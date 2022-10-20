ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Earthquake Impacting Home Insurance in Florida Following Hurricane Ian [Government Technology]

By Government Technology
 3 days ago
Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Hurricane Ian is the poster child for the coming climate crash

Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) Gov. Ron DeSantis called Hurricane Ian a "once-in-500-years event." If only. Floridians could then rebuild after Ian and return to business as usual. Unfortunately, because of climate change, past weather patterns are becoming less and less useful for pricing future weather-related risks. Rather than 500-year events,...
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

politifact – Did Charlie Crist cut insurance rates by 10%?

Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist says Florida homeowners have one person to blame for soaring insurance premiums: Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. . Hurricane Ian exposed the instability of the state's homeowners' insurance market; six. Florida. property insurers became insolvent in 2022, the. Tampa Bay Times. reported.
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Kin Insurance Provides Hurricane Ian Update

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kin, the direct-to-consumer home insurance company built for every new normal, today announced select preliminary outcomes surrounding Hurricane Ian, the Category 4 storm that made landfall in. Florida. on. September 28, 2022. . To date, Kin has received approximately 6,800 claims, which will incur an overall gross ultimate...
FLORIDA STATE
Phys.org

Why so many people have moved to Florida—and into harm's way

Hurricane Ian barreled ashore with winds of up to 150 mph (240 kph) on Florida's southwest coast on Sept. 28, 2022. The storm's powerful winds and torrential rains reduced entire communities to rubble, killing more than 120 people, including many who drowned in floodwaters resulting from the nearly 18-foot (5.5-meter) storm surge. Bridges connecting Sanibel, Captiva and other barrier islands with the mainland flooded and crumbled, isolating those areas.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
FLORIDA STATE
Uncovering Florida

The One Best Place to See Manatees in Florida This Season

Manatee season starts in November and for anyone who adores these large gentle creatures, it's truly a glorious time of the year! Once the air starts to cool, herds of manatees will be flooding into the many freshwater springs around Florida by the hundreds to stay warm and while you may find them in any coastal-connecting springs, there's one place that's unmatched when it comes to being the best place to see manatees in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

SW Florida Owners Surprised by FEMA’s 50% Rule

If damage exceeds 50% of a home’s market value, owners can’t just repair what was destroyed – they must upgrade the entire home to current building codes. Scores of Floridians are getting a crash course on the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) 50% rule governing rebuilding homes after Hurricane Ian. And for many, the FEMA rule is an unpleasant, problematic surprise after all of Ian’s damage and traumas.
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Many Floridians rebuilding for when the next Ian strikes

As many Florida residents continue to pick up the pieces and rebuild after Hurricane Ian, one architect is hopeful her words will help inspire smarter and stronger building choices for coastal communities. It's been an exhausting and grueling three weeks for Florida residents since Hurricane Ian made its catastrophic landfall....
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ian killed more Floridians than most recent major hurricanes. Its indirect death count could reach the thousands.

A heart attack after cleaning up debris. A missed dialysis appointment. An oxygen machine that blinked off when the power went out. The death toll from Hurricane Ian is currently at 112 and still rising, making it the deadliest hurricane to hit Florida since 1935. Even as rescue teams pack up and return home, the number of those missing dwindling to single digits, the toll continues to climb. ...
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Florida property insurance premiums will likely spike again: Citizens CEO

NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The CEO of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance says he expects another spike in premiums after Hurricane Ian. Citizens CEO Barry Gilway told 8 On Your Side Investigator Mahsa Saeidi it's likely premiums will spike by 20 to 30% next year, statewide. And not just for Citizens, the state insurer of last resort, but for everybody.
FLORIDA STATE
