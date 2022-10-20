Read full article on original website
Tazewell County woman convicted of 1st degree murder
TANNERSVILLE, VA (WVNS) — J. Christopher Plaster, Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney, announced today, October 21, 2022, a Tannersville woman was convicted of first-degree murder. Marticia Michelle Mathias, 56, of Tannersville, Virginia, was convicted in the murder of Douglas Campbell French and the malicious wounding of Ronald Allison. According to court documents, on May 6, 2020, […]
Tazewell Co. woman convicted after ‘brutal murder’
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Tazewell County woman has been convicted by a jury of first-degree murder after “brutally” murdering a man and wounding another, according to Commonwealth Attorney J. Christopher Plaster. According to a release from Plaster’s office, Marticia Michelle Mathias, 56, of Tannersville, was convicted in the murder of Douglas Campbell French, […]
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office investigating a homicide after woman found dead in home
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A suspect is in custody after a homicide in Buchanan County. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in the Russell Prater area. The body of a woman was discovered in her home at approximately 9:50 p.m Saturday. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the death is […]
Man from Southwest Virginia Expected to Enter Guilty Plea for Drug Charges
A man out of southwestern Virginia in a federal drug conspiracy case is expected to enter a guilty plea in November. 40-year-old Sherman Woods of Pennington Gap has already admitted in a signed plea agreement to conspiracy to distribute suboxone and meth. It’s alleged that Wood was distributing meth and...
Russell County Sheriff’s Office: missing teen located
UPDATE October 22, 4:08 p.m.: According to an update from Sgt. McGlothlin with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Pruner has been located. LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. According to the sheriff’s office, Harley Kate Pruner, 15, was last seen and […]
Jury convicts Lebanon man in connection to apartment complex shooting in November
A jury in Russell County, Virginia has convicted a Lebanon man that police said wounded a resident at a housing complex in November. Josiah Tyree Hilser, 23, was found guilty following a two-day trial in Circuit Court on one count of aggravated malicious wounding. Prosecutors said Hilser shot the unarmed...
Man found guilty of aggravated malicious wounding in Lebanon shooting
Editor’s Note: Previous reports regarding Hilser had his last name spelled “Hilsner.” The Commonwealth’s Attorney has provided the correct spelling. LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — A man charged in connection to a shooting at a Lebanon apartment complex was found guilty Thursday. According to Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots, Josiah Tyree Hilser was found guilty […]
Megan Boswell case: Defense attorney explains motion to withdraw counsel, potential trial impacts
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Wednesday, the attorney for the Sullivan County woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter filed a motion asking the court to let him withdraw as her counsel. On Friday, that motion is set to be heard in Megan Boswell’s case. Requests for withdrawal According to defense attorney Don E. […]
Johnson Co. stabbing suspect arrested, sheriff says
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police say a woman wanted for aggravated assault is in custody after she allegedly stabbed a man earlier this month. According to Tricia Morefield, public information officer for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Angela Tenorio was arrested Thursday. Her bond is set at $15,000, and her arraignment is scheduled for […]
Megan Boswell’s attorney files motion to withdraw as her counsel
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The attorney for Megan Boswell, the Sullivan County woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter, has filed a motion asking the court to let him withdraw as her counsel. Brad Sproles, Boswell’s public-appointed defense attorney, filed the motion on Wednesday claiming that “the attorney client relationship has deteriorated to the point […]
Driver charged with DUI after alleged crash near Johnson/Carter Co. line
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver has been charged after a reported crash into a utility pole on Tuesday. According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a Lexus 350 was going east on State Route 67 near the Johnson County/Carter County line at 1 p.m. The Lexus was going downhill […]
Boy accused of killing brother, grandmother with hammer to be tried as adult
A 16-year-old boy accused of killing his little brother and grandmother with a hammer in April will be tried as an adult, according to an Oct. 11 Greene County Juvenile Court order.
‘Heavily Armed Suspects’: TN business still searching for 12-foot skeleton’s missing arms
The staff of Jones Chiropractic Clinic know that the choice to mount a 12-foot tall skeleton on its roof wasn't exactly a normal one, but they were happy to see him up there all the same.
Man Facing Several Charges Following Foot-Chase With Police
Officers with the Pikeville Police Department were called to a gas station on Bypass Road, at around 5:30 AM, Sunday morning. A woman reported her 2022 Jeep Compass was stolen while she had been inside of the store. After taking the time to review security footage and speaking to several...
Man charged with reckless endangerment after standoff in Carter County
A man was arrested following a standoff Monday evening in Carter County, according to authorities.
Local law enforcement agencies use unclaimed guns as credit for needed equipment
KINGSPORT — Law enforcement agencies like the Sullivan County and Hawkins County sheriff’s offices sometimes come in contact with unclaimed guns. Both the SCSO and the HCSO choose to trade or sell the guns as a way to get needed equipment and supplies they can use to benefit the communities they serve.
Accidental shooting kills 4-year-old in Eastern Ky.
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers are investigating after a 12-year-old fatally shot their 4-year-old sibling. Troopers said the incident happened on Wednesday, Oct. 12. KSP believes the shooting was accidental and does not suspect foul play. The incident remains under investigation.
JCPD accepting applications for Shop With a Cop
The Johnson City Police Department announced Wednesday that the 8th Annual Shop With a Cop program will be held Monday, Dec. 12. Shop With a Cop is a partnership between the JCPD and Johnson City Schools that pairs law enforcement officers with elementary school children in need.
Kingsport police respond to crash involving vehicle, bicycle
The Kingsport Police Department responded to a crash Thursday afternoon involving a bicyclist and a vehicle, KPD spokesman Tom Patton said. At about 4:25 p.m., KPD patrol officers responded to the 3200 block of East Stone Drive in reference to the crash involving a motor vehicle and a bicycle.
