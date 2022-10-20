Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
California man seriously injured in early-morning Highway 97 rollover crash in La Pine
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 23-year-old California man driving to Bend was seriously injured in a rollover crash early Friday morning in La Pine, Deschutes County sheriff’s dputies said. Deputies were dispatched shortly before 3 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near the intersection of...
ODOT plans big changes to Highway 97 corridor in S. Redmond, with a ‘hefty’ $110 million price tag
Several major road projects are underway on the roads around Bend, and a major one is starting on highways 20 and 97 on the north end of town. Meanwhile, plans are proceeding for a major project, in the works for years, to improve Highway 97 on the south end of Redmond and on major connecting streets. The post ODOT plans big changes to Highway 97 corridor in S. Redmond, with a ‘hefty’ $110 million price tag appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Police: Driver doing 75 on Bend Parkway killed in crash; 2nd driver arrested
Police say a driver who was going 30 mph over the speed limit on the Bend Parkway Wednesday night was killed after colliding with another vehicle in the opposing lanes. The driver of that second vehicle was arrested for DUII. Bend Police say the crash happened at about 9:27 p.m....
$125K shed, RV fire at century-old NW Bend home traced to hot welding device left on wooden deck
A fire that caused $125,000 damage to a shed, deck and large travel trailer parked by a century-old northwest Bend home Friday afternoon was traced to a hot welding tool that had been left on the wooden deck, a fire official said. The post $125K shed, RV fire at century-old NW Bend home traced to hot welding device left on wooden deck appeared first on KTVZ.
Residents escape early-morning fire that destroyed two homes south of Redmond
Residents escaped a fire early Thursday morning that destroyed two homes south of Redmond and was spreading through dry brush and junipers, an official said. The post Residents escape early-morning fire that destroyed two homes south of Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Bolter born a Central Oregon pioneer
Her parents were among the earliest settlers near Grizzly and she was in a family of 14 childrenBertha Ellen "Ella" Brown was born near Grizzly, Oregon on Feb. 14, 1881. Her parents were Samson and Bette Brown, who were among the earliest settlers near Grizzly. There were 14 children in the family. She left home when she was very young as there were some domestic issues at her home. She walked from Grizzly to the Edward Bolter ranch on Trout Creek, where she got a job. She met John Bolter while working at the ranch. Bertha, commonly known as "Ella,"...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Man gets stuck in Haystack Reservoir mud, needs rescuing
A man escaped a sticky situation at the now empty Haystack Reservoir. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office got a call Thursday afternoon from a man saying he was stuck waist deep in mud. The reservoir has been emptied for a dam inspection and repair. The man was stuck for...
KTVZ
The Big Playback 10/21 Pt. 1: Summit stuffs Mountain View and Caldera takes a close one from Redmond
The rainy weather was certainly a factor in both games. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea, please...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon gas prices plummeting, but still well over $5
Remember when gas prices in Oregon were skyrocketing a few weeks ago? They’re coming back down quickly — but are still well above $5 per gallon. The average price for regular unleaded in Oregon went down five cents Wednesday and is down 25 cents from a week ago to $5.25 per gallon.
Bend man arrested on assault, DUII and other charges, also accused of eluding police
Bend Police investigators said a 53-year-old Bend man impaired by alcohol and drugs was arrested Wednesday afternoon on charges he assaulted a woman during a domestic dispute at a southeast Bend home, then fled police trying to pull him over. The post Bend man arrested on assault, DUII and other charges, also accused of eluding police appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Arabian mare who needs a little extra care in need of new home
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office wants to find a home for an Arabian mare. Amira is in her early teens and was brought into the sheriff’s office last December. Amira does wear therapeutic horseshoes and will need extra care, but enjoys spending time with people. If you want...
Culver pulls 6th graders from Outdoor School
Students express discomfort dressing and sleeping in a cabin with non-binary counselors Monday, Oct. 17, Culver sixth graders headed out on a week-long Outdoor School adventure at Camp Tamarack, only to turn around and head back home that same afternoon. When students got their cabin assignments, some learned they would share a cabin with non-binary counselors. "They're 11- and 12-year-olds. They don't have a huge, deep understanding of the world," said Culver Superintendent Stefanie Garber. "Yet they were supposed to undress and sleep in front of someone who, from their view, appeared as the opposite sex." Garber would not elaborate on how...
KTVZ
Bend’s Olivia Knox’s music career takes off after posting video on Tik Tok
Olivia Knox is performing all her favorite songs, including her EP at the Tower Theatre in Bend Saturday night. Knox said her EP will be dropping next month. She graduated Bend High and knew she wanted to pursue music. Knox said she didn't know she would be dropping out of college and pursing music full-time. Her career took off on Tik Tok overnight.
Comments / 0