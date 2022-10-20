ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma Daily

OU volleyball: Sooners fall to TCU 3-1 on road

Oklahoma (11-9, 1-7 Big12) was defeated by TCU (10-9, 5-3) 3-1 on Friday in Fort Worth. Sophomore outside hitter Megan Wilson led the Sooners with 14 kills and freshman outside hitter Alexis Shelton followed behind with 10. In the first set, OU took a 13-10 lead after a 3-0 run...
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Sooners' Jacob Groves stepping up as leader ahead of year 2 under Porter Moser at Oklahoma

Laser focused, Jacob Groves waited to shoot another 3-pointer as Porter Moser’s voice bellowed from a speaker at Oklahoma's practice on Friday. While Groves waited, Moser’s chant of, “Gotta make shots,” rang louder through the Lloyd Noble Center when junior forward Sam Godwin missed a 3-pointer. The Wofford transfer shook his head and shuffled to the back of the shooting line.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU soccer scores 'a signature win for our program' with 2-1 upset of No. 12 TCU

Time stood still for Ellie Geoffroy as teammates mobbed her to celebrate one of the most significant goals in Oklahoma’s recent program history. In the 81st minute of Friday’s contest at John Crain Field, the Sooners were tied 1-1 with No. 12 TCU, when Geoffroy was put in for a corner kick set up by Alexis Washington.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Norman City Council holds town hall meeting on affordable housing

The Norman City Council held a town hall meeting on Wednesday to discuss affordable housing in Norman. Affordable housing is defined as paying no more than 30 percent of income on housing. In 2021, Norman’s average median income for a family of four is $73,200. For a single person, the median income is $53,000, according to the slideshow provided by Grants Manager Lisa Krieg and Executive Director of Norman Housing Authority Karen Canavan at the meeting.
NORMAN, OK

