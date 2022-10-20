Read full article on original website
Jana Kramer reveals her ex-husband cheated on her with ‘more’ than 13 women
Jana Kramer spoke out about her ex-husband Mike Caussin’s infidelity, revealing that the former football star cheated on her with “more” than 13 women.The 38-year-old country singer addressed her divorce in an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, which will be released on Facebook on Wednesday. In a preview of the segment, host Jada Pinkett Smith asked Kramer how she learned about Caussin’s affairs.“So over time, you found out that he cheated with about 13 women?,” asked Pinkett Smith.Kramer said it was actually “more” than 13 people, which shocked Pinkett Smith and prompted the response: “Got it. That has...
‘The disrespect!’: Fans react after Kim Kardashian admits she doesn’t know what tortellini is
Kim Kardashian says it has become 'easier' for her and her family to face public criticism. Kim Kardashian has left fans reeling after admitting she doesn’t know what tortellini is. The 41-year-old was shown dining out in an Italian restaurant during Milan Fashion Week in the latest episode of...
Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'
Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
Uh-Oh! Lisa Rinna Dropped By Publicist After Being Booed At BravoCon
Lisa Rinna's difficult year continues. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has split from her publicist following a tough weekend at BravoCon, where the beauty mogul was booed by the crowd as she walked onstage. According to the source, Rinna, who seemed to brush off the negative attention, and her publicist have called it quits after a “mutual parting of ways.” ERIKA JAYNE REVEALS BIGGEST TAKEAWAY FROM INTENSE 'RHOBH' BACKLASH BEFORE SHADING COSTAR DORIT KEMSLEY'S MARRIAGEAfter the former soap star took the stage for the "Thrills In Beverly Hills" panel, the estimated 10,000 Bravo fans in the audience loudly...
Megan Fox shuts down mom-shaming question about whereabouts of her children: ‘I have kids?!’
Megan Fox is being praised for her response to a mom-shaming question about her children.The exchange took place on Wednesday, after the Transformers star, 36, who shares sons Journey, five, Bodhi, seven, and Noah, nine, with her ex Brian Austin Green, shared a series of photos of herself on Instagram, along with the caption: “Pick me energy.”While the majority of comments were from fans praising the actor, one individual took the opportunity to ask Fox about the whereabouts of her children.“Where your kids at?” the commenter wrote.The comment prompted a sarcastic response from Fox, who joked about her parenting...
