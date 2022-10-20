ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Newark.

The Bard High School volleyball team will have a game with East Side High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.

Bard High School
East Side High School
October 20, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Bard High School volleyball team will have a game with East Side High School on October 20, 2022, 13:00:00.

Bard High School
East Side High School
October 20, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

