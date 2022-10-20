Read full article on original website
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
Why New York counties are putting on green lights
If you visit or drive by the Warren County Municipal Center, you may notice an unusual streak of green, especially by night. No, you haven't slept through Halloween and straight on to St. Patrick's Day - it's still October. The lights serve to honor a different element of the fall season.
sbmonthly.com
MAKING A DIFFERENCE
For Mark and Gary Yando and Michelle Yando Langlois, the grocery business is in their blood. Their grandfather opened the first Yando’s Big M in Malone almost 80 years ago and the siblings began working in the store as soon as they were legally of age. When a fire destroyed the Malone store in 1980, they had to decide whether to stay in the family business. They were up to the challenge. They took out loans and rebuilt the store. Ten years later, the trio decided to open another location in the south end of Plattsburgh. Now, after twenty years in Skyway Plaza, they continue to work hard every day to provide the best service they can for their customers.
mynbc5.com
Two people displaced after Schroon Lake fire
SCHROON LAKE, N.Y. — Two people are without a home after a fire in Schroon Lake. The fire happened on Wednesday night at a home on Adirondack Road. Volunteers from the American Red Cross helped the affected residents with shelter, food and clothing. Fire officials still haven't said what...
lakeplacidnews.com
Mayor sells historic Art Devlin’s Olympic Motor Inn
LAKE PLACID — Art Devlin’s Olympic Motor Inn, a Lake Placid staple for nearly 70 years, has officially changed hands. Though the hotel’s ownership no longer bears the Devlin name, the new owners say they plan to carry on the hotel’s family legacy. Mayor Art Devlin...
Digging into Moriah’s mining history
On the September day in 1971 when Republic Steel announced it was shuttering its Moriah iron mines for good, its impending departure left deep holes in both the ground and in the soul of a fiercely proud community of recent immigrants who had come to the shores of Lake Champlain to build new lives for themselves — and in the process, helped build a nation.
Witches on the Water Celebrate Spellbinding Halloween in Upstate New York
Forget the brooms. A coven of witches and warlocks traded their brooms for paddles to celebrate a spellbinding Halloween on the water in Upstate New York. For the past four years, a group of people has dressed up as witches and warlocks for a day and filled Mirror Lake in Lake Placid, New York, with pointed hats. Shelley Reynolds actually came up with the idea after seeing something similar in Portland, Oregon.
Two Upstate New York Towns Get Honored By Country Living Magazine
There is one thing that is pretty predictable about New York in the Winter, and that is the fact that it is usually very WHITE. Have you ever thought to yourself about how blessed that we can be to live in such a beautiful place during the season? I know I have.
mynbc5.com
Two high school football teams continue Saturday gameday tradition
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — Friday night football is one of the more popular high school sports crazes, but for northern New York, Saturday used to be its big football day. Only two schools in section VII still have the tradition: Saranac Lake High School and Saranac Central High School, where they have played all their home football games this season on Saturday afternoons.
suncommunitynews.com
JCPenney Beauty opens with applause
PLATTSBURGH | With more than 100 top brands in makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrance and more, the new JCPenney Beauty in Champlain Centre officially opened with applause Oct. 21. Local officials gathered with JCPenney staff and shoppers for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the new beauty center’s opening with giveaways, gift...
mychamplainvalley.com
Metal debris causes rollover on Interstate-89
Richmond, VT — On Wednesday morning, a vehicle traveling northbound on I-89 rolled over near mile marker 79. Police determined from investigations and witness statements that Michael Titcomb, 27, of Burlington, was driving along the interstate when his vehicle struck a large piece of metal debris that was in the roadway. Titcomb’s car rolled over and stopped upside down.
informnny.com
Tupper Lake man arrested on 51 weapon charges
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Tupper Lake man was arrested Tuesday on illegal weapon possession charges, according to New York State Police. Police say that 40-year-old Marc E. Counter of Tupper Lake was initially arrested on October 18 for alleged unlawful possession of a pistol. New York State Police say that a joint investigation with Tupper Lake Police resulted in the seizure of two additional pistols, 31 unlawfully possessed long guns, two illegal assault weapons, a silencer and several high-capacity magazines.
informnny.com
Malone woman arrested after investigation into Walmart theft
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Malone woman was arrested on October 17 in regards to a petit larceny complaint at the Walmart on State Route 11 in Malone, according to New York State Police. Police say 30-year-old Shantele M. Wilcox of Malone allegedly stole $394.97 worth of merchandise. Wilcox...
Troy man arrested for allegedly possessing stolen trailer
A Troy man was arrested on Monday. Fred Weinkauff, 64, allegedly hauled a trailer that was reported stolen in Warren County in February of 2019.
