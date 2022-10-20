ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

NBC 2

Red tide blooms and flesh-eating bacteria detected on SWFL coast

BONITA BEACH, Fla. — Many beachgoers are starting to make their return, for some, it’s just looking at the damage, while others are ready to get back in the water. “We’ve gone a few times, yea, it’s been a while since we’ve been able to get down this way,” Patrick McDonald said.
LEE COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Westin Cape Coral Resort to reopen Nov. 1

Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village is getting ready to welcome guests back. The resort will reopen for overnight guests on Tuesday, Nov. 1. As part of the reopening, locals and guests can enjoy lunch or dinner at Nauti Mermaid and Marker 92, which both will reopen today, Friday, Oct. 21 from 1 to 9 p.m., with entertainment every Friday, Saturday, and select Sundays.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Canal cleanup in Cape Coral

Storm surge from Ian swept tree branches and garbage up into the canals in Cape Coral while trash continues to pile up which nobody is happy about. In the aftermath of Ian, murky canal water might not seem like the biggest problem for someone to deal with. So, Cape Coral...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Map for Cape Coral debris pickup

The City of Cape Coral has an interactive online map on its website for identifying which debris pickup zone you may live in. Visit the city website to check the map for when you can expect your hurricane debris to be disposed of.
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Hurricane Ian debris collection under way in Cape Coral

The city of Cape Coral learned a lesson in 2017 after Hurricane Irma when it saw the contractors hired to haul off storm debris go elsewhere because other municipalities paid more. The result then was debris that sat at the curb for weeks. There is no such issue now as...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Florida Weekly

Naples’ oldest house, Historic Palm Cottage, gets cleanup help

When Hurricane Ian and its ensuing wall of water roared onto shore it was a true test of grit for the oldest house in Naples, Historic Palm Cottage. Perhaps a testament to the local construction practices of the late 1800s, remarkably the Cottage still stands — its roof, walls, windows and doors intact. Battered and bruised, but not down.
NAPLES, FL
travelnoire.com

Florida's Fort Myers Beach Is Forbidden To Visitors Two Days Out Of The Week, Here's Why

After being forbidden for two days, residents, business owners and hired contractors in Fort Myers Beach were allowed to return on Wednesday. Access to the beach was restricted on Monday, October 17th and Tuesday, October 18th. During those days, emergency personnel worked on the beach. The only people allowed access to the beach were the ones removing debris and helping to restore utilities.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
flkeysnews.com

How high was Hurricane Ian’s storm surge? These scientists hunt down the answer

The first thing James Fountain looks at in a hurricane-ravaged building is the ceiling fans. If the blades are pointing toward the floor, it’s a good sign the storm surge inside the building was high enough to touch the ceiling. That’s valuable information for Fountain, a hydrographer with the U.S. Geological Survey tasked with figuring out where Hurricane Ian’s storm surge reached — and how high it rose.
FORT MYERS, FL

