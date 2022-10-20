October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month! To celebrate, we invited our Times News Facebook followers to share photos of their shelter dogs living their best lives. Nearly 100 fur-ever families responded. Here are just a few of the lucky pups who got a new lease on life after being adopted. View more in our online gallery at TimesNews.net. If you're interested in adopting a pet, you can find a list of local shelters on the Pets page (E5) in today's edition.

