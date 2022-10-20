BOURBON – Nathan Max Faulkner, 66, of Bourbon, passed away suddenly Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. He was born Jan. 11, 1956, in Plymouth, to Max and Phyllis Neidig Faulkner. He graduated from Triton High School in Bourbon in 1974, and then spent a year studying at Purdue University. He attended Jackson College of Ministries in Mississippi, graduating in 1978, majoring in theology and music. Back in Bourbon, he worked for RR Donnelley/LSC Communications for 30 years, retiring in 2020. Nathan did a nine-month stint in Germany with his sister in church work. For several years he took time off from employment and went to Belize to be involved in missions work there.

