Pasadena, CA

High School Football PRO

Whittier, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The El Rancho High School football team will have a game with La Serna High School on October 21, 2022, 18:45:00.
WHITTIER, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Glendale Students, Families Walk to School

First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Photos courtesy of Glendale Unified School District. Glendale Unified School District students this week joined others across the nation for National Walk and Roll to School Day, an annual event that encourages families to find non-car ways to get their kids to school.
GLENDALE, CA
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday and Saturday nights

It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week nine continues with Friday night games. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your team’s scores with our readers throughout the night. Check back later tonight and Saturday for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Oct. 29: Pasadena ‘s Giggles & Screams Halloween Block Party

PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Roam through a haunted house, ride a trackless train of fright, and prowl through a trunk-or-treat area! Enjoy carnival games and FANG-tastic song hits played by a DJ. By News Desk. Whether you’re looking for giggles or screams, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy....
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Central Library (+ $5M). Rose Bowl Stadium (+ $3M). La Vina Trail Completion (+1.5M)

PASADENA, ALTADENA – ColoradoBoulevard,net:. Assemblymember Chris Holden presented his legislative update to the Pasadena City Council and Altadena Town Council, announcing grants for the Pasadena Central Library, the Rose Bowl Stadium, and the La Vina Trail. By News Desk. Pasadena Central Library. The Pasadena Central Library was founded years...
PASADENA, CA
viatravelers.com

20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Glendale, California

Glendale is an iconic Southern California city located eight miles north of Los Angeles near the Verdugo Mountains. About 200,000 San Fernando Valley residents call this city home – making it the fourth-largest city in Los Angeles County. And four major California freeways run through the area, making the...
GLENDALE, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Why I, a High School Student, Support Pasadena Rent Control

Last March, 15,000 homeowners, renters, and mom-and-pop landlords signed petitions to put rent control on the ballot. Corporate landlords lined up in opposition. On November 8th, Pasadena voters will decide the fate of Measure H. I’m the captain of my high school debate team, and today I’m going to make...
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Thoughts for Pennies: “Inclusion is Safety in Numbers”

Thoughts for Pennies cartoon: “Inclusion is Safety in Numbers”. Our News Desk department consists of a collective of news gatherers in order to keep the community informed and safe. Colorado Boulevard is your place for informative news and social living for the greater Pasadena area. We strive to inform,...
PASADENA, CA
The Infatuation

Where To Eat In LA After A Bad Week

Maybe you just got ghosted by your significant other of two years, your fridge broke on an 80-degree day, or your boss just told you that they need an attitude adjustment from you immediately. Some weeks can be great, but others dissolve into complete dumpster fires. And when it’s been one of those kind of weeks, you need comfort food. Whether you’re looking for a giant burger, a big plate of biryani, or a dessert to cry in, these are the LA spots to hit up after a bad week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Fall Native Plant Sale in Monrovia

MONROVIA – — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The San Gabriel Mountains chapter of the California Native Plant Society is hosting its annual fall plant sale on Saturday, November 12th from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm at the Monrovia Historical Museum. By News Desk. A wide range of California native plants...
MONROVIA, CA
2urbangirls.com

KJLH’s Front Page returns with new host Dawn Dai

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – KJLH has announced the return of the Front Page with new host Dawn Dai, a modern-day renaissance woman. The Detroit native is breaking barriers and setting new standards in radio, podcast and social media. A proud alumni of Howard University, Dawn got her start at WHUR-FM’s HD radio channels. Dawn has worked both in front and behind the scenes of radio and TV for brands including WBLS/WLIB (NY), Music Choice (NY), A. Smith & Co. Productions (CA), and iHeart Radio (CA) where she served as The Digital Content Producer and weekend “What’s Happenin’” host of the nationally syndicated “Steve Harvey Morning Show.” Dawn is also known for her smooth velvet-toned voice, handling voiceover work for some of the biggest advertising campaigns in media.
INGLEWOOD, CA
pasadenanow.com

Dino’s Famous Chicken Now in Pasadena: “Really Good Food”

Pasadena residents can now order their favorites (or discover new ones) at Dino’s Famous Chicken for pick up and delivery from its new Pasadena location at 55 S. Madison Avenue. “Pasadena’s always been an area that we wanted to get into,” Nicole Pantazis, daughter of Demetrios Pantazi, the original...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Bear spotted in Duarte backyard (video)

What appeared to be an adult black bear was spotted rummaging around some trash in the backyard of a home in Duarte. The homeowner captured video of the bear in the backyard, separated by only the glass of the home’s sliding door. The video shows the brown bear walking around the back patio, sniffing a […]
DUARTE, CA
Beth Torres

Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to families

The city of Long Beach, California has announced the launch of a guaranteed income program that will give cash to low-income families that depend on a single income earner. According to a city press release, the Long Beach Pledge program will give $500 a month for 12 months to 250 selected families, for a total of $6,000 per family.
LONG BEACH, CA

