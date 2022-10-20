Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Two high school football teams continue Saturday gameday tradition
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — Friday night football is one of the more popular high school sports crazes, but for northern New York, Saturday used to be its big football day. Only two schools in section VII still have the tradition: Saranac Lake High School and Saranac Central High School, where they have played all their home football games this season on Saturday afternoons.
lakeplacidnews.com
Mayor sells historic Art Devlin’s Olympic Motor Inn
LAKE PLACID — Art Devlin’s Olympic Motor Inn, a Lake Placid staple for nearly 70 years, has officially changed hands. Though the hotel’s ownership no longer bears the Devlin name, the new owners say they plan to carry on the hotel’s family legacy. Mayor Art Devlin...
lakeplacidnews.com
Meet Mr. and Mrs. Marbone, the future of the Adirondack Park
You’ll notice a new byline in this week’s issue of the Lake Placid News. And before you ask: No, we didn’t hire a new staff writer at our sister newspaper, the Adirondack Daily Enterprise. It’s just that Aaron Cerbone is a new man. He’s now Aaron Marbone.
Digging into Moriah’s mining history
On the September day in 1971 when Republic Steel announced it was shuttering its Moriah iron mines for good, its impending departure left deep holes in both the ground and in the soul of a fiercely proud community of recent immigrants who had come to the shores of Lake Champlain to build new lives for themselves — and in the process, helped build a nation.
Two Upstate New York Towns Get Honored By Country Living Magazine
There is one thing that is pretty predictable about New York in the Winter, and that is the fact that it is usually very WHITE. Have you ever thought to yourself about how blessed that we can be to live in such a beautiful place during the season? I know I have.
Witches on the Water Celebrate Spellbinding Halloween in Upstate New York
Forget the brooms. A coven of witches and warlocks traded their brooms for paddles to celebrate a spellbinding Halloween on the water in Upstate New York. For the past four years, a group of people has dressed up as witches and warlocks for a day and filled Mirror Lake in Lake Placid, New York, with pointed hats. Shelley Reynolds actually came up with the idea after seeing something similar in Portland, Oregon.
Why New York counties are putting on green lights
If you visit or drive by the Warren County Municipal Center, you may notice an unusual streak of green, especially by night. No, you haven't slept through Halloween and straight on to St. Patrick's Day - it's still October. The lights serve to honor a different element of the fall season.
mynbc5.com
Two people displaced after Schroon Lake fire
SCHROON LAKE, N.Y. — Two people are without a home after a fire in Schroon Lake. The fire happened on Wednesday night at a home on Adirondack Road. Volunteers from the American Red Cross helped the affected residents with shelter, food and clothing. Fire officials still haven't said what...
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
Stuck in Vermont: Apple Picking with Four Generations of the Allen Family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero
South Hero's Allenholm Farm dates back to 1870 and has been run by the Allen family for seven generations. For decades, Ray W. Allen and his wife, Pam, ran a petting zoo at the farm and welcomed visitors from far and wide. Many of us remember Ray W.’s beloved donkey Willy who gave “kisses” by eating sweets out of people’s mouths. In 1997, the Allens conserved the farm with the South Hero Land Trust to keep the land in the family for future generations. Pam passed away at the end of 2020, and Ray W. has moved to an assisted living home for health reasons.
NYSP: North Country man found dead in burned truck
A Dexter man was found dead in his vehicle in Tupper Lake, according to state police.
Colchester Sun
A movie-musical about teen issues that was made in Vermont is coming to Essex Cinemas
A movie-musical featuring a former Essex High School student and other teenagers working through real teen issues is scheduled to screen at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at Essex Cinemas. 'Listen Up' covers issues that some would consider timeless such as friendship, love and family as well as issues that...
WKTV
Tupper Lake Man charged with 51 counts of various misdemeanors and felonies
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. – New York State Police arrested, 40-year-old Marc Counter of Tupper Lake on Tuesday, after he was found to allegedly, unlawfully, possess a pistol. Following his arrest, State Police with the help of Tupper Lake Police, investigated and seized, 2 additional pistols, 31 unlawfully possessed long guns, 2 illegal assault weapons, a silencer and several high-capacity magazines.
flackbroadcasting.com
Man accused of aggravated intoxicated driving in Port Leyden
PORT LEYDEN- A man from Essex County is accused of aggravated intoxicated driving in the North Country, authorities say. Charles B. Manfred, 51, of Westport, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with aggravated DWI and DWI (first-offense). According to Troopers,...
WCAX
Burlington beautician named Born This Way Foundation’s Ultimate Stylist 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation named a Burlington beautician their Ultimate Stylist 2022. Christina DeMag owns Jubilance Salon in downtown Burlington. She applied for the competition in April, and was chosen in July to win the award out of 15,000 applicants in North America.
mychamplainvalley.com
Burlington man arrested for identity theft and larceny
Burlington, VT — On Saturday morning, police were notified of multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight. There were a total of 5 victims, four in Jericho and one in the South Burlington area. Police discovered that one of the stolen credit cards had been used in Burlington to rent...
Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire
Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
mychamplainvalley.com
Metal debris causes rollover on Interstate-89
Richmond, VT — On Wednesday morning, a vehicle traveling northbound on I-89 rolled over near mile marker 79. Police determined from investigations and witness statements that Michael Titcomb, 27, of Burlington, was driving along the interstate when his vehicle struck a large piece of metal debris that was in the roadway. Titcomb’s car rolled over and stopped upside down.
Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos
Josh Slocum, who frequently discusses transphobic and sexist topics on his YouTube channel, is resigning his post as executive director of the Funeral Consumers Alliance after a funder pulled its support. Read the story on VTDigger here: Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos.
Vermont police charge sheriff candidate for kicking prisoner
A fired Vermont deputy who is the only candidate on the November ballot to become sheriff of the county where he served was charged Friday with simple assault for kicking a shackled prisoner, authorities said. John Grismore, 49, of Fairfax was cited on the charge Friday through his attorney. He...
