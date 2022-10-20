Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California family kidnapped and murdered by convicted felonJenifer KnightonMerced County, CA
Possible New Trial for Convicted Murderer Scott PetersonDr. Mozelle MartinModesto, CA
Four Members of a California Family, including an 8-month-old girl, were Found Dead in a Rural AreaShamsMerced County, CA
California Family of Four Tragically Found After Kidnapping at GunpointZack LoveMerced, CA
Merced Councilmember wants AG Bonta’s help with Merced PD internal investigationsRobert J HansenMerced, CA
Comments / 0