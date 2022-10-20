Frederick, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Frederick.
The Tuscarora High School volleyball team will have a game with Linganore High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.
Tuscarora High School
Linganore High School
October 20, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Tuscarora High School volleyball team will have a game with Linganore High School on October 20, 2022, 15:45:00.
Tuscarora High School
Linganore High School
October 20, 2022
15:45:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
Comments / 0