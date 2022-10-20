Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KITV.com
Aging Well: 'Iwalani's Healing Garden helps cancer survivors grow and thrive
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu woman who survived cancer says the secret to Aging Well is in the garden. KITV4's Diane Ako went to 'Iwalani's Healing Garden in Ewa.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Healthier Hawaii: Amid spike in cases, here’s how RSV can affect young children
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - RSV stands for respiratory syncytial virus. It typically presents itself as a cold — runny nose, cough, a low grade temperature — but symptoms can have a more harmful effect in young children and infants. Dr. Jessica Kosut, the Chief of Pediatric Hospitalist for Hawaii...
KITV.com
Officials beg hikers and tourists to obey "no trespassing" signs
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Officials are urging both tourists and locals to stay away from closed hiking trails, after a woman died at Wailua Falls on Kauai over the weekend. Punaluu resident Lance Fairly said he assisted in the 1999 Sacred Falls tragedy and he urges tourists to honor “No Trespassing signs”.
KITV.com
Hawaii public safety officials highlight overcrowding, staffing shortages during a tour of OCCC
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Public Safety (PSD) opened Hawaii’s largest jail to the media for a tour. The Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC), located in Kalihi, was built in 1975, and the jail is outdated, cramped, and shows its age.
KITV.com
Moped rider, 64, critically injured after crash with parked car in Punchbowl area
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A moped rider is in critical condition after crashing into a parked car in the Punchbowl area, Tuesday night. The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday on Puowaina Drive, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).
KITV.com
85 Degrees Celsius Bakery Cafe opens first Hawaii location, more cafes planned
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- 85 Degrees Celsius Bakery Cafe has officially opened its first location Tuesday in Hawaii at Ala Moana Center, with several more cafes in the works, its executives told KITV4. The popular Taiwanese chain, which sells coffee, tea, cakes, smoothies and other bakery items kicked off its soft...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
Residents worried Koko Head Shooting Complex contaminated with lead
Honolulu's only public shooting range is nestled beneath Koko Head. It's been shut down for over a month.
hawaiinewsnow.com
21-year-old sustains injuries to head, back in machete attack
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 21-year-old man suffered injuries to his head, back and arm in a machete attack overnight. Honolulu EMS responded to the incident at 1523 Kalakaua Ave. about 11:40 p.m. Friday. The 21-year-old was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital in serious condition. A 36-year-old...
Expect increase in air traffic noise: Marine Corps Base Hawai’i
Honolulu residents along the H-1 and H-2 will notice an increase in air traffic noise as the MV-22 Osprey return from deployment in Australia.
buzzfeednews.com
Police Said The St. Louis School Shooter Left Behind A Handwritten Note Saying He Had No Friends, Family, Or Girlfriend
The 19-year-old former student who killed two people and injured others at a high school in St. Louis on Monday had more than 600 rounds of ammunition on him when he entered the school and left a handwritten note about feeling isolated and having no social life, authorities said on Tuesday.
KITV.com
Security guard stabbed in Chinatown assault
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A security guard was hospitalized after being stabbed by a man following an altercation at a building on River Street in Chinatown. The attack happened on Saturday, October 22, 2022, around 10:20 a.m.
KITV.com
Oahu Community Correctional Facility facing staffing shortages, overcrowding
Hawaii's largest jail continues to deal with staffing shortages and not enough space to hold inmates. Department of Public Safety calls for new facility for pre-trial detainees. A tour of Hawaii’s largest jail was opened Monday to members of the media and community officials. Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC), located...
KITV.com
Family of one-year-old cancer survivor raises awareness
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hayley Borges said she qualified as a half-match for her daughter who needed a bone marrow transplant. She said Seeley Borges is in remission and they want to raise awareness for childhood cancer in the islands. "It's not only so much nationalities that make up being a...
Fentanyl making its way to Hawaii via air mail, here’s how you can stop it
HONOLULU (KHON2) — United States Postal inspectors said illegal trafficking of fentanyl through the mail is nonstop. Officials warn this is just the beginning and they’re urging the public to help. Brian Shaughnessy, U.S. Postal Inspector for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Honolulu, said trafficking drugs like fentanyl through the mail is a huge […]
KITV.com
Viruses Could Strain Hawaii Hospitals This Winter
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Flu cases are higher than usual for this time of year and are expected to soar in the coming weeks. Other viruses like R.S.V could collide with an expected winter rise in Covid infections. Dr. Philip Verhoef, MD, Clinical Associate Prof of Medicine at the John A. Burns...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In a day just for them, elephants at Honolulu Zoo get plenty of love — and pumpkins
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Zoo showcased its elephants Sunday in a free ‘Ele-Fun’ day. Attendees got a chance to meet and learn more about the conservation of elephants — and feed them large pumpkins!. Sheila Watumull organized the event in honor of her late husband’s 95th birthday....
hawaiinewsnow.com
City to begin new crackdown efforts on illegal short-term vacation rentals on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is set to begin its new crackdown efforts on Monday on illegal short-term vacation rentals on Oahu. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said illegal rentals offering stays of under 30 days could now face fines of $10,000 per day. The mayor initially...
Rocky the monk seal crashes a birthday party
Jennifer Alshemary, owner of a luxury picnic business, set up a picnic on Ewa Beach for a client when Rocky the monk seal showed up.
KITV.com
City issues notice to homeowner over tree damaging sidewalk
A winding, hillside road in the Tantalus area of Honolulu, much of Round Top Drive is shrouded by monkey pod trees. But in addition to providing shade, the large plants also sometimes interfere with nearby public infrastructure.
Comments / 0