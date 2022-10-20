Read full article on original website
JCPD accepting applications for Shop With a Cop
The Johnson City Police Department announced Wednesday that the 8th Annual Shop With a Cop program will be held Monday, Dec. 12. Shop With a Cop is a partnership between the JCPD and Johnson City Schools that pairs law enforcement officers with elementary school children in need.
Kingsport Times News celebrates shelter dogs living their best life
October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month! To celebrate, we invited our Times News Facebook followers to share photos of their shelter dogs living their best lives. Nearly 100 fur-ever families responded. Here are just a few of the lucky pups who got a new lease on life after being adopted. View more in our online gallery at TimesNews.net. If you're interested in adopting a pet, you can find a list of local shelters on the Pets page (E5) in today's edition.
MECC Home Craft Days brings out crowds in force
BIG STONE GAP — A sunny and warm Indian summer day brought hundreds of people to Mountain Empire Community College’s 51st annual Home Craft Days on Saturday. Dozens of local artisans, craftspersons and authors displayed work ranging from pottery and blacksmithing to soapmaking, woodworking, decorative arts and supernatural stories.
Tails and Paws for Friday, these cuties need a forever home
Tails and Paws highlights animals that are up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can call the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information or just make a visit to the shelter in Johnson City.
Woman flown to hospital after bicycle crash on Creeper Trail
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Med-Flight transported a woman to the hospital Friday afternoon following an incident on the Creeper Trail. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, a woman riding a bicycle crashed and suffered serious injuries. First responders arrived at the scene around 1 p.m., and EMS believed the woman was bleeding internally […]
Candy time: SW Virginia localities set Halloween dates, hours
Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton have a range of Halloween activities along with the normal Halloween trick-or-treating hours this month. Most Southwest Virginia localities will observe Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, unless noted below.
Pound features fall events lineup
POUND — Late October and early November will be busy times in Pound, with stories, running, music and food. The fifth annual Red Fox Storytelling Festival has grown since some folks hiked to Killing Rock in 2017, built a campfire and told stories about U.S. Marshal, doctor and convicted killer Marshall Taylor — the Red Fox of Appalachian lore.
JCFD hosting Firefighter and Friends Block Party
The Johnson City Fire Department is hosting the Firefighters and Friends Block Party on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Pavilion at Founders Park. This family-friendly event is being held as part of Fire Safety Month. The block party is intended to help raise fire safety awareness and educate families, students and communities about fire prevention and whole home safety, according to a press release.
Meet Piglet, Maverick and other pets up for adoption on this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws
Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds highlights some of the animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter in this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926-8769 for more information.
Russell County Sheriff’s Office: missing teen located
UPDATE October 22, 4:08 p.m.: According to an update from Sgt. McGlothlin with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Pruner has been located. LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. According to the sheriff’s office, Harley Kate Pruner, 15, was last seen and […]
Church Hill corrects deficiencies identified by the Tennessee Comptroller
CHURCH HILL — Since the beginning of the year, Church Hill has continued to have bookkeeping and accounting mistakes, including not paying its February 2022 credit card bill on time, according to a Times News investigation. The Times News investigated how Church Hill addressed issues and deficiencies identified by...
Gracie McBryant GoFundMe account closes Wednesday
BLOUNTVILLE — The GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of a 14-year-old Sullivan County freshman who died in a camper fire has surpassed $12,700 the day before it will end. The goal was $10,000 to help cover funeral expenses, but the extra money will help offset lost wages. West Ridge...
Truck driver killed in crash with school bus in West Virginia identified
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The identity of a driver who was killed in a crash involving a school bus has been released. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver of a truck that collided with a school bus on State Route 52 as Thomas Francis. The driver of the school bus and seven students […]
Local resident: Bristol, Virginia public camping ban having some impact
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — In Bristol, Virginia, it's illegal to camp on public streets and sidewalks. An ordinance makes it a Class 4 misdemeanor for any person within the city to camp on city owned streets, sidewalks, alleys or other public rights of way. "I think it's a logical,...
Kingsport Police Department participating in Drug take-back event
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Police Department will be participating in a drug take-back event for the community. This event will take place on Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Dobyns-Bennett High School front parking lot, located at 1 Tribe Way, Kingsport. The event is sponsored by the United Way of Greater Kingsport, the Kingsport Police Department, and Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition.
‘Heavily Armed Suspects’: TN business still searching for 12-foot skeleton’s missing arms
The staff of Jones Chiropractic Clinic know that the choice to mount a 12-foot tall skeleton on its roof wasn't exactly a normal one, but they were happy to see him up there all the same.
Editorial: Site changes leave park with some unhappy campers
Seasonal campers at Sullivan County’s Observation Knob Park east of Bristol are upset that park management is fulfilling its responsibility to generate more revenue by converting some number of seasonal sites to daily sites. They feel as if they’re being forced out of their summer homes. And some of...
First meat pilot project in region to provide fresh beef to Food Country stores
VIRGINIA (WCYB) — The Appalachian Sustainable Development has partnered with Food Country to provide fresh, local beef to consumers across the state of Virginia. Consumers are interested in local beef, they want that product to be nutritious, delicious, and fresh. We had a partner in Lee County, so we approached our partners and our friends at Food Country to see if they'd be interested and they were," Sylvia Crum with Appalachian Sustainable Development said.
3 arrested for allegedly vandalizing Logan County, WV church
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three people have been arrested for allegedly spray painting vulgarities on the Henlawson Church of Christ building and other buildings in the area. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says this happened on Oct. 7. They say the estimated damage is around $3,440. Deputies say they found multiple other buildings, including […]
Pound Town Council welcomes newly sworn police officer, $131K in returned funds
POUND — The Town Council on Tuesday made a $131,400 bump in the town budget formal and welcomed its latest sworn police officer to the force. The council ran across another bump — a council member’s refusal to accept a resolution for the town’s Christmas parade permit application.
