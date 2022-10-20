Read full article on original website
Public Occurrences 10.21.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 1:43 p.m. Wednesday - Kimberly Ann Centifanto, 35, Mishawaka, arrested for felony failure to appear. No bond set. • 4:55 p.m. Wednesday - Dustin Curtis William Wright, 32, of 302 N. Harrison St., Syracuse, arrested for...
Grant Applications OK’d By BOW For Fire, Police And Parks
Not everything the city of Warsaw departments do or have is paid for by tax dollars. A portion of the funding comes from grants from foundations and other organizations. On Friday, the Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory, Warsaw Police Department and Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department requested permission from the Board of Public Works and Safety to apply for grants, which the Board approved.
Ruth Shenefield
Ruth Shenefield, 91, Warsaw, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living, Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel. To sign the guestbook or send a condolence, go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com.
BOW Accepts Donation Of Art Sculptures From Holmgrains
Official action was taken Friday by the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety to accept seven art sculptures from Milton Holmgrain and his late wife Marie. Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer said he met with the Warsaw Public Arts Commission (WPAC) earlier this week and they discussed the donation. “Milton...
Downtown Warsaw Spooktakular 2022
Main Street Warsaw, in partnership with Kensington Digital Media, the city of Warsaw and Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club, will host Downtown Warsaw Spooktakular 2022 on Oct 28. Costume contest registration begins at 5:30 p.m. on the courthouse lawn, downtown trick-or-treating will be from 6 to 7 p.m. and costume judging will start at 7 p.m.
Campaign Champions Woman-Owned Businesses
Woman-owned firms made up only 19.9% of all firms that employed people in the U.S. in 2018, but their numbers are growing, according to census.gov in March 2021. A campaign spearheaded by Clevenger Insurance co-owner Gina Clevenger called Babes Supporting Babes focuses on all the women-ran and woman-owned businesses in Kosciusko County.
Terry L. Roberts
Terry L. Roberts, lifelong resident of Warsaw, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the age of 69. Born on Sept. 21, 1953, he was the son of Oliver and Janet Roberts. Terry was a 1972 graduate of Warsaw Community High School. On April 21, 1979, he was united in marriage to Karen McCann and together they have spent over 42 years. Terry worked as a polisher at Zimmer for 38 years before his retirement in 2013.
Akron Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal Hit-And-Run
ROCHESTER — An Akron man pled guilty to two charges for a hit-and-run vehicle accident that resulted in the death of Brelynna Felix, a 12-year-old Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student. Gage Martin Rogers, 27, of 1690 S. Ind. 19, Akron, pled guilty to failure to remain at the scene...
Maria Stapleton
Maria Stapleton, 58, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Nathan Max Faulkner
BOURBON – Nathan Max Faulkner, 66, of Bourbon, passed away suddenly Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. He was born Jan. 11, 1956, in Plymouth, to Max and Phyllis Neidig Faulkner. He graduated from Triton High School in Bourbon in 1974, and then spent a year studying at Purdue University. He attended Jackson College of Ministries in Mississippi, graduating in 1978, majoring in theology and music. Back in Bourbon, he worked for RR Donnelley/LSC Communications for 30 years, retiring in 2020. Nathan did a nine-month stint in Germany with his sister in church work. For several years he took time off from employment and went to Belize to be involved in missions work there.
Indiana St. Intersection Not Part Of Main St. Paving
Milling, paving, preparation work and resurfacing of Main Street downtown Warsaw, from Detroit to Buffalo streets, began Tuesday of this week but that did not include the Indiana Street intersection. At the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety meeting on Friday, Public Works and Street Superintendent Dustin Dillon explained...
Grace College Welcomes Brant Hansen To Chapel On Oct. 28
WINONA LAKE – Grace College will welcome Brant Hansen to campus for chapel at the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center, 610 Wooster Road, Winona Lake, on Oct. 28 from 10:30 to 11:20 a.m. The chapel service is free and open to the public. Hansen is an author, radio host and...
Marlene Davis
SYRACUSE – Marlene Davis, 82, Warsaw, died Oct. 20, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services with services at Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Koweba Sue Malik
NORTH MANCHESTER – Koweba Sue Malik, 56, Liberty Mills, died Oct. 19, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne. Suzie was born in Battle Creek, Mich., on April 24, 1966, to Charles Burk II and Frances Springer Brown. Survivors include her mother, Frances Brown, North Manchester; daughters: Star...
Paul Beezley
SYRACUSE – Paul Beezley, 84, Syracuse, died Oct. 21, 2022, in his residence. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services with services at Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Nicodemus Relocates To Market Street
Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Thursday for Nicodemus Cards and Gaming, 118 W. Market St., Warsaw. Co-owner Mike Hadley and wife Diana and co-owner Mark Lidell have owned the store since November 2020 but relocated to the Market Street location about two weeks ago. Nicodemus sells cards, card-related...
Halloween Events Start Friday
Several towns and organizations have scheduled Halloween event and trick-or-treating hours. Below is a listing of all events. • Otterbein United Methodist Church, 306 E. Main St., Atwood, will host a trick-or-treat in their Fellowship Hall on Oct. 29 from 5 until 7 p.m. The church’s United Women in Faith group is coordinating the event and wants parents to know this is a safe place for costumed children (and those young at heart) to trick or treat.
Chip Shots: Recent Tiger Football Win A Program Victory
There have been some big wins among the previous four seasons since Bart Curtis took the reins of the Warsaw Tiger football program, so I could understand if someone asked me what my fuss is all about regarding last Friday’s 35-21 win over Northridge. The win over Northridge was...
Manchester Beats Whitko 36-6 To Advance To Sectional Semis
The Whitko Wildcats and Manchester Squires began their road to the IHSAA 2A Sectional 35 championship with a rematch of a game won 34-12 by the Squires back in Week 7. Manchester improved on the first result to win the rematch 36-6 on Friday night and advance to the sectional semifinal. The Squires are now 2-8 this season while the Wildcats end the year with an 0-10 mark.
