Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNaples, FL
Florida is Back to Business as UsualToni KorazaFlorida State
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
Related
NBC 2
Red tide blooms and flesh-eating bacteria detected on SWFL coast
BONITA BEACH, Fla. — Many beachgoers are starting to make their return, for some, it’s just looking at the damage, while others are ready to get back in the water. “We’ve gone a few times, yea, it’s been a while since we’ve been able to get down this way,” Patrick McDonald said.
Stranded boats from Fort Myers marina due to Hurricane Ian can't be removed
The City of Fort Myers' process of clearing out the many boats Hurricane Ian scattered across downtown Fort Myers involves insurance negotiations.
capecoralbreeze.com
Westin Cape Coral Resort to reopen Nov. 1
Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village is getting ready to welcome guests back. The resort will reopen for overnight guests on Tuesday, Nov. 1. As part of the reopening, locals and guests can enjoy lunch or dinner at Nauti Mermaid and Marker 92, which both will reopen today, Friday, Oct. 21 from 1 to 9 p.m., with entertainment every Friday, Saturday, and select Sundays.
'It's a ripple effect': Leaders say tourism impacts thousands of local jobs
Fox 4 speaks to the Executive Director of the Collier County Visitors and Convention Bureau breaking down impacts of Hurricane Ian
WINKNEWS.com
Conditions of the North Fort Myers shelter described as ‘not good’
The North Fort Myers new shelter location opened this week and people are already saying the condition of it isn’t good. WINK News was able to get an inside look at the shelter and speak to some of the people who call it home. A woman spoke to WINK...
WINKNEWS.com
Pink Shell prepares to lodge construction workers on Fort Myers Beach
Pink Shell Beach Resort has been an icon of Fort Myers Beach since 1950. It will continue to be, vowed owner Robert Boykin, who has been with two ownership groups of the 195-room resort for the past 24 years. Over the next two years, the Pink Shell will be able...
WINKNEWS.com
What Halloween will look like this year in Southwest Florida after Ian
Halloween in Southwest Florida may not be quite the same this year after Hurricane Ian. The city of Punta Gorda is encouraging people to make new plans for Halloween. A lot of concern about missing traffic signals and stop signs and all the debris piling up can be dangerous for kids.
WINKNEWS.com
Canal cleanup in Cape Coral
Storm surge from Ian swept tree branches and garbage up into the canals in Cape Coral while trash continues to pile up which nobody is happy about. In the aftermath of Ian, murky canal water might not seem like the biggest problem for someone to deal with. So, Cape Coral...
WINKNEWS.com
Map for Cape Coral debris pickup
The City of Cape Coral has an interactive online map on its website for identifying which debris pickup zone you may live in. Visit the city website to check the map for when you can expect your hurricane debris to be disposed of.
Lee County tourism comes to 'screeching halt' after Hurricane Ian
Latest tourism numbers from the Lee County Tourism Development Council show 2022 was a record-breaking year for tourism, smashing records set pre-pandemic. All of that momentum is gone.
capecoralbreeze.com
Hurricane Ian debris collection under way in Cape Coral
The city of Cape Coral learned a lesson in 2017 after Hurricane Irma when it saw the contractors hired to haul off storm debris go elsewhere because other municipalities paid more. The result then was debris that sat at the curb for weeks. There is no such issue now as...
‘Devastating’: Iconic Times Square clock destroyed in Fort Myers during Hurricane Ian
An iconic timepiece in the center of the Fort Myers Times Square is no more. The clock was destroyed during Hurricane Ian, according to NBC affiliate WBBH.
Florida Weekly
Naples’ oldest house, Historic Palm Cottage, gets cleanup help
When Hurricane Ian and its ensuing wall of water roared onto shore it was a true test of grit for the oldest house in Naples, Historic Palm Cottage. Perhaps a testament to the local construction practices of the late 1800s, remarkably the Cottage still stands — its roof, walls, windows and doors intact. Battered and bruised, but not down.
City of Cape Coral advises homeowners not to make repairs
The 50% Rule requires structures with damage exceeding 50% of their market value to be rebuilt consistently with the current flood elevation and Florida Building Code.
travelnoire.com
Florida's Fort Myers Beach Is Forbidden To Visitors Two Days Out Of The Week, Here's Why
After being forbidden for two days, residents, business owners and hired contractors in Fort Myers Beach were allowed to return on Wednesday. Access to the beach was restricted on Monday, October 17th and Tuesday, October 18th. During those days, emergency personnel worked on the beach. The only people allowed access to the beach were the ones removing debris and helping to restore utilities.
FWC Responds To Red Tide In Southwest Florida
The FWC is closely monitoring Southwest Florida, since Karenia brevis, also known as red tide, was detected in multiple samples in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, and Lee counties this week. Red tide is a naturally occurring microscopic alga that has been documented along Florida’s Gulf Coast since the
Click10.com
Cuban pilot who defected in Soviet-era biplane lands at Dade-Collier airport
OCHOPPEE, Fla. – Federal agents are investigating how a pilot managed to fly from Cuba to Florida on Friday morning in a single-engine biplane. A witness fishing in the Florida Straits shared a video showing the Soviet-era biplane flying low over the water. The pilot was a 29-year-old man...
flkeysnews.com
How high was Hurricane Ian’s storm surge? These scientists hunt down the answer
The first thing James Fountain looks at in a hurricane-ravaged building is the ceiling fans. If the blades are pointing toward the floor, it’s a good sign the storm surge inside the building was high enough to touch the ceiling. That’s valuable information for Fountain, a hydrographer with the U.S. Geological Survey tasked with figuring out where Hurricane Ian’s storm surge reached — and how high it rose.
Seniors' mental health after Hurricane Ian
In the weeks following Hurricane Ian, a Naples community mental health facility is seeing an uptick in people reaching out for help
Florida is Back to Business as Usual
Less than a month after Hurricane Ian devastated much of southwestern Florida, investors and other purchasers are back to chasing Florida properties. The real estate market seems to be recovering quickly.
Comments / 0