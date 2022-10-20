ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpentersville, IL

Carpentersville, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Carpentersville.

The H.D. Jacobs High School volleyball team will have a game with Dundee-Crown High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.

H.D. Jacobs High School
Dundee-Crown High School
October 20, 2022
14:30:00
Sophomore Girls Volleyball

The H.D. Jacobs High School volleyball team will have a game with Dundee-Crown High School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00.

H.D. Jacobs High School
Dundee-Crown High School
October 20, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

