire transfer. In the case reported, the scammer...
WAFF
Decatur City Schools parent violates Chucks Voter Act in altercation with bus driver
DECATUR CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday an altercation was reported between a bus driver of Decatur City Schools and a parent. “This afternoon, Decatur Police Department was called to a report of an altercation involving a school bus driver and a parent. The incident happened on Decatur City Schools bus #28 on the southwest side of the Beltline. Decatur Police and the central office administration were quickly notified. Secondary reports into 911 claimed a weapon was involved; however, that information has been proven false. At no time were any students in danger or injured. This was an isolated incident between an upset parent and the bus driver. This is an ongoing investigation.”
WAFF
Rose of Sharon affected by inflation, donations needed
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new supply of food was delivered to Rose of Sharon on Thursday with the help of volunteers from Landers McLarty Subaru. The truck contained necessities such as canned items and other non-perishables. Due to inflation, officials with the organization say they are seeing more people come for food. Those rising prices are not only affecting those in need but Rose of Sharon too.
