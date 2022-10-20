On September 2, 2022, the Marco Island Police Department (MIPD) responded to the Bank of America, 614 Bald Eagle Drive, after receiving a suspicious activity call. Our Investigations Unit determined an "Out of Order" sign was placed in the drive-thru window to re-direct customers to the walk-up ATM. Once customers walked up to the ATM, they were approached by a group of men asking if they needed assistance. MIPD is seeking public help in identifying the three men who scammed at least one person out of money. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Andrew Orcutt at (239) 389-3942.

MARCO ISLAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO