So many times, stories regarding fatalities related to illegal drugs are published. But not all of the stories regarding drug overdoses end on such a tragic note. Naloxone is a medicine that is used to rapidly reverse opioid overdoses. It can be administered by spray into the nostrils or intramuscular, subcutaneous, or intravenous. Naloxone can save lives.

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO