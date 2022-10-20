After five years traveling through time and space, you might expect outgoing Time Lord Jodie Whittaker to want to put her feet up and just enjoy living in the present (as opposed to the past or the future). Actually, the actress has revealed that she’s already desperate to return to Doctor Who and has made it known to The Powers That Be that she would be “devastated” if she isn’t asked back to the show within the next few years.

