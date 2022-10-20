Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
1 dead in fatal crash Wednesday morning in central Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated a fatal crash early Wednesday morning in the central valley. According to police, the crash occurred at about 1:48 a.m. near Flamingo and Decatur. Authorities say the crash involved a two-door vehicle and a four-door vehicle. The drive...
Fox5 KVVU
Man dead after shooting at bus stop near Lake Mead, Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Lake Mead and Las Vegas Boulevard that happened just after 7:45 Tuesday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a bus stop in the 2000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North. According to NLVPD...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Daughter taken into custody after mom found dead in south valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a woman was taken into custody Wednesday morning after her mother was found dead in the south valley. According to police, at approximately 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, a woman called authorities to report that her mother was dead. Police...
Fox5 KVVU
Deadly crash involving motorcycle impacts travel near Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a car and motorcycle near Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Current traffic he crash happened just after 4:00 Tuesday afternoon on North Las Vegas Boulevard. Speedway Boulevard is currently closed in both directions as the investigation continues.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect steals vehicle with 2 children inside, leads North Las Vegas police on pursuit
North Las Vegas police report: Politician’s son was smoking weed, blowing smoke in child’s face before shooting. New UNLV medical school building will bring more students, lessen doctor shortage. Las Vegas police arrest suspect in case of stolen statue from Girl Scout building. Nevada ACLU continues to challenge...
Fox5 KVVU
9-year-old girl carried baby brother to safety after North Las Vegas kidnapping, mother says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas mother shared her family’s terrifying experience with FOX5 Tuesday, hours after her baby boy and 9-year-old daughter were kidnapped outside a 7-Eleven in North Las Vegas. A man was arrested after the children were found safe. “I chased after the car...
Fox5 KVVU
2 young children safe after kidnapping Monday night in North Las Vegas
Las Vegas police: Daughter taken into custody after mom found dead in south valley. Here's an inside look at Nye County’s new ballot hand counting process. Staff member at Las Vegas school assaulted on campus Monday afternoon, official says. A staff member at a high school in Las Vegas...
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police make arrest in connection with stolen work truck, theft caught on camera
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police say one person has been arrested in connection to a stolen work truck at a North Las Vegas business. That theft was captured on camera. People can be seen driving into the parking lot of Pacific Performance Engineering in what police say was a stolen dark colored Acura. One of them then gets out and drives the work truck away with the Acura close behind it.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate shooting near Fort Apache, Blue Diamond
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting near Fort Apache and Gomer Roads that occurred just after 12:00 Monday afternoon. LVMPD tell FOX5 officers responded to the scene to find a car with four people inside. Nobody inside the vehicle was shot,...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevadans urged to get COVID-19 shots before winter as cases spike elsewhere
Las Vegas police: Daughter taken into custody after mom found dead in south valley. Here's an inside look at Nye County’s new ballot hand counting process. Staff member at Las Vegas school assaulted on campus Monday afternoon, official says. A staff member at a high school in Las Vegas...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police share details of funeral procession for fallen Officer Truong Thai
North Las Vegas police make arrest in connection with stolen work truck, theft caught on camera. North Las Vegas police say one person has been arrested in connection to a stolen work truck at a North Las Vegas business. That theft was captured on camera. How Nevada is working to...
Fox5 KVVU
CCSD bus driver arrested for alleged abuse
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District Police Department arrested a bus driver following an investigation that began last month at the Cheyenne bus yard. School district police say 46-year-old Gabriela Martinez Saldana was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of abuse of a vulnerable person.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas mayoral candidate says her adopted son shot, wounded nephew
North Las Vegas police make arrest in connection with stolen work truck, theft caught on camera. North Las Vegas police say one person has been arrested in connection to a stolen work truck at a North Las Vegas business. That theft was captured on camera. How Nevada is working to...
Fox5 KVVU
Politician’s son was smoking weed, blowing smoke in child’s face before shooting, North Las Vegas police report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A politician’s son, who was arrested in a shooting in North Las Vegas, was reportedly smoking weed and blowing smoke in a child’s face before the shooting, according to an arrest report. Na’Onche Tamar Osborne was arrested on charges of attempted murder, battery...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police arrest suspect in case of stolen statue from Girl Scout building
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a suspect after a statue was stolen from a Girl Scout building earlier this year. The statue, named “In Grace”, was stolen from the Girl Scout of Southern Nevada headquarters on May 7. The group said around 2:45 a.m., surveillance footage shows two men driving up in a black or blue sedan, and then driving off with the trunk open and the statue in the trunk. Representatives with the Girl Scouts said the statue cost $28,000. The statue was returned on May 12.
Fox5 KVVU
More human remains found at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - National Park Service said more human remains have been discovered at Lake Mead. NPS said a dive operator with Lake Mead National Recreation Discovered what appeared to be a human bone while diving at Callville Bay on Oct. 17. The NPS team then did a search of the area on Oct. 18 and confirmed the finding of human remains.
Fox5 KVVU
Staff member at Las Vegas school assaulted on campus Monday afternoon, official says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A staff member at a high school in Las Vegas was assaulted Monday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to a letter issued to parents and guardians on Tuesday, Darlin Delgado, principal of Rancho High School, stated that a staff member was assaulted outside of the school building after the school had closed for the day.
Fox5 KVVU
Prosecutors won’t seek capital punishment for ex-Clark County official in reporter’s death
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former Clark County official on Wednesday plead not guilty in the death of a Las Vegas newspaper reporter. Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles entered a not guilty plea during his Wednesday morning court appearance. Telles was indicated on a murder charge last...
Fox5 KVVU
Offender who walked away from Los Angeles facility taken into custody in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who walked away from a reentry facility earlier this month in Los Angeles was taken into custody Monday afternoon in Las Vegas. According to a news release, the man, identified as 26-year-old Jawan Richard Harris, had walked away from a Los Angeles Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) on Oct. 4.
Fox5 KVVU
Attendees react to cancellation of 'When We Were Young' opening day
North Las Vegas police make arrest in connection with stolen work truck, theft caught on camera. North Las Vegas police say one person has been arrested in connection to a stolen work truck at a North Las Vegas business. That theft was captured on camera. How Nevada is working to...
Comments / 0