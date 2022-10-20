CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame honored some of North Carolina’s own Thursday night in Kannapolis. Banjo player and singer, Charlie Poole who was born in Statesville was honored for his recordings that sold over 100,000 copies. Nneena Freelon is the award-winning jazz singer. She was a favorite of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Co-founding member of Chic, Bernard Edwards, was also honored. He was born in Greenville and went on to make a mark in the music industry. Janet Paschal grew up in Reidsville before embarking on her gospel music career. R&B legend, Stephanie Mills who was born in New York but makes her home in Charlotte was also inducted. She says she is thankful and humbled by the honor. She also said she loves calling Charlotte home.

KANNAPOLIS, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO