Read full article on original website
Related
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
Hiking in ‘another world’
Taking a storied trek in remote Hamilton County’s lake country. The trail to Bennett, Middle and Murphy lakes is among the closest Adirondack trails to the State Capitol. This moderate hike along an old logging road passes all three lakes within 3.5 miles and can be hiked out-and-back from Creek Road in the town of Hope, or if using a second car, 8 miles to Pumpkin Hollow Road.
whatsupnewp.com
List: Record fish caught in Vermont
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
lakeplacidnews.com
Mayor sells historic Art Devlin’s Olympic Motor Inn
LAKE PLACID — Art Devlin’s Olympic Motor Inn, a Lake Placid staple for nearly 70 years, has officially changed hands. Though the hotel’s ownership no longer bears the Devlin name, the new owners say they plan to carry on the hotel’s family legacy. Mayor Art Devlin...
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
Digging into Moriah’s mining history
On the September day in 1971 when Republic Steel announced it was shuttering its Moriah iron mines for good, its impending departure left deep holes in both the ground and in the soul of a fiercely proud community of recent immigrants who had come to the shores of Lake Champlain to build new lives for themselves — and in the process, helped build a nation.
Why New York counties are putting on green lights
If you visit or drive by the Warren County Municipal Center, you may notice an unusual streak of green, especially by night. No, you haven't slept through Halloween and straight on to St. Patrick's Day - it's still October. The lights serve to honor a different element of the fall season.
northcountrynow.com
Motorcyclists participate in Madrid Ride for Voice
On Sept. 11, the 4th annual Ride for a Voice took off from The Ole Smokehouse in Madrid. With about 75 people in attendance, bikers rode approximately 100 miles throughout St. Lawrence County. This year through registration and raffles we were able to donate $8,000 to Citizen Advocates for their new behavioral health clinic in Ogdensburg and $2,000 to New Beginnings in Madrid. In the back row, from the left, are James Button, Citizen Advocates, Tammy Hawkins, Robin Barkley, Sandy Shoen, Brenda Tracey, both from New Beginnings, Dan Agen and Cheri Stevenson. In the front row are Jennifer Bilow, Citizen Advocates, Barb Fisher, New Beginnings, Trish Agen and Amanda Deleel. Submitted Photo.
The Snowiest Day In New York State History
Parts of New York State got their first snow of the season this week and it got us thinking about the snowiest day in New York History. If you ask anyone outside of New York State, heck even most people in the state, about where it snows the most, they most likely say Buffalo, New York.
In Tupper Lake, housing becomes a priority
Nonprofit Northern Forest Center to redevelop former hotel. Tupper Lake is looking to build its defenses against rampant short-term rentals (STRs) with the help of private enterprise, public programming, nonprofits and a willingness on the part of some to sell real estate at lower prices for the greater public good.
Age Limit To Trick or Treat in New York State
What is the age limit to trick or treat in New York State? Are you one of those people that get annoyed when older kids come to your house to trick or treat on Halloween?. You have heard it before when you went to a house to trick or treat before: 'aren't you a little too old to be trick or treating?' someone passing out candy will tell you.
39 Stunning Pictures Of This Upstate New York Tiny Home Airbnb For Your Next Vacation
If you're thinking it's time to take a vacation, you're not alone. You'll fall in love with this tiny home AirBnB right here in Upstate New York. Maybe you're looking to surprise your significant other with a romantic getaway. Maybe you want to enjoy the beautiful fall colors, snow outside, or summer weather. Tucked away at foothills of The Adirondacks, book The Scenic Orchard of Barneveld.
Bad News If You Hate Snow This Winter in New York State
The weather across New York State, especially those in Western New York, has been downright awful. The temperatures haven't gotten out of the mid-40's since Monday and lows have been well into the 30's, with some spots getting a fair amount of accumulating snowfall for the third week of October.
Colchester Sun
A movie-musical about teen issues that was made in Vermont is coming to Essex Cinemas
A movie-musical featuring a former Essex High School student and other teenagers working through real teen issues is scheduled to screen at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at Essex Cinemas. 'Listen Up' covers issues that some would consider timeless such as friendship, love and family as well as issues that...
wamc.org
SUNY Plattsburgh library opens family study room
The library at SUNY Plattsburgh has created a family study room to assist students with childcare needs. The room on the third floor of the Feinberg Library features a desk and computer for a student accompanied by toys, books, puzzles, children’s books, stuffed animals, small white chairs and a table where kids can play. There is also a changing pad and diaper bin.
Candles in Pumpkins Banned in New York State
New York State doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore. The tradition of using a lit candle in your pumpkins that are on your front porch for Halloween may be a thing of the past. The New York State Division of Consumer Services lays out all of...
Great News! Another Chick-fil-A is Opening in Upstate NY; But Where?
Get you taste buds ready, you now have another spot in Upstate New York to visit if you want a delicious chicken sandwich. This is something many Central and Upstate New Yorkers have wanted for years. Now their prayers have been answered as more and more Chick-fil-A locations have been popping up all over the state.
mynbc5.com
Two high school football teams continue Saturday gameday tradition
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — Friday night football is one of the more popular high school sports crazes, but for northern New York, Saturday used to be its big football day. Only two schools in section VII still have the tradition: Saranac Lake High School and Saranac Central High School, where they have played all their home football games this season on Saturday afternoons.
vermontjournal.com
Vermont State Realtor of the Year 2022
MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. – Lisa Kelley with Cummings & Co. Real Estate was honored with the award at the Vermont Association of Realtors Annual Meeting, held at the Basin Harbor Resort in Vergennes this past week. The Vermont Realtor of the Year is awarded to one individual who exemplifies...
Could Backyard Fires Be Banned In New York State?
As the weather has cooled a bit there is still one thing people love to do outdoors. That is to sit on their patio with their outdoor fireplace or firepit and enjoy cool crisp Autumn evenings while sitting next to a fire. There has been a lot of talk about...
Comments / 0