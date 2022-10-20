Read full article on original website
100-year-old WWII veteran honored with street renaming in New Jersey hometown
At 100 years young, Gladys Blount is finally getting the recognition she has earned.
trentondaily.com
Wishing a Very Happy 87th Birthday to the “Mayor of South Warren Street”
If you’ve ever walked down South Warren Street, chances are you’ve seen the man, the myth, the legend, Joe Festa. Yesterday marked his 87th birthday. Joe has been cutting hair at State Barber Shop in Trenton for over 60 years. Still putting in 12-hour days and loving every minute of it, Festa stressed that “when you love what you do, you never have to go to work.”
fox29.com
Facing death, NJ woman's body weakens while her spirit stays strong
Amanda DeAngelis, of Allentown, Monmouth County, New Jersey, was once an active young woman working as a publicist for independent films. Then a rare combination of debilitating diseases took away her bright future. For years, stays in the hospital have been routine occurrences for Amanda. But in recent months, a...
NBC New York
Screaming Neighbor Leaving Hateful Message at Door Wakes Sleeping LI Family
The shouts of a Long Island man woke a sleeping family, who found a new message of hate on their doorstep from the man police say has repeatedly harassed them. Nassau County Police said the screams startled the family's 7-year-old son awake. He ran to his parents, who were able to look back at their doorbell camera and spot their neighbor leaving something at their house, cops said.
njbmagazine.com
Executives Experience a Night of Homelessness with Sleep Out
On Nov. 17, business executives throughout the state will experience a night of homelessness by volunteering in Covenant House New Jersey’s Sleep Out event. The goal of Sleep Out Executive Edition is more than just raising funds for the organization, which provides immediate shelter and care for homeless youths aged 18-21.
Man shot and killed in East Orange, New Jersey
Police investigating after a man was shot and killed in East Orange Friday night.
N.J. police chief credited with ‘transforming’ his department dies at 53
Maplewood Township announced the death of its police chief, Jimmy DeVaul, who was hospitalized last Friday for undisclosed reasons, according to township officials. He was 53. “We are heartbroken and in disbelief,” read a statement from Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis. “This is a very big loss for us,” Dafis’s...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Algernon Ward Jr. Running For Trenton North Ward Councilman
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Algernon Ward Jr. is a graduate of Trenton public schools and Trenton State College earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology. He is the NJ Dept. of Health’s first Black Research Scientist in specializing in analytical chemistry. He is a widower with two children and four grandchildren.
Mayor Adams says he’d be ‘extremely pleased’ if ‘no one uses’ Randalls Island migrant tent that cost NYC $650K to build
Mayor Adams acknowledged Friday that his administration has admitted far fewer migrants than expected at its controversial tent camp on Randalls Island — but contended that’s actually a sign of success. The facility, which cost city taxpayers at least $650,000 to build, has welcomed less than a dozen migrants since it opened Wednesday. The Daily News only spotted five migrants going through ...
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While New Jersey is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as The Cornerstone Restaurant and Bar. This Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
Going Gets Extremely Rough For Woman Whose Mom, Fiancé Died In South Hackensack House Fire
A South Hackensack woman whose mother and fiancé were killed in an overnight house fire late last spring says she, her dad and her son are having trouble putting their lives back together. "The insurance company gave us a place to stay for a year but we are struggling...
‘Let’s Go Brandon’-chanting official causes ruckus at NJ restaurant, manager says
HOWELL — The township's deputy mayor is facing calls for her resignation after she was accused of threatening to spit in the face of a restaurant manager. The target of Deputy Mayor Pamela Richmond's reported ire revealed the allegations during the public comment section of the Township Council meeting on Tuesday.
NBC New York
‘Extremely Traumatic:' CT Official Blasts ‘Active Shooter' Hoax Amid US Swatting Spree
Multiple Connecticut schools were briefly locked down Friday after someone -- or someones -- called in fake "active shooter" reports, triggering procedures similar to ones activated across the state of New Jersey a week ago and, for some, retraumatization over the Sandy Hook elementary school massacre, officials and education leaders said.
Jersey City, it’s time to rename Christopher Columbus Drive | Opinion
Racism is complicated, has a long history and how it first became entwined with the Enlightenment – the basis of our Constitution – is an area that scholars have really only recently begun much-needed study. What is clearly apparent by now is that if you are not an...
Twin sister has a message for Paterson police: Do your job. Find my sister’s killer. | Calavia-Robertson
Jessica Caro never imagined the hug she casually gave her twin sister before leaving her apartment in Paterson one night in May of 2021 would be the last. Minutes after Jessica left at half past midnight, Stephanie Caro was shot and killed while she spoke to a neighbor in front of the home on Butler Street.
NBC New York
‘My Girlfriend Is a Hero!' Man Stabbed in NYC Subway Attack Says Partner Saved His Life
A subway rider is hailing is girlfriend as a hero who saved his life after he was stabbed by a man armed with a kitchen knife in midtown Manhattan. The couple were on their way home to the Bronx after going to a comedy show in the city Wednesday night. The Pelham Parkway stop was their final destination — but they never got there, because of the man who attacked the 26-year-old.
Elite NYC private schools make parents sign 'anti-racist' commitment, attend 'anti-racist training'
New York City private schools are requiring parents, in addition to students, to learn about "anti-racism" and "diversity, equity and inclusion."
Newark peace activists call women’s killers ‘no better than the Klan’
Newark peace activists rallied Wednesday night outside a laundromat where a 25-year-old woman was fatally shot earlier this month, decrying what they believe was black-on-black violence and comparing her killer or killers and others to the Ku Klux Klan. “You will never be forgiven for killing good people,” said Sharif...
NBC New York
Man Wanted in Brooklyn Subway Shove Seen Charging Rider in Random Transit Attack
Police released new video overnight of Friday afternoon's frightening subway shove that saw another New Yorker injured within the city's transit system in yet another seemingly random attack. The images put out by the NYPD appear to show the perp responsible for sending a man onto the tracks at the...
