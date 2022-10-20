ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

TV tonight: Gangs of London is back and more blood-drenched than ever

By Hollie Richardson, Graeme Virtue and Ellen E Jones
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vs2Xy_0iftDiAK00

Gangs of London

9pm, Sky Atlantic

Blood squirts in every direction within moments of this season two opener (you’ll never feel safe in a London launderette again) but what else would you expect from Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery’s gangster thriller? It begins a year after Sean Wallace (Joe Cole) was shot in the face – presumed dead. The capital is for the taking, and there are a lot of people ready to storm it at whatever cost. In the second episode, international gangs join in the power struggles. Hollie Richardson

Unbreakable

8pm, BBC One

Rob Beckett presents more Crystal Maze games spliced with couples therapy as this uneven new knockout competition continues. Watching celebrities and their partners blunder through treasure hunts and canoe tasks feels at odds with the relationship analysis, especially this week, as Denise Welch really opens up. Graeme Virtue

Aldi’s Next Big Thing

8pm, Channel 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kux28_0iftDiAK00
Presenters Anita Rani (left) and Chris Bavin with Aldi’s Julie Ashfield. Photograph: Aldi

In a TV concept that will make Kevin the carrot proud, Anita Rani and Chris Bavin go behind the scenes at the superhuman-rate-of-scanning supermarket, Aldi. They are on the hunt for new food-and-drink products, starting with a “dinner time” theme. Two hopefuls present insects, while a pie perfectionist offers his goods. HR

Tonight: Looking After the Grandkids – The True Cost?

8.30pm, ITV

Grandparents, especially grandmothers, are an often ignored factor in the UK’s childcare crisis. Instead of enjoying a peaceful retirement, they get roped in to help out working parents, who couldn’t otherwise afford to make ends meet. So should the law change to reflect this? Jennie Bond, a grandmother herself, investigates. Ellen E Jones

Taskmaster

9pm, Channel 4

It might not always be reflected in the scores, but Fern Brady continues to be the wicked standout of series 14 of the bric-a-brac prattle royale (witness her heartfelt strop when she is given a task that vaguely resembles tidying up). Also stuffed in tonight: stressful songwriting while listening to soothing classics and “egg-and-spoon curling”. GV

I Hate You

10pm, Channel 4

Becca’s estranged father dies in the first of tonight’s double bill of Robert Popper’s new sitcom, but, of course, this still provides a springboard for dark and offbeat laughs. Then it’s Becca’s birthday, which she has no intention of celebrating. HR

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Strictly opens BBC centenary special with ‘most ambitious’ dance ever featuring Huw Edwards and Jeremy Paxman

Strictly Come Dancing kicked off its celebrations for the BBC’s centenary with the show’s “most ambitious group number”.Saturday (22 October) night’s episode of the show was a BBC-themed special, with the remaining dancers performing to songs and theme tunes inspired by the BBC’s biggest shows over the years.Things began with a routine by the professional dancer which started with BBC News presenter Huw Edwards explaining how Strictly was “taking over the BBC”.“But some of us are too busy to dance,” Edwards explained. “We have some very serious work to do. Do you know what this is? This was named...
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion

Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
TheDailyBeast

King Charles’ Cold Greeting to Brit Prime Minister Caught on Hot Mic

After being roundly criticized for her disastrous first weeks in office, British Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced to confront another critic on Wednesday night: King Charles III. The new sovereign was recorded welcoming Truss to Buckingham Palace for their first weekly meeting. “Your majesty,” Truss could be heard saying as she curtseyed. “So you’ve come back again?” Charles answered. “It’s a great pleasure,” Truss said, as Charles could be heard muttering under his breath: “Dear, oh dear. Anyway…” The 15-second clip of their awkward encounter went viral Wednesday night, with some likening the “unintentional comedy” of the scene to something from The Office, while one lawmaker quipped: “King Charles speaks for us all.” The candid comment is just the latest caught-on-camera gaffe of Charles’ fledgling reign, having being caught getting oddly upset at a pen last month. NEW VIDEO: King Charles holds the first of his weekly audiences with Prime Minister Liz Truss. It happened today at Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/VibppWrT8C— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) October 12, 2022 Read it at The Guardian
Daily Mail

Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives

The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
The Independent

Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall

Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
Deadline

Queen Elizabeth II’s Official Cause Of Death Revealed

Queen Elizabeth II died of old age, her death certificate has revealed. An extract from the National Records of Scotland released today revealed the 96-year-old monarch died at 3.10pm on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The certificate was issued on September 16 and no other factors were...
Daily Beast

Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life

Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
Daily Mail

Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'

A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
TheDailyBeast

British TV, Theater Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performance

British TV and theatre actress Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing a play. Melville shot to fame in the 1980s playing Tessa Parker in the long-running soap EastEnders. The theater company Nottingham Playhouse said she had just performed in a production of Nine Night when she was taken ill. The BBC reports that paramedics and a medically qualified member of the audience tried to save her life but she died at the scene. “Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them,” the theater company wrote. All remaining performances of Nine Night at the venue have been cancelled.Read it at Deadline
Distractify

British Actress Josephine Melville, Best Known for 'EastEnders,' Has Passed Away

The world of acting got a little more quiet when it was recently announced that British actress Josephine Melville unexpectedly passed away. While she was most known to the public for her brief but memorable time on the popular soap opera EastEnders, Josephine did incredible work behind the scenes for the entertainment community and beyond. She was a trailblazer and a philanthropist whose presence will be missed. Here's what we know about her cause of death.
AOL Corp

King Charles Was 'Irritated' That Kate Middleton Got More Attention Than Him

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Multiple bombshell books about the Royal Family just dropped. One sheds some light on King Charles's somewhat tense relationship with Kate Middleton in the early days of her time in the family. Charles didn't...
The Guardian

The Guardian

483K+
Followers
109K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy