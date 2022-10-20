An Earthquake Impacting Home Insurance in Florida Following Hurricane Ian [Government Technology]

Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian is the poster child for the coming climate crash
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) Gov. Ron DeSantis called Hurricane Ian a "once-in-500-years event." If only. Floridians could then rebuild after Ian and return to business as usual. Unfortunately, because of climate change, past weather patterns are becoming less and less useful for pricing future weather-related risks. Rather than 500-year events,...
Demotech President ‘cautiously optimistic’ over insurers’ survival after Hurricane Ian
The damage in Florida from Hurricane Ian is extensive but what if you think you have only a little damage? Should you still file a claim?
Experts say Florida property insurance premiums likely to go up after Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA, USA — It’s been a few weeks since Hurricane Ian, but years of its impact lie ahead. “We estimate Hurricane Ian will be the second largest US catastrophe on record,” said Mark Friedlander of the Insurance Information Institute. “We’re projecting an insured loss in excess of $60 billion.”
Florida to face ‘life-threatening’ heat by 2036, according to UCS
Florida temperatures will escalate to life-threatening highs as early as 2036, according to a recent study from the Union of Concerned Scientists. The study, Killer Heat in the United States, examines the projected effects of three possible scenarios for global emissions intervention:
politifact – Did Charlie Crist cut insurance rates by 10%?
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist says Florida homeowners have one person to blame for soaring insurance premiums: Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. . Hurricane Ian exposed the instability of the state's homeowners' insurance market; six. Florida. property insurers became insolvent in 2022, the. Tampa Bay Times. reported.
Kin Insurance Provides Hurricane Ian Update
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kin, the direct-to-consumer home insurance company built for every new normal, today announced select preliminary outcomes surrounding Hurricane Ian, the Category 4 storm that made landfall in. Florida. on. September 28, 2022. . To date, Kin has received approximately 6,800 claims, which will incur an overall gross ultimate...
Why so many people have moved to Florida—and into harm's way
Hurricane Ian barreled ashore with winds of up to 150 mph (240 kph) on Florida's southwest coast on Sept. 28, 2022. The storm's powerful winds and torrential rains reduced entire communities to rubble, killing more than 120 people, including many who drowned in floodwaters resulting from the nearly 18-foot (5.5-meter) storm surge. Bridges connecting Sanibel, Captiva and other barrier islands with the mainland flooded and crumbled, isolating those areas.
DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
Governor DeSantis announces assistance for homeowners effected by Ian
Governor DeSantis held a press conference in Punta Gorda today at 12:45 p.m. to discuss Hurricane Ian recovery
Florida Housing Market Seeing Higher Inventory Up, Rising Median Prices
Florida’s housing market reported increased inventory (active listings) and higher median prices in September and 3Q 2022 compared to a year ago, despite impacts from Hurricane Ian, which struck southwest Florida on Sept. 28, according to Florida Realtors latest housing data. Florida Realtors Chief Economist Dr. O’Connor noted that...
The One Best Place to See Manatees in Florida This Season
Manatee season starts in November and for anyone who adores these large gentle creatures, it's truly a glorious time of the year! Once the air starts to cool, herds of manatees will be flooding into the many freshwater springs around Florida by the hundreds to stay warm and while you may find them in any coastal-connecting springs, there's one place that's unmatched when it comes to being the best place to see manatees in Florida.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces Ian-Impacted Homeowners Insurance Deductible Support
On Saturday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) is awarding $5 million to local housing partners to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian pay their home insurance deductibles in the six hardest hit counties. Funding assistance is available
SW Florida Owners Surprised by FEMA’s 50% Rule
If damage exceeds 50% of a home’s market value, owners can’t just repair what was destroyed – they must upgrade the entire home to current building codes. Scores of Floridians are getting a crash course on the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) 50% rule governing rebuilding homes after Hurricane Ian. And for many, the FEMA rule is an unpleasant, problematic surprise after all of Ian’s damage and traumas.
Florida has country's worst adult flu shot vaccination rate in 2022
Florida Times-Union (Jacksonville, FL) Just in time for the start of another flu season, Florida's adult flu vaccination rate has hit rock bottom. The Sunshine State ranked 51st in that category of WalletHub's annual States that Vaccinate the Most report, which included the. District of Columbia. and assessed 17 medical...
Many Floridians rebuilding for when the next Ian strikes
As many Florida residents continue to pick up the pieces and rebuild after Hurricane Ian, one architect is hopeful her words will help inspire smarter and stronger building choices for coastal communities. It's been an exhausting and grueling three weeks for Florida residents since Hurricane Ian made its catastrophic landfall....
Florida waives requirement for loan program to boost fishing industry in counties impacted by Ian
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) -- Gov. Ron DeSantis announced changes to the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program at a news conference in. Fort Myers Beach. on Thursday. Gov. DeSantis. said the state has waived an eligibility requirement for the loan program...
Creepy Facts You Didn't Know About Florida
It's fall, y'all! And that means it's time to get in the mood for everything spooky and creepy. To kick off the celebration, here's a list of creepy Florida facts that'll keep you up at night.
Ian killed more Floridians than most recent major hurricanes. Its indirect death count could reach the thousands.
A heart attack after cleaning up debris. A missed dialysis appointment. An oxygen machine that blinked off when the power went out. The death toll from Hurricane Ian is currently at 112 and still rising, making it the deadliest hurricane to hit Florida since 1935. Even as rescue teams pack up and return home, the number of those missing dwindling to single digits, the toll continues to climb. ...
Florida property insurance premiums will likely spike again: Citizens CEO
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The CEO of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance says he expects another spike in premiums after Hurricane Ian. Citizens CEO Barry Gilway told 8 On Your Side Investigator Mahsa Saeidi it's likely premiums will spike by 20 to 30% next year, statewide. And not just for Citizens, the state insurer of last resort, but for everybody.
Florida sees 20,045 new cases as CDC panel says COVID shots should be added to recommended vaccinations
ORLANDO, Fla. – With concerns rising about a possible winter surge of cases, a panel of experts has unanimously voted to add the COVID-19 shot to the list of recommended vaccines for children. The panel voted Thursday on the recommendation, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will...
