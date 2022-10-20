Vigil held by residents, city leaders for victims in Stockton serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Family members of loved ones killed in Stockton stood alongside city leaders on Wednesday to honor the victims of the serial killings and to share a message of hope.

They came together on the steps of Stockton’s City Hall just one day after Wesley Brownlee was charged in court with multiple murders.

Natasha Latour shared what she felt as she heard the victim’s families speak at the vigil on Wednesday

“Love. Compassion. And hope — Amen,” Latour said at the vigil.

She is the sole survivor of the serial shootings after the suspect shot her 10 times.

Lorenzo Lopez wasn’t as fortunate. He is among the six people who didn’t survive an encounter with the suspect.

“My brother was my everything. I’m never going to hear his laughter or his stories. He made me who I am today,” Pia Lopez, Lorenzo’s sister, said.

“My son didn’t deserve to die the way he died. He was a wonderful person,” Lorenzo Lopez’s mother said.

She expressed gratitude for Police Chief Stanley McFadden and his officers who arrested the suspect and are helping families move forward.

“And he held me up when I felt like I was falling down and falling apart. I love you so much,” she said.

And many other families who lost someone do as well.

But there are still many unsolved murders in the city, which former homicide detective Joe Silva says still need closure.

“The biggest disappointment for me is not solving them all,” Silva said. “People out there know who committed these heinous acts of crimes. If you’re listening, do the right thing.”

The other five people killed in the serial killings were Paul Yaw, Salvador Debudey, Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, Juan Cruz and Juan Miguel Vasquez Serrano.

Serrano was killed in 2021. Yaw, Debudey, Rodriguez, Cruz and Lopez were killed between the months of July and later September.

