Colorado State

Ricardo Pepi continues great form as he collects 5th goal in six matches with FC Groningen

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

American forward Ricardo Pepi got his fifth goal in six games for Groningen, scoring in the 90th minute of a 3-0 win at Dordrecht on Wednesday night in the first round of the Dutch Cup.

Pepi tapped the ball past goalkeeper Trevor Doornbusch from 6 yards following a cross from Florian Krüger, capping a counter following a turnover at midfield.

The 19-year-old from El Paso, Texas, was loaned to Groningen from Germany’s Augsburg and ended a 30-match scoreless streak for club and country on Sept. 17. Contending for a spot on the U.S. World Cup roster, Pepi has three goals in 12 international appearances.

American midfielder Cole Bassett scored his first goal for Fortuna Sittard in a 3-2 loss at NEC Nijmegen. The 21-year-old from Littleton, Colorado, on loan from Feyenoord, scored the game’s first goal in the 11th minute.

KTSM

KTSM

