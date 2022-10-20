ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, OH

District contender Chippewa has no problem in playoff opener

By Dan Brown
The Daily Record
 3 days ago

DOYLESTOWN — It’s a rarity when Chippewa coach Brittany Akins gets a chance to sit back and just watch.

The second-year mentor was able to do just that as she witnessed the second-seeded Chipps take care of business with an efficient 25-3, 25-4, 25-7 win over Akron Our Lady of the Elms in the Div. III Elyria Sectional opener.

What Akins saw was a dominant performance by second-seeded Chippewa (19-4), which advances to take on 25-seed Hillsdale on Saturday in the sectional final.

“I just love watching the girls play,” she said. “This week is definitely one where we need to work on putting our skills back together, regroup and work on some things that we might've lacked on towards the end of the season.”

That performance included the Chipps controlling every facet of the match, from serving the ball up, to finishing plays at the net and locking things down on defense.

Sure, the numbers weren’t eye-popping, but the steady play of mainstays like Sky Regan (match-high 13 kills) and Grace Telloni (9) up front has been one of several consistencies for a team that put the finishing touches on a share of its first Wayne County Athletic League title this past week.

The match also allowed Chippewa to fine-tune some things as it prepares to the sectional final and, hopefully, beyond.

“We were able to run a couple different things that normally we would be terrified to run in a tight game, which was nice,” Akins said. “I threw a couple of girls in spots where they don't usually play, which was fun, in case something happens.”

The match against the Panthers was won, however, at the service line where both Jaclyn Jundzilo and Sydney Hershberger each recorded five aces. In fact. Jundzilo served up 18 straight points in the Game 1 win, where the Chipps allowed just one offensive point.

Saige Gleason and Courtney Stewart were effiecent in running the attack, Gleason dishing out 20 assists and Stewart adding eight more, while the defense was locked down by Toura Speegle (10 digs) and Mallory Mertic (8 digs).

Now Chippewa turns its attention to a familiar opponent in Hillsdale this weekend for the sectional title as it moves towards its second goal of the season — getting to the program’s first-ever district final.

Akins knows her team has a lot of work to do before then. And, if this past season is any indication, she’s confident her squad will be ready.

“We just need to continue to work together, that's our biggest thing,” she said. “We play a lot better together. I told the girls that if we have fun and our energized, we play a lot better.

“We played a lot of great games, towards the end of the season, and I'm hoping that continues.”

