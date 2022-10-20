Read full article on original website
Ronda Wohlgemuth
3d ago
how can you be a leader of the community when you can't follow the rules yourself? I do believe he should be on television offer an apology but it needs to be sincere which I don't think the man has it in his character to give.
Heavy D
3d ago
He acted like an arrogant frat boy. I've had nothing against the mayor but this incident really irritates me.
Sheri McCaslin
2d ago
Did he specify the money was for two extra dumpsters next clean up? Or is he using that for his reason now that people are speculating his motives?
Motorcyclist ejected, hospitalized during police chase in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Arkansas City man has been hospitalized following a police pursuit ending in a crash Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies were pursuing a fleeing subject on a sport style motorcycle. The suspect led them north in the 1200 block of N. Hoover Rd. around 12:16 Saturday […]
Mayor Whipple talks about donation following neighborhood cleanup fallout
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple on Thursday talked about his recent donation of a $1,500 check to the Southwest Neighborhood Association.
KAKE TV
Missing Wichita adult found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Update: Denny E Bailey has been found safe. Denny E Bailey is missing and WPD needs your help finding him. They say that he was last seen in the 1500 block of east Murdock St. on Friday around 6:30 p.m. He is described as:. White. 5'4"...
KWCH.com
Wichita Fraternal Order of Police demands apology from Brandon Whipple to WPD
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Fraternal Order of Police Wichita Lodge 5 has demanded an apology from Mayor Brandon Whipple to the officer involved in an interaction last month at a neighborhood cleanup event. “This apology is not only for the Mayor’s actions on the day of the ‘clean up’...
KAKE TV
'He didn't deserve to die that way': Family of California man killed in Wichita blame ex-girlfriend
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- The sister of a California man killed in a hit and run crash earlier this month says that his ex-girlfriend is responsible for his death. The hit-and-run happened on Oct. 14 at around 7:40 a.m. at 9th Street North and St. Paul in west Wichita. Officers arrived to find 41-year-old Rigoberto Rivas lying in the street. He suffered substantial head injuries and died at a local hospital, according to police.
KAKE TV
Neighborhood association returns $1,500 check to Wichita mayor due to 'unclear motives'
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Following the heated exchange between Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a police officer at a neighborhood cleanup, Whipple placed a 1,500 check in the treasurer's mailbox for the SWNA association. Association President Josh Blick said that "after reviewing the check the board decided to meet Monday...
One dead in drowning in south Wichita
Sedgwick County Dispatch says one person has died in a drowning in south Wichita on Friday afternoon.
KWCH.com
Suspect in serious condition after high-speed chase
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), 24-year-old Ryon Filtinberger of Arkansas City is in serious condition after authorities say he lead Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase near the intersection of Hoover and Pueblo Saturday afternoon. KHP said deputies pursued Filtinberger while...
KWCH.com
Update: Man reported missing found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department reported late Friday night that Denney Bailey was found safe. The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a 31-year-old man reported missing from a group home. Police said Denny E. Bailey is vulnerable, suffering from seizures and on medication.
KWCH.com
WPD: Up to 1 million suspected fentanyl pills taken off Wichita streets
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department says its NIBN Enforcement Team has seized “a massive number of suspected fentanyl pills,” possibly up to one million, as part of an ongoing investigation. “We’ve estimated - based on weight - the number of pills to be somewhere in...
Students arrested at two Kansas schools over gun threats
Four students have been arrested after Salina police investigated an alleged gun threat at Salina South High School.
Fatal drowning reported in south Wichita
One person is dead following a drowning. It happened around 5:00 p.m. Friday in south Wichita.
Overnight fire damages house in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A house suffered extensive damage after it caught fire in Hutchinson on Friday night. According to a news release from the Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD), firefighters were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block of N. Adams St. in Hutchinson around 10:35 on Friday night. When units arrived they found […]
thesunflower.com
The Story Behind the Building: Devlin
Devlin Hall is marked by its sharp angles and overall clean and sleek appearance. Its namesake, Tom Devlin, however, is known for his philanthropic nature and business successes. Devlin Hall is quoted as “the first building in the world dedicated to entrepreneurship.” Devlin Hall opened its doors in 1989, decades after Devlin graduated from Wichita State University.
KWCH.com
Philadelphia official weighs in on lawsuit against new Wichita Police Chief
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Oct. 21: Late Thursday, the City of Wichita received a copy of an email statement from Sharon E. Ulak, Esq., Philadelphia Deputy City Solicitor, regarding the lawsuit. The statement reads:. Deputy Commissioner Sullivan has been named as a defendant in a discrimination lawsuit filed by...
Sheriff makes arrest related to suspected fentanyl death of Wichita man
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested an 18-year-old man on alleged drug charges. They say the arrest is connected to the suspected fentanyl poisoning and overdose death of Corey Wontorski. Wontorski died on Sept. 11 at the age of 24. His mother told KSN News that Wontorski battled […]
Roughly 70 dogs rescued, 2 dead from puppy mill in southern Kansas
Over 70 dogs have been rescued from a property in Sumner County by the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Beauties and Beasts Rescue, and other law enforcement agencies.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County sheriff: Fentanyl ‘not likely’ to appear in Halloween candy
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An announcement from the Wichita Police Department sheds light on the prevalence of potentially-deadly fentanyl in the community. Thursday, the WPD reported seizing up to a million pills. With this report come questions about how much more could be out there and a concern from some...
Death of nationally renowned physician is ‘a big loss for . . . the Wichita community’
A Wichita physician, who made a big impact in Wichita with his medical practice and on the national stage with a product he helped develop, has died.
mycouriertribune.com
2 area butchers head to Wichita for meat-cutting challenge
Samuel Damien and Eduardo Carmona from the Liberty Texas Roadhouse will compete on the ice at the Wichita Ice Center in the first round of the Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge Thursday, Oct. 27, in Kansas. Damien and Carmona will be among 26 professional meat-cutters, from across the region to compete.
