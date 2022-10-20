Read full article on original website
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma Daily
OU volleyball: Sooners fall to TCU 3-1 on road
Oklahoma (11-9, 1-7 Big12) was defeated by TCU (10-9, 5-3) 3-1 on Friday in Fort Worth. Sophomore outside hitter Megan Wilson led the Sooners with 14 kills and freshman outside hitter Alexis Shelton followed behind with 10. In the first set, OU took a 13-10 lead after a 3-0 run...
Oklahoma Daily
OU soccer: Sooners' freshmen succeeding early, illustrating strength of Mark Carr's 2022 recruiting class
Oklahoma needed a change following five consecutive losing seasons. After the Sooners recorded just one win in his 2020 debut season, head coach Mark Carr was quick to begin reshaping the roster. For 2022, Carr signed the No. 11 recruiting class nationally and the best in the Big 12, according...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners coach Brent Venables' contract fully guaranteed, includes performance bonuses, per reports
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables’ 6-year, $43.5 million contract is fully guaranteed and includes several performance bonuses, The Oklahoman and the Tulsa World reported Friday via open records requests fulfilled by the university. OU Daily previously reported via open records that Venables is set to make $7 million in total...
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Sooners' Jacob Groves stepping up as leader ahead of year 2 under Porter Moser at Oklahoma
Laser focused, Jacob Groves waited to shoot another 3-pointer as Porter Moser’s voice bellowed from a speaker at Oklahoma's practice on Friday. While Groves waited, Moser’s chant of, “Gotta make shots,” rang louder through the Lloyd Noble Center when junior forward Sam Godwin missed a 3-pointer. The Wofford transfer shook his head and shuffled to the back of the shooting line.
Oklahoma Daily
OU soccer scores 'a signature win for our program' with 2-1 upset of No. 12 TCU
Time stood still for Ellie Geoffroy as teammates mobbed her to celebrate one of the most significant goals in Oklahoma’s recent program history. In the 81st minute of Friday’s contest at John Crain Field, the Sooners were tied 1-1 with No. 12 TCU, when Geoffroy was put in for a corner kick set up by Alexis Washington.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: George Washington transfer Joe Bamisile bonds with Sooners teammates, looks to prove his value
When Joe Bamisile took the floor with Milos Uzan, Otega Oweh and Benny Schröder before Oklahoma’s practice on Friday, the first thing he did was try to motivate the freshmen. “C’mon guys, show me something today,” the junior guard told them. “Show me how it feels.”...
Oklahoma Daily
Students at Norman Public Schools protest Senate bill restricting gender-confirming restroom use
Chants of “trans rights matter,” pride flags and signs overwhelmed the Norman Public Schools high school campuses as over 100 students protested Senate Bill 615 on Friday after a transgender student faced in-school suspension three times for using women’s restrooms. NPS students protested the bill and the...
Oklahoma Daily
Trans student at Norman Public Schools reports in-school suspension for using women’s restrooms, sparks protests
A Norman North High School student has reportedly faced in-school suspension three times for using the women's restrooms, sparking students to plan protests at both Norman Public Schools high schools on Friday. In a message to OU Daily, Emery Jenkins, an NNHS sophomore and transgender woman, wrote she’s currently facing...
Oklahoma Daily
Norman City Council holds town hall meeting on affordable housing
The Norman City Council held a town hall meeting on Wednesday to discuss affordable housing in Norman. Affordable housing is defined as paying no more than 30 percent of income on housing. In 2021, Norman’s average median income for a family of four is $73,200. For a single person, the median income is $53,000, according to the slideshow provided by Grants Manager Lisa Krieg and Executive Director of Norman Housing Authority Karen Canavan at the meeting.
Oklahoma Daily
Norman animal sanctuary owner asks city to expand animal welfare amid struggle to obtain kenneling license
On the shore of Lake Thunderbird is just under seven acres of grassy land, home to a nurse, her roommate and 60 dogs. Naomi Gooch, owner of Dogs Love You Forever, has been rescuing dogs and housing them on her property since 2011. She always wanted to run a rescue,...
