Latest Gaming News: Microsoft is looking to launch an Xbox mobile gaming store and ‘God of War: Ragnarok’ is getting a unique digital series

The best Otome games of all time
Otome games are immersive visual novels where the player becomes the main character and has to make decisions that can affect how the story progresses and consequently ends. Over the years, these games have garnered popularity for their beautiful aesthetics, creative worldbuilding, and alluring ability that allows players an escape from their everyday lives. They were primarily targeted to women and young girls, as Otome means “daughter” or “maiden” in Japanese, but a growing fan base has boosted its success across all gender and age demographics.
Bloodthirsty horror fans desperate to see more from an acclaimed Netflix slasher franchise
It’s been over a year since Netflix released the horror film trilogy Fear Street. Beginning on July 2, 2021 with Fear Street Part One: 1994, Netflix would unveil sequels across a three-week event. Directed by Leigh Janiak and based on the novels of the same name by R. L. Stine, the Fear Street trilogy spans decades from 1994 — when Nelson Mandela became South African President — to 1666, the era of the infamous witch trials. Both their inhabitants and lifestyles are polar opposites in the neighboring towns of Sunnyvale and Shadyside; the former is known to be safe and extravagant, whereas the latter is destitute of resources and has been dubbed the “murder capital” of the United States.
From childhood games to serving looks, don’t underestimate the ‘Squid Game’ head honcho, 001
Though he became famous whilst donning a tracksuit, fans are still shocked to see this crossover between Squid Game‘s 001 and Balenciaga X Adidas. O Yeong-su, the Korean actor who played 001 in the groundbreaking Netflix show would seem to have gone back to the costume department for this fashion shoot as if to say “this time, make it high fashion.”
‘The Dark Knight’ screening canceled in Hong Kong after the government raises violence concerns
As one of the finest comic book adaptations of all-time, one of the 21st Century’s greatest blockbusters regardless of genre, and perhaps one of the single best motion pictures to come along since the turn of the millennium depending on who you ask, audiences are never going to get tired of Christopher Nolan’s seminal The Dark Knight.
The single biggest box office hit of a year everyone wants to forget defends its territory on streaming
It would be selling things as short as humanly possible to describe 2020 as a year to forget, with the entire planet being ground to a standstill by the onset of COVID. The entertainment industry was almost completely crippled, so much so that theaters arguably still haven’t been completely restored to former glories. As a result, The Eight Hundred slipped almost entirely under the radar outside of its native China, in spite of being the highest-grossing release on the calendar.
An acclaimed war epic that flew too far under the radar takes to the battlefield to drum up fresh support
Under most circumstances, you’d imagine any movie that secured a perfect 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and topped Netflix’s global viewership charts would be held in the highest of esteem, but it already feels as though The Forgotten Battle has been living up to its title by fading from relevance in short order.
Online outrage is on the rise as Netflix password-sharing crackdown looms
The writing has been on the wall for quite a while now, but as the specter of the end of password sharing finally manifests, many users are not so subtly letting the streaming service’s higher powers know that this action will not stand. And as Netflix tries to shore up its costs by forbidding users to share their wealth, many are wondering if the pushback will end up cutting off the network’s nose to spite its face.
Latest Fantasy News: A fantasy favorite fails to spawn a sequel as fans celebrate the ‘Rings’ cast for keeping secrets
No fresh episode of Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to debut tomorrow, leaving fans of the fantasy series with a Friday hole to fill. News about the second season remains scarce, and fans aren’t expecting any fresh episodes for a few years yet. This comes after a gripping first season absolutely rife with mystery, something fans can thank the cast and crew, as well as the writers, for maintaining.
Netflix’s latest uninspired attempt at launching a blockbuster franchise hits #1 in 58 countries
The top brass at Netflix have never been shy in admitting that the streaming service remains on the hunt for a marquee blockbuster franchise of its own that has the potential to rival the likes of Star Wars, Harry Potter, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it comes to popularity and cultural impact. If the company keeps churning out forgettable dreck like The School for Good and Evil, though, the wait is poised to go on for a long time to come.
Outrage sparks as YouTube increases Premium Family pricing
YouTube has spontaneously announced that they will be increasing the price of their Premium Family plan. But unlike other streaming video platforms where the increases are by around $1, YouTube plans to charge an extra $5 to users under the shared subscription model. As of this writing, YouTube’s premium family...
Be wary of spoilers, ‘Game of Thrones’ fans: The ‘House’ finale has just leaked online!
The last House of the Dragon episode in season one was supposed to air on Sunday night at 9 pm ET, but it seems that someone has leaked the finale on torrent networks, and now Twitter is slowly but surely turning into a spoiler-y cesspit. Game of Thrones leaks seem...
