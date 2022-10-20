Newark, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Newark.
The Bard High School volleyball team will have a game with East Side High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.
The Bard High School volleyball team will have a game with East Side High School on October 20, 2022, 13:00:00.
