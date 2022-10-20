Read full article on original website
Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to families
California witness says UFO ejected smaller object that moved close
Are the Ghosts of the Viper Room Still Haunting This Infamous LA Nightclub?
Where to Go for All You Can Eat Korean BBQ Spots In LA Today
This is the best Cheeseburger in California
East LA Classic: Garfield HS takes home big win in unforgettable night at LA Coliseum
In what was certainly an unforgettable night for die-hard fans, the Garfield High School football team took home the big win at this year's East L.A. classic, winning Friday night's matchup against Roosevelt High School 16-8.
Whittier, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
saturdaydownsouth.com
UCLA running back attempts head-scratching move against No. 10 Oregon
Not sure what Keegan Jones’ plan was here. The talented UCLA running back and his team are not having the best day against No. 10 Oregon. UCLA’s undefeated season is going down the drain, but the Bruins aren’t giving up without a fight. Desperation can make you...
outlooknewspapers.com
Glendale Students, Families Walk to School
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Photos courtesy of Glendale Unified School District. Glendale Unified School District students this week joined others across the nation for National Walk and Roll to School Day, an annual event that encourages families to find non-car ways to get their kids to school.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday and Saturday nights
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week nine continues with Friday night games. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your team’s scores with our readers throughout the night. Check back later tonight and Saturday for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
coloradoboulevard.net
Oct. 29: Pasadena ‘s Giggles & Screams Halloween Block Party
PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Roam through a haunted house, ride a trackless train of fright, and prowl through a trunk-or-treat area! Enjoy carnival games and FANG-tastic song hits played by a DJ. By News Desk. Whether you’re looking for giggles or screams, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy....
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Central Library (+ $5M). Rose Bowl Stadium (+ $3M). La Vina Trail Completion (+1.5M)
PASADENA, ALTADENA – ColoradoBoulevard,net:. Assemblymember Chris Holden presented his legislative update to the Pasadena City Council and Altadena Town Council, announcing grants for the Pasadena Central Library, the Rose Bowl Stadium, and the La Vina Trail. By News Desk. Pasadena Central Library. The Pasadena Central Library was founded years...
viatravelers.com
20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Glendale, California
Glendale is an iconic Southern California city located eight miles north of Los Angeles near the Verdugo Mountains. About 200,000 San Fernando Valley residents call this city home – making it the fourth-largest city in Los Angeles County. And four major California freeways run through the area, making the...
coloradoboulevard.net
Why I, a High School Student, Support Pasadena Rent Control
Last March, 15,000 homeowners, renters, and mom-and-pop landlords signed petitions to put rent control on the ballot. Corporate landlords lined up in opposition. On November 8th, Pasadena voters will decide the fate of Measure H. I’m the captain of my high school debate team, and today I’m going to make...
coloradoboulevard.net
Thoughts for Pennies: “Inclusion is Safety in Numbers”
Thoughts for Pennies cartoon: “Inclusion is Safety in Numbers”. Our News Desk department consists of a collective of news gatherers in order to keep the community informed and safe. Colorado Boulevard is your place for informative news and social living for the greater Pasadena area. We strive to inform,...
Where To Eat In LA After A Bad Week
Maybe you just got ghosted by your significant other of two years, your fridge broke on an 80-degree day, or your boss just told you that they need an attitude adjustment from you immediately. Some weeks can be great, but others dissolve into complete dumpster fires. And when it’s been one of those kind of weeks, you need comfort food. Whether you’re looking for a giant burger, a big plate of biryani, or a dessert to cry in, these are the LA spots to hit up after a bad week.
This is the best Cheeseburger in California
Thick and juicy, thin and crispy, slapped between a fluffy bun and topped with melting cheese—there's nothing like the perfect cheeseburger. Cheeseburgers are one of California's most wondrous inventions!
coloradoboulevard.net
Fall Native Plant Sale in Monrovia
MONROVIA – — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The San Gabriel Mountains chapter of the California Native Plant Society is hosting its annual fall plant sale on Saturday, November 12th from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm at the Monrovia Historical Museum. By News Desk. A wide range of California native plants...
2urbangirls.com
KJLH’s Front Page returns with new host Dawn Dai
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – KJLH has announced the return of the Front Page with new host Dawn Dai, a modern-day renaissance woman. The Detroit native is breaking barriers and setting new standards in radio, podcast and social media. A proud alumni of Howard University, Dawn got her start at WHUR-FM’s HD radio channels. Dawn has worked both in front and behind the scenes of radio and TV for brands including WBLS/WLIB (NY), Music Choice (NY), A. Smith & Co. Productions (CA), and iHeart Radio (CA) where she served as The Digital Content Producer and weekend “What’s Happenin’” host of the nationally syndicated “Steve Harvey Morning Show.” Dawn is also known for her smooth velvet-toned voice, handling voiceover work for some of the biggest advertising campaigns in media.
foxla.com
Over a hundred people running from LA to San Diego for a good cause
LOS ANGELES - Why drive to San Diego when you can run, especially when it’s for a good cause?!. About 150 runners from LA are making the 150-mile trek down south, including our very own Hailey Winslow on Team "Run PDR." This first-of-its-kind relay run started on the 6th...
Will Pasadena Be The Next City To Adopt Rent Control? Voters Will Decide This Election
With inflation up and rents rising, cities across California are passing new forms of rent control. Pasadena could be next.
Where to Go for All You Can Eat Korean BBQ Spots In LA Today
For those who enjoy high-quality meats seared over charcoal: here is a list of All You Can Eat Korean BBQ joints in Los Angeles. Traditional meats like bulgogi and banchan (side dishes) are great for a night out with friends or family, and spicy fare may be just what you need to spice up your weekend.
pasadenanow.com
Dino’s Famous Chicken Now in Pasadena: “Really Good Food”
Pasadena residents can now order their favorites (or discover new ones) at Dino’s Famous Chicken for pick up and delivery from its new Pasadena location at 55 S. Madison Avenue. “Pasadena’s always been an area that we wanted to get into,” Nicole Pantazis, daughter of Demetrios Pantazi, the original...
Bear spotted in Duarte backyard (video)
What appeared to be an adult black bear was spotted rummaging around some trash in the backyard of a home in Duarte. The homeowner captured video of the bear in the backyard, separated by only the glass of the home’s sliding door. The video shows the brown bear walking around the back patio, sniffing a […]
Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to families
The city of Long Beach, California has announced the launch of a guaranteed income program that will give cash to low-income families that depend on a single income earner. According to a city press release, the Long Beach Pledge program will give $500 a month for 12 months to 250 selected families, for a total of $6,000 per family.
