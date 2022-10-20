The Norman City Council held a town hall meeting on Wednesday to discuss affordable housing in Norman. Affordable housing is defined as paying no more than 30 percent of income on housing. In 2021, Norman’s average median income for a family of four is $73,200. For a single person, the median income is $53,000, according to the slideshow provided by Grants Manager Lisa Krieg and Executive Director of Norman Housing Authority Karen Canavan at the meeting.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO