Grayson Waller and Apollo Crews don’t like each other; they’ve engaged in a feud on NXT television for the better part of a month that resulted in an eye injury in the former that, by his own admission, has still clouded Crews’ vision, even Chucky – the horror doll, not Finster – couldn’t broker a truce between the duo – which shouldn’t be too surprising, considering he is a voodoo possessed doll and general agent of chaos.

14 HOURS AGO