ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ewa Beach, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KITV.com

Officials beg hikers and tourists to obey "no trespassing" signs

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Officials are urging both tourists and locals to stay away from closed hiking trails, after a woman died at Wailua Falls on Kauai over the weekend. Punaluu resident Lance Fairly said he assisted in the 1999 Sacred Falls tragedy and he urges tourists to honor “No Trespassing signs”.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

21-year-old sustains injuries to head, back in machete attack

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 21-year-old man suffered injuries to his head, back and arm in a machete attack overnight. Honolulu EMS responded to the incident at 1523 Kalakaua Ave. about 11:40 p.m. Friday. The 21-year-old was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital in serious condition. A 36-year-old...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Security guard stabbed in Chinatown assault

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A security guard was hospitalized after being stabbed by a man following an altercation at a building on River Street in Chinatown. The attack happened on Saturday, October 22, 2022, around 10:20 a.m.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Oahu Community Correctional Facility facing staffing shortages, overcrowding

Hawaii's largest jail continues to deal with staffing shortages and not enough space to hold inmates. Department of Public Safety calls for new facility for pre-trial detainees. A tour of Hawaii’s largest jail was opened Monday to members of the media and community officials. Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC), located...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Family of one-year-old cancer survivor raises awareness

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hayley Borges said she qualified as a half-match for her daughter who needed a bone marrow transplant. She said Seeley Borges is in remission and they want to raise awareness for childhood cancer in the islands. "It's not only so much nationalities that make up being a...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Fentanyl making its way to Hawaii via air mail, here’s how you can stop it

HONOLULU (KHON2) — United States Postal inspectors said illegal trafficking of fentanyl through the mail is nonstop. Officials warn this is just the beginning and they’re urging the public to help. Brian Shaughnessy, U.S. Postal Inspector for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Honolulu, said trafficking drugs like fentanyl through the mail is a huge […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Viruses Could Strain Hawaii Hospitals This Winter

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Flu cases are higher than usual for this time of year and are expected to soar in the coming weeks. Other viruses like R.S.V could collide with an expected winter rise in Covid infections. Dr. Philip Verhoef, MD, Clinical Associate Prof of Medicine at the John A. Burns...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy