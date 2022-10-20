ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

1 dead in fatal crash Wednesday morning in central Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated a fatal crash early Wednesday morning in the central valley. According to police, the crash occurred at about 1:48 a.m. near Flamingo and Decatur. Authorities say the crash involved a two-door vehicle and a four-door vehicle. The drive...
Deadly crash involving motorcycle impacts travel near Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a car and motorcycle near Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Current traffic he crash happened just after 4:00 Tuesday afternoon on North Las Vegas Boulevard. Speedway Boulevard is currently closed in both directions as the investigation continues.
North Las Vegas police make arrest in connection with stolen work truck, theft caught on camera

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police say one person has been arrested in connection to a stolen work truck at a North Las Vegas business. That theft was captured on camera. People can be seen driving into the parking lot of Pacific Performance Engineering in what police say was a stolen dark colored Acura. One of them then gets out and drives the work truck away with the Acura close behind it.
Las Vegas police investigate shooting near Fort Apache, Blue Diamond

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting near Fort Apache and Gomer Roads that occurred just after 12:00 Monday afternoon. LVMPD tell FOX5 officers responded to the scene to find a car with four people inside. Nobody inside the vehicle was shot,...
CCSD bus driver arrested for alleged abuse

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District Police Department arrested a bus driver following an investigation that began last month at the Cheyenne bus yard. School district police say 46-year-old Gabriela Martinez Saldana was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of abuse of a vulnerable person.
Las Vegas police arrest suspect in case of stolen statue from Girl Scout building

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a suspect after a statue was stolen from a Girl Scout building earlier this year. The statue, named “In Grace”, was stolen from the Girl Scout of Southern Nevada headquarters on May 7. The group said around 2:45 a.m., surveillance footage shows two men driving up in a black or blue sedan, and then driving off with the trunk open and the statue in the trunk. Representatives with the Girl Scouts said the statue cost $28,000. The statue was returned on May 12.
More human remains found at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - National Park Service said more human remains have been discovered at Lake Mead. NPS said a dive operator with Lake Mead National Recreation Discovered what appeared to be a human bone while diving at Callville Bay on Oct. 17. The NPS team then did a search of the area on Oct. 18 and confirmed the finding of human remains.
