Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Opinion: Trade of Star RB Christian McCaffrey Reminds Us Football Isn't Just A Game, It's A Way We Gather TogetherCamille P.Charlotte, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Love For Lizzo On Full Display In Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lizzo mania took over the Queen City on Thursday. It was first come, first served for fans who were lucky enough to get their hands on general admission floor tickets for the concert. Lizzo fans lined up bright and early to get up close and personal...
Wedding: Jamie Smotherman and Andrew Heitman
Right before the COVID shut down, Jamie and Andrew met through the Hinge dating app and had their first date at Gather Greenville. They dated for almost two years until Andrew dropped to one knee on the Avenue of Oaks in Charleston. Their wedding ceremony was held at Grace Church in downtown Greenville, and the reception took place at the Huguenot Mill. While guests left the reception with jars of honey sourced from Jamie’s dad’s beehives in Manchester, Tennessee, the couple’s departure was like a fairy tale, with lots of bubbles and a horse-drawn carriage.
Talented North Carolinians Inducted Into NC Music Hall of Fame
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame honored some of North Carolina’s own Thursday night in Kannapolis. Banjo player and singer, Charlie Poole who was born in Statesville was honored for his recordings that sold over 100,000 copies. Nneena Freelon is the award-winning jazz singer. She was a favorite of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Co-founding member of Chic, Bernard Edwards, was also honored. He was born in Greenville and went on to make a mark in the music industry. Janet Paschal grew up in Reidsville before embarking on her gospel music career. R&B legend, Stephanie Mills who was born in New York but makes her home in Charlotte was also inducted. She says she is thankful and humbled by the honor. She also said she loves calling Charlotte home.
Charlotte moves up on ‘Rattiest Cities in the US’ list
CHARLOTTE — It’s probably not a designation you’ll hear anyone in Charlotte bragging about, but the Queen City has been rated one of the rattiest cities in the country. The pest control company Orkin put together a list of 50 U.S. cities that have seen an increase in new rodent treatments since last year. That list was released this week; Charlotte landed near the tail end at number 38. You can see the full rankings, including which city is America’s rattiest, at the bottom of this article.
Where Are The Best Thrift Stores In South Carolina
- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
Thieves smash window, steal from North Carolina church
The pastor at Iglesia Pentecostal Ebenezer doesn't want what happened Thursday night to happen again.
10 Must-Try Spots During Charlotte’s Black Restaurant Week
It’s back — Charlotte’s popular Black Restaurant Week. The event runs for two weeks and highlights some of the best Black-owned restaurants in and around the city. The Black Business Owners Corporation, better known as BBOC organizes the event. It will run October 17 – 31. BBOC members say Charlotte has done a great job supporting a number of diverse groups including Greek, Mexican, Latino, and LGBTQ. They say it is refreshing that the entire community supports the 6th Annual Charlotte Black Restaurant Week.
2022 St. Jude Dream Dream Home winner announced!
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – The winner has been revealed!. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, has won the brand new St. Jude Dream Home in Thursday night’s drawing!. It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home on Arden Drive in Monroe. In July, 26,000...
Missing Matthews teen found dead, no foul play suspected
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Matthews teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found dead, the Matthews Police Department said. According to police, there is no foul play suspected in the death of the 16-year-old. Police said the teen was last seen walking in the area of Campus...
3D mammogram screenings to be offered in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 3D mammogram screening in Rock Hill has been canceled due to staffing issues. The Arts Council of York County was planning to partner with Invision Diagnostics during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to bring their mobile 3D mammography coach to Old Town Rock Hill on Friday, however, this event has been canceled.
Drawing for 2022 St. Jude Dream Home happening tonight!
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – The day is here!. Someone will win the brand new St. Jude Dream Home in Thursday night’s drawing!. It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home on Arden Drive in Monroe. COMPLETE COVERAGE: 2022 St. Jude Dream Home. In July,...
Mallard Creek BBQ returns, shifts to drive-thru, carry-out only
CHARLOTTE — After skipping two years because of the pandemic, the annual Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church Barbecue is set to return for its 91st year on Oct. 27. This year’s event will operate differently than past years, however. Traditionally known for serving up pork with a side of politics with candidates on hand to meet with customers, the event will be set up for drive-thru and walk-up carry-out orders only. There will be no dine-in seating offered this year.
Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
CATS driver left disabled man in locked bus for 90 minutes
A Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver for people with disabilities locked a passenger on her bus for roughly 90 minutes earlier this month, according to a transit system investigation obtained by WFAE. CATS said this week that the driver, Kimberlee Burch-Brown, is no longer with the transit system. Burch-Brown...
Man drowns in northwest Charlotte, authorities confirm
CHARLOTTE — A man drowned in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday evening, according to MEDIC. First responders said one person died at a residential location on Polo Gate Boulevard. It’s a street off of Brookshire Boulevard near Mountain Island Lake. According to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report, the victim was...
Half-constructed Uptown Charlotte property remains vacant, neighbors grow frustrated
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Neighbors in Charlotte’s First Ward are wondering why a prime piece of real estate continues to sit vacant. The only thing on the lot is a new multi-story parking garage, but no one is allowed to park there. If you frequently visit...
Woman carjacked by man sleeping in car in South Carolina
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after sleeping in a woman’s car and then carjacking her in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bernard Simmons for carjacking. According to deputies, while driving home from work a woman felt a gun press into her shoulder from the backseat. The victim told […]
Man with special needs who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, given new job as police officer for a day
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - It is a story WBTV first brought you earlier this month. A woman named Cona Tuner in Gaston County told WBTV that her brother with special needs was fired from his job at a Wendy’s. Turner told WBTV at the beginning of October that her brother had been working at the Stanley restaurant for more than 20 years with no problems.
Donate Your Pumpkins to Feed The Animals at These Locations
One of our favorite fall activities is pumpkin picking, carving, and decorating; but, we always run into the delimma of what to do with our pumpkins after the season ends. Instead of tossing them out on the curb, donate to these local farms to feed adorable animals who would love to nibble on pumpkins this year! You can make a fab outing for yourselves and your fam, put your used pumpkins to good use and say hello to some area animals all in one trip.
