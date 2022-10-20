Carpentersville, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Carpentersville.
The H.D. Jacobs High School volleyball team will have a game with Dundee-Crown High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.
H.D. Jacobs High School
Dundee-Crown High School
October 20, 2022
14:30:00
Sophomore Girls Volleyball
The H.D. Jacobs High School volleyball team will have a game with Dundee-Crown High School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00.
H.D. Jacobs High School
Dundee-Crown High School
October 20, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
