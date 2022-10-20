ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

Mountain Home sisters named 2022 soybean scholars

Hannah and Hadleigh Baker, freshmen at Mountain Home Junior High, were recently named 2022 Soybean Scholars by the Soybean Science Challenge, a program sponsored by the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board. Their recognition comes after completing six online classes and winning the Soybean Science Challenge award at the FFA State Agriscience Fair for a science project focusing on soybeans.
Missing Mountain View man located; receiving medical care

Danny Joe Archer, a 75-year-old Mountain View man who has been missing since Sunday, Oct. 16, has been found and is getting medical care at this time, according to Stone County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dammon McGilton. In a statement posted on Facebook Saturday evening, the sheriff’s department thanked the public...
Ozark Isle youth muzzleloader deer hunt announced

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking applications from youth hunters ages 15 and under who would like to participate in a special muzzleloader deer hunt Dec. 10 and 11 at the Ozark Isle Park/Dry Run Area at Bull Shoals Lake. Application forms may be picked up at the...
Care giver pleads no contest to stealing thousands from elderly client

An elderly woman’s care giver charged with stealing thousands of dollars of her client’s money appeared in Marion County Circuit Court Wednesday. Fifty-year-old Shelah Letitia Ellison of Mountain Home entered a no contest plea to charges of obtaining a signature by deception and fraudulent use of a debit or credit card and was sentenced to five years probation.
Short-term rental ordinance approved by MH City Council Thursday night

The Mountain Home City Council approved an ordinance to allow short-term rentals in the city limits of Mountain Home during their regular scheduled meeting Thursday night. The updated ordinance took out many unnecessary regulations. The new ordinance reads as follows:. – Short term rental operators must show compliance with state,...
30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Mountain Home (AR)

Mountain Home can be found in Ozark mountain. It is a city and the county seat of Baxter county in Arkansas, USA. Mountain Home has a population of over 41,000 people. The city has grown to be an area for vacationers and tourists. Mountain home is famous for its gorgeous...
Sheriff, deputies recognized in lifesaving efforts

So many times, stories regarding fatalities related to illegal drugs are published. But not all of the stories regarding drug overdoses end on such a tragic note. Naloxone is a medicine that is used to rapidly reverse opioid overdoses. It can be administered by spray into the nostrils or intramuscular, subcutaneous, or intravenous. Naloxone can save lives.
Driver clocked going 163 mph in a 65 mph zone in Howell County

Howell County, Mo. (KMIZ) A Georgia man was arrested in Friday morning after allegedly driving double the speed limit in Howell County. Troopers say, 21-year-old Efrem Slavik was clocked driving 163 mph in a 65 mph zone in a BMW M3 just before 8 a.m Friday. According to online arrest reports, Slavik is charged with speeding, The post Driver clocked going 163 mph in a 65 mph zone in Howell County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Seniors take the win in MH homecoming float contest

The senior class at Mountain Home High School Career Academies won the parade float contest from this year’s homecoming event. The seniors ended up with 36% of the votes from a poll on ktlo.com, just edging out the sophomores by six percentage points. The freshman ended up in third...
Murder charges against Shepherd dropped

Charges against a man for participating in the murder of then 20-year-old Tyler Pickett of Mountain Home in late June 2019 were dropped during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-year-old Jeffery Scott Shepherd, who lived in Salesville at the time of the crime, was initially charged with...
Boone County woman arrested for 2021 vehicle theft

A Boone County woman has been arrested in connection to a theft that occurred in July 2021. According to the probable cause affidavit, 24-year-old Victoria Skylar Tyson was arrested Tuesday for theft of property when she stole a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country van and a purse belonging to the victim whom she had been staying with.
Halloween event taking place this weekend

As the holiday nears, a local Halloween event is taking place this weekend. On Saturday, the Bull Shoals Lake White River Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to the second day of the Colorama Fall Festival and Haunted Hollow Village tours. The event will include vendors, a “Scare Station”,...
USACE closes two boat ramps at Greers Ferry Lake

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office announced Thursday they will be closing two additional boat ramps. The boat ramps are closing due to the reservoir's low water levels. According to the news release, the Mill Creek ramp is partially closed while...
Sheaner, Cruse selected as 2022 MHHS homecoming royalty

Mountain Home High School named its 2022 homecoming royalty before Friday night’s football game. Trevi Sheaner, an intern of KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, has been selected as this year’s homecoming queen. Mason Cruse has been named the homecoming king. Tune in for the rest of tonight’s...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

