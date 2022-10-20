ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen Daughter Pays $200 to Have Mother Killed After Heated Argument

 3 days ago

By Xara Aziz - Another tragedy has struck Baton Rouge after a teenager put a hit out on her mother, who now leaves four children behind.

Police say 33-year-old Markeisha Stone and her daughter Jermyne Lewis were at odds over the living arrangements of her 16-year-old. It wasn’t long before the teenager reached out to Dwayne Barfield, 16, and paid him $200 to kill her mother in her apartment while her three siblings were in another room.

Stone died to sustained injuries at a local hospital. East Baton Rouge police say her daughter confessed to arranging the hit against her mother. On Friday, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore confirmed that both Lewis and Barfield await booking at a juvenile detention center and have been charged with second degree murder and juvenile possession of a firearm.

"A loving mom, did everything she could to take care of her kids," Marvin Palmer, Stone’s father, told a local Baton Rouge news station "She didn't deserve that."

He continued: “I just can’t believe it man. I’m not hating my granddaughter, but at this time I don’t want to see her. If I do get a chance to talk to her, I just want to ask why.”

He further added that he hopes his other grandchildren can forgive his granddaughter for what she has done. Stone’s youngest son has yet to be informed of his mother’s death, he said.

“I told her little brothers don’t be mad at their sister,” Palmer said. “I told the 13-year-old personally what had happened… I raised that boy from a baby,” Palmer told the TV station.

Loved ones of Stone’s have created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for her funeral.

“As you can imagine, this has been a difficult tragedy to process and her children are struggling to navigate life without their mom,” reads a statement from Stone’s friend, Marcia on the GoFundMe page. “I am humbly asking for anyone who can, to please consider donating to this family. All monies collected will be used to assist in burying Keshia and any leftover funds will be allocated to the care of her young children.”

Comments / 34

Cricket Cricket
3d ago

Ms. Stone was a tough, strict no nonsense mother. Good, loving mom. Shame on this child. $200.00 to kill her own biological mother! While the other 3 children were home! Left in the bathtub suffering with severe injuries. Wonder who called 911?

Reply(1)
8
honey badger1955
3d ago

Goodness bunch of 16 year olds. Mom was obviously about 16 when she got pregnant with this one. Not many good decisions reached at this age

Reply(1)
2
 

