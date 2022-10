Blacksburg, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

WESTFIELD, NC (LOOTPRESS) – Human remains beneath the floor of a pre-existing structure in North Carolina have been identified as a Virginia woman who went missing in 2018. On Monday, October 17, 2022, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant for the property of 1791 Asbury Road, Westfield, North Carolina. The search was conducted to obtain information, evidence, and any other leads related to the missing person investigation of Sarah Ashley Hill who was originally reported missing out of Patrick County, Virginia.

WESTFIELD, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO