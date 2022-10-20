ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WVNS

Tazewell County woman convicted of 1st degree murder

TANNERSVILLE, VA (WVNS) — J. Christopher Plaster, Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney, announced today, October 21, 2022, a Tannersville woman was convicted of first-degree murder. Marticia Michelle Mathias, 56, of Tannersville, Virginia, was convicted in the murder of Douglas Campbell French and the malicious wounding of Ronald Allison. According to court documents, on May 6, 2020, […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Tazewell Co. woman convicted after ‘brutal murder’

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Tazewell County woman has been convicted by a jury of first-degree murder after “brutally” murdering a man and wounding another, according to Commonwealth Attorney J. Christopher Plaster. According to a release from Plaster’s office, Marticia Michelle Mathias, 56, of Tannersville, was convicted in the murder of Douglas Campbell French, […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Russell County Sheriff’s Office: missing teen located

UPDATE October 22, 4:08 p.m.: According to an update from Sgt. McGlothlin with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Pruner has been located. LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. According to the sheriff’s office, Harley Kate Pruner, 15, was last seen and […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Man found guilty of aggravated malicious wounding in Lebanon shooting

Editor’s Note: Previous reports regarding Hilser had his last name spelled “Hilsner.” The Commonwealth’s Attorney has provided the correct spelling. LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — A man charged in connection to a shooting at a Lebanon apartment complex was found guilty Thursday. According to Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots, Josiah Tyree Hilser was found guilty […]
LEBANON, VA
WJHL

Johnson Co. stabbing suspect arrested, sheriff says

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police say a woman wanted for aggravated assault is in custody after she allegedly stabbed a man earlier this month. According to Tricia Morefield, public information officer for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Angela Tenorio was arrested Thursday. Her bond is set at $15,000, and her arraignment is scheduled for […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Megan Boswell’s attorney files motion to withdraw as her counsel

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The attorney for Megan Boswell, the Sullivan County woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter, has filed a motion asking the court to let him withdraw as her counsel. Brad Sproles, Boswell’s public-appointed defense attorney, filed the motion on Wednesday claiming that “the attorney client relationship has deteriorated to the point […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Driver charged with DUI after alleged crash near Johnson/Carter Co. line

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver has been charged after a reported crash into a utility pole on Tuesday. According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a Lexus 350 was going east on State Route 67 near the Johnson County/Carter County line at 1 p.m. The Lexus was going downhill […]
q95fm.net

Man Facing Several Charges Following Foot-Chase With Police

Officers with the Pikeville Police Department were called to a gas station on Bypass Road, at around 5:30 AM, Sunday morning. A woman reported her 2022 Jeep Compass was stolen while she had been inside of the store. After taking the time to review security footage and speaking to several...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Accidental shooting kills 4-year-old in Eastern Ky.

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers are investigating after a 12-year-old fatally shot their 4-year-old sibling. Troopers said the incident happened on Wednesday, Oct. 12. KSP believes the shooting was accidental and does not suspect foul play. The incident remains under investigation.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
Kingsport Times-News

JCPD accepting applications for Shop With a Cop

The Johnson City Police Department announced Wednesday that the 8th Annual Shop With a Cop program will be held Monday, Dec. 12. Shop With a Cop is a partnership between the JCPD and Johnson City Schools that pairs law enforcement officers with elementary school children in need.
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport police respond to crash involving vehicle, bicycle

The Kingsport Police Department responded to a crash Thursday afternoon involving a bicyclist and a vehicle, KPD spokesman Tom Patton said. At about 4:25 p.m., KPD patrol officers responded to the 3200 block of East Stone Drive in reference to the crash involving a motor vehicle and a bicycle.
KINGSPORT, TN

