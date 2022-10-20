Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Adam’ star explains the biggest differences between his two DC roles
Dwayne Johnson may have an uncontested grip on the spotlight as the titular hero in Black Adam, but we’d be remiss to forget that the film carries a particularly dense ensemble weight. Indeed, alongside Johnson are the likes of Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, and Aldis Hodge, all...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Regeneration won’t be the end for the Thirteenth Doctor as one of the worst ‘Star Trek’ movies inspires undeserved praise
Come with us as we boldly go where we haven’t gone before — our inaugural daily sci-fi news roundup. The biggest event in the sci-fi TV world this weekend is naturally Jodie Whittaker’s final Doctor Who episode, except we’re now learning that the actress has already put measures in place to ensure she’ll return to the TARDIS before too long. Meanwhile, Star Trek fans find something to love in one of the franchise’s worst entries. In the words of Captain Christopher Pike, hit it!
wegotthiscovered.com
Phase Four king Benedict Wong was just as wholesome on set of ‘She-Hulk’ as you would expect
Benedict Wong is a delight on and off-screen, according to one sweet story from She-Hulk on-set double Malia Arrayah. Arrayah was the on-set reference for She-Hulk‘s CGI design and got to spend some time with Wong during the filming of their shared scenes. The actress and stunt performer told Screen Rant one of her favorite scenes to shoot was the one where the two characters were trying to fight off demons together in episode four.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Adam’ producer ‘frustrated’ by the leak the movie’s star and studio already spoiled for everyone
At some point, Dwayne Johnson decided to shrug his shoulders, mutter “f*ck it” under his breath, and decide to effectively confirm the return of Henry Cavill’s Superman in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. Sure, there had been rumors making the rounds on social media ever since...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans hoping ‘She-Hulk’ laid down the first marker for the impossible showdown everyone’s desperate to see
It would be an understatement to say that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law gave fans plenty to talk about, with positivity and negativity flowing in equal measure. Jennifer Walters may have reminded us on numerous occasions that it was her show, but Bruce Banner’s arc has generated plenty of questions among the Marvel Cinematic Universe faithful.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
wegotthiscovered.com
Sophia Grace, who rose to fame as a child on ‘Ellen’, is now pregnant, in case you didn’t feel old today
If you’re feeling insecure or scared about aging, please look away now. For those of you still here, prepare to feel very, very old — one of the little girls who became famous for rapping a Nicki Minaj song on The Ellen Degeneres Show is now pregnant. Sophia...
wegotthiscovered.com
What is Superman’s greatest villain doing in ‘Titans’ season 4?
Titans season four is stacked with dangerous foes, and one of them happens to be the wealthy criminal mastermind Lex Luthor himself. Titus Welliver, from the series Bosch, will be playing Superman’s iconic nemesis, and the privilege isn’t lost on him. Welliver’s been a fan of DC Comics and Titans well before he got the role, and people are expecting a performance that lives up to his appreciation of the source material.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ finale images tease the rise of the Black Queen
With three days to go until House of the Dragon airs its anticipated season one finale, HBO has released a batch of stills that highlight the formation of the Black Council and Rhaenyra’s imminent coronation as the rightful Ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. The last time on House, the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Why is Judi Dench slamming ‘The Crown’ season 5?
British acting veteran Judi Dench has come out in protest against Netflix’s refusal to add a disclaimer to their Award-winning show about the British Royal Family The Crown. The 87 year-old actress wrote an open letter to The Times expressing her concern that if a notice is not given that the stories portrayed on the show are pure fiction, people might start mistaking them for fact. “The closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism,” Dench insisted.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ director hoping to team with Neil Gaiman for the perfect passion project
If there are two distinct slices of the entertainment world that you’d be laughed at for writing off, they would have to be Neil Gaiman adaptations, which recently hit another homerun in the form of The Sandman Netflix adaptation, and stop-motion animation, arguably among the most timeless mediums in the history of filmmaking.
wegotthiscovered.com
Pierce Brosnan is glad his ‘Black Adam’ costume covered up those ‘skinny aristocratic Irish ankles’
Pierce Brosnan appears as Dr. Fate in Black Adam, and he’s gone into a little bit of detail around the process behind bringing the character to life. As it turns out, the James Bond actor is a little bit self-conscious of his ankles, bless him – and he was thankful that Warner Bros.’ CGI efforts managed to bury that insecurity in the final product that we see onscreen.
wegotthiscovered.com
How did Doctor Fate get his powers? ‘Black Adam’ character origin story, explained
After years of Dwayne Johnson giving his all to get the champion of Kahndaq on the big screen, Black Adam is now finally out there in the world. And yet, ironically, the DC fandom seems to have decided en masse that The Rock’s eponymous anti-hero isn’t actually the best character in the movie. That honor, most agree, goes to Kent Nelson aka Doctor Fate, the elder statesman of the Justice Society of America, as played by Pierce Brosnan.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Adam’ producer recalls the ‘electric’ atmosphere shooting the post-credits scene
Unless you’ve been intentionally staying away from the internet (and particularly social media) over the last few days, then you’ll be fully aware that the biggest talking point coming out of Black Adam has absolutely nothing to do with the movie itself. Instead, once Dwayne Johnson’s grand introduction...
wegotthiscovered.com
Forget The Rock, everyone knows who the MVP of ‘Black Adam’ really is
Dwayne Johnson has been hyping up his grand introduction into the DCEU for what feels like eons, but now that Black Adam is finally here, it turns out that The Rock’s eponymous anti-hero actually isn’t what fans are loving most about the movie. Yes, sorry, Dwayne, but it looks like the internet has collectively decided that another character has stolen your thunder. And maybe it was always fated to be that way.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s new tragic teen love story is stealing the hearts of streamers everywhere
South Korean entertainment has been gathering the hearts of millions across the globe, remaining immensely popular for its subtle acting, grade-A performances, and attention to detail. Since the success of 2021’s action series Squid Game, Netflix has been betting on more and more content from the east Asian country, proving once again to be a successful and smart move from the streaming platform, especially after the success of their newest tragic teen love story flick: 20th Century Girl.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jodie Whittaker has already made plans to return to ‘Doctor Who’
After five years traveling through time and space, you might expect outgoing Time Lord Jodie Whittaker to want to put her feet up and just enjoy living in the present (as opposed to the past or the future). Actually, the actress has revealed that she’s already desperate to return to Doctor Who and has made it known to The Powers That Be that she would be “devastated” if she isn’t asked back to the show within the next few years.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson teases more to come from the stealth MVP of ‘Black Adam’
Though The Rock’s champion of Kahndaq is the supposed star of the show, a deluge of DCEU devotees seem to have decided that another character is the actual best part about Black Adam. Fans were delighted when former James Bond Pierce Brosnan was announced to be part of the movie as cult favorite Justice Society hero Doctor Fate. Now that we’re getting to see the film everyone’s overjoyed that he’s just as awesome in the role as we expected.
wegotthiscovered.com
A grimy and grisly survival thriller escapes through the woods to streaming sanctuary
Appealing to the deepest fears of the audience has regularly proven to be a surefire method of engagement, with the relentlessly intense survival thriller one of the most prominent examples. The prospect of being chased, terrorized, and tortured by mysterious assailants is a nightmare scenario that everyone fears, it’s just a shame that 2018’s Traffik had to depict it in such an uninteresting light.
wegotthiscovered.com
Bloodthirsty horror fans desperate to see more from an acclaimed Netflix slasher franchise
It’s been over a year since Netflix released the horror film trilogy Fear Street. Beginning on July 2, 2021 with Fear Street Part One: 1994, Netflix would unveil sequels across a three-week event. Directed by Leigh Janiak and based on the novels of the same name by R. L. Stine, the Fear Street trilogy spans decades from 1994 — when Nelson Mandela became South African President — to 1666, the era of the infamous witch trials. Both their inhabitants and lifestyles are polar opposites in the neighboring towns of Sunnyvale and Shadyside; the former is known to be safe and extravagant, whereas the latter is destitute of resources and has been dubbed the “murder capital” of the United States.
Comments / 0