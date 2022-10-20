ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Orange, NJ

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
trentondaily.com

Wishing a Very Happy 87th Birthday to the “Mayor of South Warren Street”

If you’ve ever walked down South Warren Street, chances are you’ve seen the man, the myth, the legend, Joe Festa. Yesterday marked his 87th birthday. Joe has been cutting hair at State Barber Shop in Trenton for over 60 years. Still putting in 12-hour days and loving every minute of it, Festa stressed that “when you love what you do, you never have to go to work.”
TRENTON, NJ
fox29.com

Facing death, NJ woman's body weakens while her spirit stays strong

Amanda DeAngelis, of Allentown, Monmouth County, New Jersey, was once an active young woman working as a publicist for independent films. Then a rare combination of debilitating diseases took away her bright future. For years, stays in the hospital have been routine occurrences for Amanda. But in recent months, a...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NBC New York

Screaming Neighbor Leaving Hateful Message at Door Wakes Sleeping LI Family

The shouts of a Long Island man woke a sleeping family, who found a new message of hate on their doorstep from the man police say has repeatedly harassed them. Nassau County Police said the screams startled the family's 7-year-old son awake. He ran to his parents, who were able to look back at their doorbell camera and spot their neighbor leaving something at their house, cops said.
HEWLETT, NY
njbmagazine.com

Executives Experience a Night of Homelessness with Sleep Out

On Nov. 17, business executives throughout the state will experience a night of homelessness by volunteering in Covenant House New Jersey’s Sleep Out event. The goal of Sleep Out Executive Edition is more than just raising funds for the organization, which provides immediate shelter and care for homeless youths aged 18-21.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. police chief credited with ‘transforming’ his department dies at 53

Maplewood Township announced the death of its police chief, Jimmy DeVaul, who was hospitalized last Friday for undisclosed reasons, according to township officials. He was 53. “We are heartbroken and in disbelief,” read a statement from Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis. “This is a very big loss for us,” Dafis’s...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Algernon Ward Jr. Running For Trenton North Ward Councilman

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Algernon Ward Jr. is a graduate of Trenton public schools and Trenton State College earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology. He is the NJ Dept. of Health’s first Black Research Scientist in specializing in analytical chemistry. He is a widower with two children and four grandchildren.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily News

Mayor Adams says he’d be ‘extremely pleased’ if ‘no one uses’ Randalls Island migrant tent that cost NYC $650K to build

Mayor Adams acknowledged Friday that his administration has admitted far fewer migrants than expected at its controversial tent camp on Randalls Island — but contended that’s actually a sign of success. The facility, which cost city taxpayers at least $650,000 to build, has welcomed less than a dozen migrants since it opened Wednesday. The Daily News only spotted five migrants going through ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While New Jersey is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as The Cornerstone Restaurant and Bar. This Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
HILLSDALE, NJ
NBC New York

‘My Girlfriend Is a Hero!' Man Stabbed in NYC Subway Attack Says Partner Saved His Life

A subway rider is hailing is girlfriend as a hero who saved his life after he was stabbed by a man armed with a kitchen knife in midtown Manhattan. The couple were on their way home to the Bronx after going to a comedy show in the city Wednesday night. The Pelham Parkway stop was their final destination — but they never got there, because of the man who attacked the 26-year-old.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy